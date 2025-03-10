Pramono seeks to discuss Jakarta’s free school breakfasts with central govt

Preparing their priorities: Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung (left) and Deputy Governor Rano Karno (right) attend the Rawa Belong milkfish festival on Tuesday in Jakarta. (Antara/Asprilla Dwi Adha)

Preparing their priorities: Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung (left) and Deputy Governor Rano Karno (right) attend the Rawa Belong milkfish festival on Tuesday in Jakarta. (Antara/Asprilla Dwi Adha)

J akarta Governor Pramono Anung is seeking to meet the National Nutrition Agency (BGN) to discuss the fate of his planned free school breakfast policy after the central government signaled approval for the rollout of the program that will complement President Prabowo Subianto’s flagship free nutritious meal program.

Pramono said on Monday that BGN head Dadan Hindayana instructed last month for all new regional heads to refrain from running their own free meal programs out of concern that it would be too similar to the central government’s program.

“But later I read [news reports] that Jakarta is now allowed to do so. So I will ask the BGN head to spare some time for me, so [that I may] hear it myself, so that I don’t make a mistake,” Pramono told reporters on the sidelines of an event on Monday, Antara reported.

The school breakfast program is among priority policies for Pramono’s first 100 days in office.

Pramono, a politician of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), the only de facto opposition party to the Prabowo administration, was inaugurated as the new Jakarta governor in mid-February.

Pramono has been planning to allocate the city budget to finance the program starting this year.

Morning Brief Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning. Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

On the campaign trail last year, Pramono said that the program would work in tandem with the free meals program of President Prabowo, who also chairs the Gerindra Party.