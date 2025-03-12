TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Outcry against nepotism, cronyism in government

Radhiyya Indra (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Wed, March 12, 2025

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Outcry against nepotism, cronyism in government A person walks past a “Make nepotism fall again” sign during a protest outside the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta on Aug. 22, 2024, against a revision to the Regional Elections Law, which analysts believed was rushed through the legislative process and was designed to block popular candidates running in the simultaneous regional elections. (Reuters/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana)

A

recent spate of accusations of nepotism and cronyism under the administration of President Prabowo Subianto has caused a public outcry, as experts warn of the potential impact on the government’s effectiveness and accountability.

The latest controversy was the appointment of Forestry Minister Raja Juli Antoni and fellow members of the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) to the country’s Forestry and Other Land Use (FOLU) Net Sink 2030 program.

The minister, who is also the secretary general of the PSI, appointed himself, party deputy chair Andy Budiman and at least ten other party members, including Andy’s wife Suci Mayang Sari, to the program’s Operation Management Office (OMO), prompting a public backlash over perceived cronyism and the potential misuse of funds.

Social media users and some lawmakers from other political parties called on donor countries to reassess their funding for the program.

Raja has yet to comment on the appointments but downplayed concerns about the potential misuse of funds.

Andy of the PSI did not immediately respond to The Jakarta Post’s questions.

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Read also: Norway, UK asked to reassess climate funding over claimed nepotism

Popular

Related Articles

Indonesians seek escape as anger rises over quality of life

Freeport expects green light for copper concentrate exports in Q1

Prabowo’s 100 tough days

Prabowo wants Nusantara completed in four years: Minister

Erasing the legacy of New Order atrocities for political reconciliation

Related Article

Indonesians seek escape as anger rises over quality of life

Freeport expects green light for copper concentrate exports in Q1

Prabowo’s 100 tough days

Prabowo wants Nusantara completed in four years: Minister

Erasing the legacy of New Order atrocities for political reconciliation

Popular

More in Indonesia

 View more
Oral health: A medical worker examines the teeth of a local resident during a free health check at Mergangsan community health center in Yogyakarta on Feb. 11, 2025.
Society

Prabowo’s free birthday check-ups leave public cold
An illustration of a prison inmate.
Archipelago

Manhunt underway for 50 fugitives after Aceh jailbreak
Slippery scheme: A port officer prepares to deliver crates full of bottled Minyakita cooking oil to eastern Indonesia on March 3 at Jakarta’s Tanjung Priok Port. The National Police launched a probe on March 9 into three producers of the state-subsidized cooking oil following reports that quantities being sold on retail shelves fell short of the amounts stated on product labels.
Archipelago

Police arrest multiple manufacturers in relation to Minyakita scandal

Highlight
A person walks past a “Make nepotism fall again“ sign during a protest outside the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta on Aug. 22, 2024 against a revision to the Regional Elections Law, which analysts believe goes through a rushed process of legislation and is designed to block popular candidates running in the upcoming simultaneous regional elections.
Politics

Outcry against nepotism, cronyism in government
Agrarian and Spatial Planning Minister Nusron Wahid (second left) walks along a bamboo bridge when inspecting the 30-kilometer sea fence in Kohod village, Tangerang regency, Banten on Jan. 24, 2025. The Agrarian and Spatial Planning Ministry revoke more than 250 land use and ownership permits across the sea fence, which was allegedly built by private contractors to lay groundwork for land reclamation project.
Editorial

Anticorruption barrier
A worker collects palm oil seeds at the Namorambe plantation in Deli Serdang, North Sumatra on May 12, 2022.
Regulations

Govt to continue oil palm cultivation on confiscated land

The Latest

 View more
Academia

Let Afghan women lead
Conversation

Pulling a Hail Mary: Garuda Pertiwi’s pursuit of glory
Markets

Honeymoon ends for Trump on US financial markets
Art & Culture

Vania Gracia: Melding Irish and Indonesian cultural icons
Academia

China’s Two Sessions: What I’ve learned and why it matters for Indonesia
Sports

Defending champion Jonatan, Putri cruise through All England openers
Society

Prabowo’s free birthday check-ups leave public cold
Archipelago

Manhunt underway for 50 fugitives after Aceh jailbreak
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Outcry against nepotism, cronyism in government

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.