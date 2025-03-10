Pramono seeks to discuss Jakarta’s free school breakfasts with central govt

akarta Governor Pramono Anung is seeking to meet the National Nutrition Agency (BGN) to discuss the fate of his planned free school breakfast policy after the central government signaled approval for the rollout of the program that will complement President Prabowo Subianto’s flagship free nutritious meal program.
Pramono said on Monday that BGN head Dadan Hindayana instructed last month for all new regional heads to refrain from running their own free meal programs out of concern that it would be too similar to the central government’s program.
“But later I read [news reports] that Jakarta is now allowed to do so. So I will ask the BGN head to spare some time for me, so [that I may] hear it myself, so that I don’t make a mistake,” Pramono told reporters on the sidelines of an event on Monday, Antara reported.
The school breakfast program is among priority policies for Pramono’s first 100 days in office.
Pramono, a politician of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), the only de facto opposition party to the Prabowo administration, was inaugurated as the new Jakarta governor in mid-February.
Pramono has been planning to allocate the city budget to finance the program starting this year.
On the campaign trail last year, Pramono said that the program would work in tandem with the free meals program of President Prabowo, who also chairs the Gerindra Party.
