TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

PDI-P gears up for Hasto’s corruption trial

The Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), the only de facto opposition party, is gearing up ahead of the corruption trial of secretary-general Hasto Kristiyanto scheduled for Friday.

Radhiyya Indra (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Fri, March 14, 2025

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
PDI-P gears up for Hasto’s corruption trial Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) secretary-general Hasto Kristiyanto poses during the party's 52nd anniversary event in Jakarta on Jan. 10, 2025. (Antara/Akbar Nugroho Gumay)

T

he Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), the only de facto opposition party, is gearing up ahead of the corruption trial of secretary-general Hasto Kristiyanto scheduled for Friday, with chairwoman Megawati Soekarnoputri gathering the party’s lawmakers and head of legal affairs the previous day.

Politicians who were seen arriving at Megawati’s residence in Central Jakarta on Thursday noon included PDI-P executive in charge of legal affairs Ronny Talapessy, executive in charge of elections Deddy Sitorus and some members of House of Representatives Commission III overseeing legal affairs, such as I Wayan Sudirta, as reported by Antara.

The gathering was expected to hear Megawati give directions to PDI-P members about the state of national legal affairs and politics, Kompas.id reported.

Wayan was quoted from Antara as saying after the meeting that the party matriarch had ordered them to “consolidate party grassroots supporters” ahead of Hasto’s trial, while Deddy said that she instructed them to “consolidate party members ahead of the upcoming party congress” slated for next month.

The party has repeatedly suggested that former president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, an ex-member of the PDI-P, might have contributed to Hasto’s arrest ahead of the congress, or that several untamed figures were plotting to topple her as party chair and mount a takeover during the congress. Jokowi has denied such accusations.

Ronny did not immediately respond to The Jakarta Post’s request for updates.

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

The meeting came a day after the PDI-P on Wednesday said that it was preparing at least 17 lawyers to defend Hasto at the trial, including prominent lawyer Todung Mulya Lubis and former spokesperson of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) Febri Diansyah.

Popular

Questions raised over maritime ministry ending probe on Tangerang sea barrier

Questions raised over maritime ministry ending probe on Tangerang sea barrier
Dark cloud hangs over RI economy amid declining confidence in fiscal policy

Dark cloud hangs over RI economy amid declining confidence in fiscal policy
Who's next after Duterte?

Who's next after Duterte?

Related Articles

PDI-P gears up for Hasto’s corruption trial

Indonesia Gelap: A public fear over a seized country

KPK ready to take Hasto to court this week

Hasto’s arrest raises questions about his successor

Jakarta enters new chapter under Pramono

Related Article

PDI-P gears up for Hasto’s corruption trial

Indonesia Gelap: A public fear over a seized country

KPK ready to take Hasto to court this week

Hasto’s arrest raises questions about his successor

Jakarta enters new chapter under Pramono

Popular

Questions raised over maritime ministry ending probe on Tangerang sea barrier

Questions raised over maritime ministry ending probe on Tangerang sea barrier
Dark cloud hangs over RI economy amid declining confidence in fiscal policy

Dark cloud hangs over RI economy amid declining confidence in fiscal policy
Who's next after Duterte?

Who's next after Duterte?

More in Indonesia

 View more
Deputy Women’s Empowerment and Children's Protection Minister Veronica Tan illustrates how structural problems, like lack of access to education and economic disempowerment result in a cycle of gender inequity for generations, during a discussion held by Magdalene.co to commemorate International Women’s Day in Jakarta, on March 13, 2025.
Society

Promotion of gender equality slipping in Indonesia
Fed up: Civil society activists and university students hold a banner that reads “Police reform“ (left) and “People's killer“ during a protest on Nov. 28, 2024, in front of the Central Java Police station in Semarang.
Archipelago

Rights groups renew call for reform amid growing reports of police brutality
An illustration of a prison inmate.
Archipelago

Govt to build new penitentiary in Southeast Aceh after viral jailbreak

Highlight
Deputy finance minister Anggito Abimanyu (left), Deputy finance minister Suahasil Nazara (second left), Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati (second right) and Deputy finance minister Thomas Djiwandono (right) get ready for a press conference at the Finance Ministry's building in Jakarta on Mar. 13, 2025.
Economy

State revenue nosedives in January and February
Civil service recruits burn tires during a rally in protest at the government’s decision to delay their initiation as civil servants in the frontyard of the Southeast Sulawesi Legislative Council in Kendari on Monday, March 10, 2025. In a statement read out during the rally, the protesters, who have passed the selection process, demanded the government revise its plan to delay the start of employment for the successful candidates.
Editorial

Serving new civil servants
Basuki "Ahok" Tjahaja Purnama
Politics

Ahok questioned as witness in Pertamina corruption case

The Latest

 View more
Wealth

Dreams, duty and dough: A constant balancing act for women
Economy

All eyes on Democrats as US barrels toward shutdown deadline
Society

Promotion of gender equality slipping in Indonesia
Archipelago

Rights groups renew call for reform amid growing reports of police brutality
Academia

Tax trap for medical doctors: A crisis in fairness
Archipelago

Govt to build new penitentiary in Southeast Aceh after viral jailbreak
Academia

Reframing economic security: Indonesia’s strategic path forward
Society

New civil servants upset over work delays
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

PDI-P gears up for Hasto’s corruption trial

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.