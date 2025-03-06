TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Prabowo consolidates ranks, orders more populist policies

During a cabinet-wide meeting and iftar event, President Prabowo Subianto ordered ministers and state agency heads to expedite the rollout of some populist policies in the education and local economy sectors, ranging from Sekolah Rakyat to village cooperatives for rural economic development.

Dio Suhenda (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Thu, March 6, 2025

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Prabowo consolidates ranks, orders more populist policies President Prabowo Subianto delivers a speech on Tuesday during a cabinet meeting and iftar event at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta. During the event, the President ordered his cabinet members to expedite the implementation of some populist programs related to the education and regional economy sectors. (Handout/Courtesy of State Secretariat)

J

ust weeks after public protests over government policies and large bureaucracy, President Prabowo Subianto instructed his cabinet ministers to roll out several new populist policies; a move observers call an attempt to regain public trust amid controversies hitting his administration.

The President delivered the instruction during a cabinet meeting and iftar with dozens of ministers and agency heads to discuss updates on several of his priority programs. 

The event was held behind closed doors in the Presidential Palace complex in Jakarta, but several officials, including First Deputy Home Minister Bima Arya Sugiarto, talked to journalists on what Prabowo told his cabinet during the iftar.

“The President [gave] a few orders related to accessible education,” Bima said on Tuesday. “He plans [to launch] the Sekolah Rakyat [People’s School] and favorite school programs, while also fixing facilities and school buildings in remote areas.”

The two programs have often been considered Prabowo’s quick wins in the education sector. Sekolah Rakyat targets children from poor families while the favorite school program, officially called the Garuda School, is an initiative to create schools specialized for high-performing students in the science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) fields.

Details about the Garuda School remain sparse, but other officials claimed that the Sekolah Rakyat is expected to kick off and take in students later this year.

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

“The President asked us to accelerate the program by working with governors, regents and mayors. We’ll identify [the locations] and make a more detailed plan according to the President’s directives,” Social Affairs Minister Saifullah Yusuf said after the iftar event on Tuesday.

Popular

Government banks on students to preserve Indonesia’s native languages

Government banks on students to preserve Indonesia’s native languages
Flooding in South, East, West Jakarta affects over 1,200 people

Flooding in South, East, West Jakarta affects over 1,200 people
Hundreds evacuated as torrential rains flood Greater Jakarta

Hundreds evacuated as torrential rains flood Greater Jakarta

Related Articles

New policy to cut overlaps in free meal rollouts

Danantara should fulfill the Santiago Principles to attract investors

Prabowo swears in 961 regional head-elect at mass ceremony

Analysis: Prabowo seeks militarization of food sector

Prabowo’s permanent coalition proposal draws mixed responses

Related Article

New policy to cut overlaps in free meal rollouts

Danantara should fulfill the Santiago Principles to attract investors

Prabowo swears in 961 regional head-elect at mass ceremony

Analysis: Prabowo seeks militarization of food sector

Prabowo’s permanent coalition proposal draws mixed responses

Popular

Government banks on students to preserve Indonesia’s native languages

Government banks on students to preserve Indonesia’s native languages
Flooding in South, East, West Jakarta affects over 1,200 people

Flooding in South, East, West Jakarta affects over 1,200 people
Hundreds evacuated as torrential rains flood Greater Jakarta

Hundreds evacuated as torrential rains flood Greater Jakarta

More in Indonesia

 View more
President Prabowo Subianto delivers a speech on Tuesday during a cabinet meeting and iftar event at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta. During the event, the President ordered his cabinet members to expedite the implementation of some populist programs related to the education and regional economy sectors.
Politics

Prabowo consolidates ranks, orders more populist policies
A drone view shows a flooded residential area following heavy rains in Bekasi, on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia, on Tuesday, March 4, 2025.
Archipelago

‘Paralyzed’ Bekasi scrutinized for poor urban planning, disaster mitigation
Floodwaters engulf buildings in Bekasi, West Java, on March 4, 2025.
Archipelago

Bekasi mayor takes flak for staying at hotel during flood

Highlight
Clouds loom over buildings during rainfall in Jakarta on February 16, 2025.
Society

Weather agency seeds clouds to stem rainfall after Jakarta floods
This handout picture taken and released on March 4, 2025 by the National Disaster Mitigation Agency shows buildings inundated by floodwaters in Bekasi, West Java.
Jakarta

Hundreds evacuated as torrential rains flood Greater Jakarta
(Courtesy of Pertamina)
Companies

Consumers flee to rival brands, fueled by Pertamina scandal

The Latest

 View more
Politics

Proposed TNI Law revision may harm military’s professionalism
Companies

Danantara to revive costly coal gasification, oil refinery projects
Politics

Prabowo consolidates ranks, orders more populist policies
Archipelago

‘Paralyzed’ Bekasi scrutinized for poor urban planning, disaster mitigation
Editorial

A new world disorder
Asia & Pacific

Foreign Ministry to rescue more human trafficking victims from Myanmar
Regulations

Govt’s bid to hike coal export prices faces global market backlash
Archipelago

Bekasi mayor takes flak for staying at hotel during flood
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Prabowo consolidates ranks, orders more populist policies

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.