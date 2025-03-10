TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Pramono seeks to discuss Jakarta’s free school breakfasts with central govt

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Mon, March 10, 2025

Preparing their priorities: Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung (left) and Deputy Governor Rano Karno (right) attend the Rawa Belong milkfish festival on Tuesday in Jakarta. (Antara/Asprilla Dwi Adha)

J

akarta Governor Pramono Anung is seeking to meet the National Nutrition Agency (BGN) to discuss the fate of his planned free school breakfast policy after the central government signaled approval for the rollout of the program that will complement President Prabowo Subianto’s flagship free nutritious meal program.

Pramono said on Monday that BGN head Dadan Hindayana instructed last month for all new regional heads to refrain from running their own free meal programs out of concern that it would be too similar to the central government’s program.

“But later I read [news reports] that Jakarta is now allowed to do so. So I will ask the BGN head to spare some time for me, so [that I may] hear it myself, so that I don’t make a mistake,” Pramono told reporters on the sidelines of an event on Monday, Antara reported.

The school breakfast program is among priority policies for Pramono’s first 100 days in office. 

Pramono, a politician of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), the only de facto opposition party to the Prabowo administration, was inaugurated as the new Jakarta governor in mid-February.

Pramono has been planning to allocate the city budget to finance the program starting this year.

On the campaign trail last year, Pramono said that the program would work in tandem with the free meals program of President Prabowo, who also chairs the Gerindra Party.

Popular

Evicted Kampung Bayam residents finally move in to promised homes

Evicted Kampung Bayam residents finally move in to promised homes
Questions raised over maritime ministry ending probe on Tangerang sea barrier

Questions raised over maritime ministry ending probe on Tangerang sea barrier
The end of cheap palm oil? Output stalls as biodiesel demand surges

The end of cheap palm oil? Output stalls as biodiesel demand surges

Related Articles

Fighting floods, together

Weather agency seeds clouds to stem rainfall after Jakarta floods

Authorities scramble to contain Greater Jakarta floods

Age-old wisdom: Seniors stay healthy, inside and out

Prabowo’s plan to include religious groups in Danantara gets mixed reactions

More in Indonesia

 View more
Participants march during a protest organized by the Indonesian Women's Alliance (API) on the 50th International Women's Day demanding labor rights, gender equality and protections, in Jakarta on March 8, 2025.
Society

Women workers demand stronger legal protections
Preparing their priorities: Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung (left) and Deputy Governor Rano Karno (right) attend the Rawa Belong milkfish festival on Tuesday in Jakarta.
Jakarta

Pramono seeks to discuss Jakarta’s free school breakfasts with central govt
A man helps his son put on a sarong prior to performing prayers at Istiqlal Mosque in Central Jakarta in this file photo.
Archipelago

Police crack down on sarong fights during Ramadan

Highlight
A man unloads palm oil seeds from a pickup truck after bringing them from a plantation to sell at a market in Sepaku, East Kalimantan, on July 10, 2024.
Economy

The end of cheap palm oil? Output stalls as biodiesel demand surges
Workers and employees of textile giant PT Sri Rejeki Isman (Sritex) listens to the speech from the company's board of directors at its factory in Sukoharjo, Central Java on Feb. 28, 2025. Sritex ceases operation starting March 1 after declared bankrupt by the Semarang Commercial Court.
Editorial

Cheap labor won’t cut it
Diplomats attend an Extraordinary Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Member States of The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Jeddah on March 7, 2025. Foreign ministers from the 57-member OIC have gathered after the Arab League endorsed Egypt's proposal to rebuild the Gaza Strip under the future administration of the Palestinian Authority.
Middle East and Africa

Heavy task ahead as OIC pushes for UN peacekeeping mandate in Gaza

The Latest

 View more
Asia & Pacific

Prabowo welcomes Vietnam’s Lam to Jakarta
Society

Women workers demand stronger legal protections
Companies

MNC Land announces Trump-linked golf club after suspension
Regulations

Norway, UK asked to reassess climate funding over claimed nepotism
Jakarta

Pramono seeks to discuss Jakarta’s free school breakfasts with central govt
Companies

KPPU probes suspected cooking gas monopoly at Pertamina subsidiary
Archipelago

Police crack down on sarong fights during Ramadan
Archipelago

Floods, landslides strike various parts of the archipelago
