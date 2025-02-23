TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Growing dissent puts Prabowo’s leadership to test

Yerica Lai (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Sun, February 23, 2025

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Growing dissent puts Prabowo’s leadership to test Protesters light candles and flashlights on their cell phones on Feb. 21, 2025, during a night-time protest near the Presidential Palace in Central Jakarta. They demanded that the government review budget cuts and the large allocation of funds to the free nutritious meals program. (JP /Muhammad Zaenuddin)

P

resident Prabowo Subianto is facing a major test of his leadership as signs of dissent against his new government have appeared in the form of student protests and the possible emergence of an opposition party.

Frustration at austerity measures introduced by the Prabowo administration to fund his ambitious campaign promises spilled into the streets last week, when thousands of students rallied against the budget cuts and other policies they say are “not pro-people”.

The protests, dubbed Indonesia Gelap (Dark Indonesia), began last Monday and were initially planned to conclude last Thursday in front of the Presidential Palace in Jakarta. But students continued to rally in some major cities on Friday, with activists and workers joining them in opposing Prabowo’s costly programs.

Tensions ran high on Friday evening when rallies in Jakarta and Makassar descended into violence, with protesters throwing firecrackers and Molotov cocktails at the police, who in turn fired tear gas and water cannons to disperse the crowds.

The weeklong protests marked the first significant opposition to Prabowo and his government in his four-month presidency, making him the first president in Indonesia’s post-Reform era history to witness the swiftest protest since assuming office.

They demanded the immediate repeal of the presidential instruction issued on Jan. 22, which mandates Rp 306.7 trillion (US$18.7 billion) in cuts to government spending, including on education, to fund his programs, such as the free nutritious meals program, and the establishment of a new sovereign wealth fund called Danantara.

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Protesters also called for a full evaluation of the free meals program, an end to the military's growing involvement in civilian affairs and cabinet downsizing. They also rejected former president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo’s involvement in the government.

Popular

Indonesian bus driver to be first to work under new Japan visa status

Indonesian bus driver to be first to work under new Japan visa status
'Dark Indonesia' protests erupt nationwide with students taking to streets

'Dark Indonesia' protests erupt nationwide with students taking to streets
'Dark Indonesia' protests against Prabowo's cutbacks enter fifth day

'Dark Indonesia' protests against Prabowo's cutbacks enter fifth day

Related Articles

Punk song censorship raises concerns about freedom of expression

Analysis: Prabowo seeks militarization of food sector

Megawati and Prabowo likely to meet on Thursday: Puan

Ending capital punishment is not a false hope

MR. DIY solidifies market leadership in Indonesia with 900th flagship store

Related Article

Punk song censorship raises concerns about freedom of expression

Analysis: Prabowo seeks militarization of food sector

Megawati and Prabowo likely to meet on Thursday: Puan

Ending capital punishment is not a false hope

MR. DIY solidifies market leadership in Indonesia with 900th flagship store

Popular

Indonesian bus driver to be first to work under new Japan visa status

Indonesian bus driver to be first to work under new Japan visa status
'Dark Indonesia' protests erupt nationwide with students taking to streets

'Dark Indonesia' protests erupt nationwide with students taking to streets
'Dark Indonesia' protests against Prabowo's cutbacks enter fifth day

'Dark Indonesia' protests against Prabowo's cutbacks enter fifth day

More in Indonesia

 View more
Protesters light candles and flashlights on their cell phones on Feb. 21, 2025, during a night-time protest near the Presidential Palace in Central Jakarta. They demanded that the government review budget cuts and the large allocation of funds to the free nutritious meals program.
Politics

Growing dissent puts Prabowo’s leadership to test
Clamping down: A Food and Drug Monitoring Agency (BPOM) official inspects seized illegal cosmetics on Feb. 21 during a press briefing in Jakarta. Between Feb. 10 and 18, the BPOM seized more than 205,000 units of illegal cosmetics in various regions across the country.
Society

BPOM seizes illegal cosmetics promoted by social media influencers
Punk goes viral: Personnel of the punk band “Sukatani“ are shown in this undated photo while performing in Subang, West Java.
Society

Punk song on cops shouldn’t exceed limits, culture minister says

Highlight
Newly inaugurated Higher Education, Science and Technology Minister Brian Yuliarto (left) shakes hand with his predecessor Satryo Soemantri Brodjonegoro (right) ahead of a handover ceremony at the ministry's office in Jakarta on Feb. 19, 2025. President Prabowo Subianto appoints Brian as the new science minister to replace Satryo Soemantri Brodjonegoro.
Society

New science minister vows no increase in tuition fees
Students and activists of the Committee for the Release of Papuan Political Prisoners hold a rally on Monday at the Supreme Court in Central Jakarta. As part of Indonesia’s spin-off movement #PapuanLivesMatter, which was spurred by the ongoing Black Lives Matter movement around the world, the protesters demanded the release of the seven Papuan activists standing trial on treason charges at the Balikpapan District Court in East Kalimantan. JP/Dhoni Setiawan
Editorial

Pardon not for all
Businessman Hashim Djojohadikusumo, who is appointed by his brother President Prabowo Subianto as special presidential envoy on environment and climate, delivers a statement during the United Nations climate conference (COP29) in Baku, Azerbaijan on Nov. 12, 2024.
Economy

Hashim doubles down on growth goal, promising 8% by year-end

The Latest

 View more
Politics

Growing dissent puts Prabowo’s leadership to test
Society

BPOM seizes illegal cosmetics promoted by social media influencers
Society

Punk song on cops shouldn’t exceed limits, culture minister says
Economy

Trump orders tighter curbs on Chinese investments in key sectors
Jakarta

The last carriage horses of Jakarta endure harsh lives
Environment

Nepal community fights to save sacred forests from cable cars
Asia & Pacific

Indonesian bus driver to be first to work under new Japan visa status
Society

New science minister vows no increase in tuition fees
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Growing dissent puts Prabowo’s leadership to test

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.