Govt in hot water over callous public communication

A university student holds a poster with the highly derogatory Javanese term 'ndasmu' (your head), which President Prabowo Subianto used in reference to his critics, during an Indonesia Gelap (Dark Indonesia) protest against his administration in Jakarta on Feb. 20, 2025. (AFP/Yasuyoshi Chiba)

President Prabowo Subianto’s administration has been facing criticism for its dismissive public communication style, which analysts say is a reflection of its penchant for closed-door, top-down policymaking.

The President himself has been in the spotlight for using harsh words in his remarks, especially in addressing criticism of his administration.

In a speech at the launch of the Batang Industropolis special economic zone (SEZ) in Central Java on March 20, the President shrugged off criticism of some of his policies, including his downstreaming drive.

“I must insist that [the criticism] is not correct and that we must press ahead,” the President said. “Let the dogs bark, and we will continue moving forward. We will build a glorious future.”

Some uses of the word “dog” in Indonesian are considered highly derogatory.

