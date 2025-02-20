Military says amendment aims at increasing soldiers' professionalism

The Indonesian Military (TNI) has downplayed concerns about the planned amendment to its law bringing the return of its 'dwifungsi' (dual function), a doctrine imposed under Soeharto’s authoritarian New Order regime that allowed for military involvement in almost all aspects of civilian life.
“TNI will ensure that the planned [amendment] will be based on principles of maintaining professionalism and neutrality of the military,” TNI spokesperson Maj. Gen. Hariyanto told reporters on Wednesday, as quoted from kompas.com.
“As for [the upcoming deliberation of the amendment by the House of Representatives and the government], the TNI will provide suggestions about the TNI’s organizational needs,” he added.
Lawmakers and the administration of then-president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo last year hashed out an amendment to the 2004 TNI law that sought to allow a sitting president to appoint active military personnel to any position in state institutions, expanding the TNI’s non-combat operations and raising the retirement age for high-ranking officers.
Strong opposition from critics who feared that the military would return to influence civilian affairs eventually forced the lawmakers to halt deliberations on the bill.
The amendment was also excluded from the list of priority bills to be deliberated this year, until President Prabowo Subianto requested last week that the House resume its deliberation with the government.
