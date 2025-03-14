PDI-P gears up for Hasto’s corruption trial

Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) secretary-general Hasto Kristiyanto poses during the party's 52nd anniversary event in Jakarta on Jan. 10, 2025. (Antara/Akbar Nugroho Gumay)

Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) secretary-general Hasto Kristiyanto poses during the party's 52nd anniversary event in Jakarta on Jan. 10, 2025. (Antara/Akbar Nugroho Gumay)

T he Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), the only de facto opposition party, is gearing up ahead of the corruption trial of secretary-general Hasto Kristiyanto scheduled for Friday, with chairwoman Megawati Soekarnoputri gathering the party’s lawmakers and head of legal affairs the previous day.

Politicians who were seen arriving at Megawati’s residence in Central Jakarta on Thursday noon included PDI-P executive in charge of legal affairs Ronny Talapessy, executive in charge of elections Deddy Sitorus and some members of House of Representatives Commission III overseeing legal affairs, such as I Wayan Sudirta, as reported by Antara.

The gathering was expected to hear Megawati give directions to PDI-P members about the state of national legal affairs and politics, Kompas.id reported.

Wayan was quoted from Antara as saying after the meeting that the party matriarch had ordered them to “consolidate party grassroots supporters” ahead of Hasto’s trial, while Deddy said that she instructed them to “consolidate party members ahead of the upcoming party congress” slated for next month.

The party has repeatedly suggested that former president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, an ex-member of the PDI-P, might have contributed to Hasto’s arrest ahead of the congress, or that several untamed figures were plotting to topple her as party chair and mount a takeover during the congress. Jokowi has denied such accusations.

Ronny did not immediately respond to The Jakarta Post’s request for updates.

The meeting came a day after the PDI-P on Wednesday said that it was preparing at least 17 lawyers to defend Hasto at the trial, including prominent lawyer Todung Mulya Lubis and former spokesperson of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) Febri Diansyah.