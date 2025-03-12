Outcry against nepotism, cronyism in government

A person walks past a “Make nepotism fall again” sign during a protest outside the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta on Aug. 22, 2024, against a revision to the Regional Elections Law, which analysts believed was rushed through the legislative process and was designed to block popular candidates running in the simultaneous regional elections. (Reuters/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana)

A person walks past a “Make nepotism fall again” sign during a protest outside the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta on Aug. 22, 2024, against a revision to the Regional Elections Law, which analysts believed was rushed through the legislative process and was designed to block popular candidates running in the simultaneous regional elections. (Reuters/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana)

A recent spate of accusations of nepotism and cronyism under the administration of President Prabowo Subianto has caused a public outcry, as experts warn of the potential impact on the government’s effectiveness and accountability.

The latest controversy was the appointment of Forestry Minister Raja Juli Antoni and fellow members of the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) to the country’s Forestry and Other Land Use (FOLU) Net Sink 2030 program.

The minister, who is also the secretary general of the PSI, appointed himself, party deputy chair Andy Budiman and at least ten other party members, including Andy’s wife Suci Mayang Sari, to the program’s Operation Management Office (OMO), prompting a public backlash over perceived cronyism and the potential misuse of funds.

Social media users and some lawmakers from other political parties called on donor countries to reassess their funding for the program.

Raja has yet to comment on the appointments but downplayed concerns about the potential misuse of funds.

Andy of the PSI did not immediately respond to The Jakarta Post’s questions.

Morning Brief Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning. Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

Read also: Norway, UK asked to reassess climate funding over claimed nepotism