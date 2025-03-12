Outcry against nepotism, cronyism in government

recent spate of accusations of nepotism and cronyism under the administration of President Prabowo Subianto has caused a public outcry, as experts warn of the potential impact on the government’s effectiveness and accountability.
The latest controversy was the appointment of Forestry Minister Raja Juli Antoni and fellow members of the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) to the country’s Forestry and Other Land Use (FOLU) Net Sink 2030 program.
The minister, who is also the secretary general of the PSI, appointed himself, party deputy chair Andy Budiman and at least ten other party members, including Andy’s wife Suci Mayang Sari, to the program’s Operation Management Office (OMO), prompting a public backlash over perceived cronyism and the potential misuse of funds.
Social media users and some lawmakers from other political parties called on donor countries to reassess their funding for the program.
Raja has yet to comment on the appointments but downplayed concerns about the potential misuse of funds.
Andy of the PSI did not immediately respond to The Jakarta Post’s questions.
Read also: Norway, UK asked to reassess climate funding over claimed nepotism
Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.
Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.
Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!
Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.