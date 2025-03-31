TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Prabowo's son pays visit to PDI-P's Megawati on Idul Fitri

Didit was seen arriving without Prabowo in beige Muslim attire, smiling to reporters as he entered the white gates of Megawati’s house in Central Jakarta. 

Yvette Tanamal (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Mon, March 31, 2025

A screengrab of a video recorded by Kompas.com, showing President Prabowo Subianto's son, Didit Hediprasetyo, visited the home of Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) Chairwoman Megawati Sukarnoputri on March 31, 2025. (Kompas.com/Shela Octavia)

P

resident Prabowo Subianto’s only son, Didit Hediprasetyo, visited the home of Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) chairwoman Megawati Sukarnoputri on Monday to express his Idul Fitri wishes to the de-facto opposition leader.  

Didit was seen arriving without Prabowo in beige Muslim attire, smiling to reporters as he entered the white gates of Megawati’s house in Central Jakarta. 

“Good afternoon, minal aidzin wal faizin [may you be counted among victors and returnees],” Didit was heard telling reporters. 

Earlier in the day, Didit had accompanied his father for Idul Fitri prayers at Istiqlal Mosque, as well as for the Idul Fitri “open house” gathering at the State Palace attended by hundreds of officials and at least one thousand civilians. 

Megawati was reportedly invited to Prabowo’s open house at the State Palace, but there has not been any reports of the 78-year-old politician attending.

Megawati’s relationship with Prabowo has been a topic of national interest following last year’s presidential election, where the two went head-to-head as the PDI-P nominated former Central Java governor Ganjar Pranowo to go against the Gerindra Party chairman. 

Following Prabowo’s victory, the PDI-P has been touted as the de-facto opposition party, and one with considerable bearing given that it remains Indonesia’s largest political party. 

Prabowo holds first Idul Fitri open house at Palace for officials, public

Idul Fitri falls on Monday, govt declares

Why Idul Fitri is a moment of joy for Catholics, too

Low-key 'mudik' another vote of no confidence in Prabowo

Unworldly worship: Devoting the final days of Ramadan at Istiqlal

Prabowo holds first Idul Fitri open house at Palace for officials, public

Idul Fitri falls on Monday, govt declares

Why Idul Fitri is a moment of joy for Catholics, too

Low-key 'mudik' another vote of no confidence in Prabowo

Unworldly worship: Devoting the final days of Ramadan at Istiqlal

A screengrab of a video recorded by Kompas.com, showing President Prabowo Subianto’s son, Didit Hediprasetyo, visited the home of Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) Chairwoman Megawati Sukarnoputri on March 31, 2025.
Politics

Prabowo’s son pays visit to PDI-P's Megawati on Idul Fitri
President Prabowo Subianto (center) left Istiqlal Mosque on March 31, 2025 to hold his first-ever Idul Fitri gathering at the Merdeka Palace.
Politics

Prabowo holds first Idul Fitri open house at Palace for officials, public
President Prabowo Subianto adjusts his cap March 24, 2025, prior to inaugurating 31 ambassadors extraordinary and plenipotentiary at the State Palace in Jakarta.
Society

Prabowo to host first palace 'open house' for Idul Fitri

People look on as search and rescue operations continue in the aftermath of a strong earthquake, in Mandalay, Myanmar, March 29, 2025.
Asia and Pacific

Woman pulled alive from Myanmar earthquake rubble, race to find more survivors
A local security guard stands on a deserted road leading to the Bali Mandara toll road in Tuban, on Indonesia's resort island of Bali on March 29, 2025. Hindus on the island of Bali observe Nyepi by refraining from going to work, travel or taking part in any indulgence. The holiday island of Bali shuts down for the day of silence to mark the Hindu new year on March 29.
Archipelago

Lights out: Bali guards protect island's day of silence
Indonesia’s national soccer team manager Patrick Kluivert talks with The Jakarta Post in an exclusive interview set up in Jakarta on March 28, 2025. (JP/Okky Ardya)
Sports

Kluivert praises tactical tweaks, fan support for Indonesia’s hopes in World Cup

Academia

The Myanmar conflict: How US-Russia dynamics could favor China
Politics

Prabowo’s son pays visit to PDI-P's Megawati on Idul Fitri
Politics

Prabowo holds first Idul Fitri open house at Palace for officials, public
Americas

Trump says he is not joking about third presidential term
Asia & Pacific

'Compelling' grounds to throw case out, Duterte lawyer says
Asia & Pacific

Indonesia to send rescue, medical teams to Myanmar this week
Tech

Trump says TikTok sale deal to come before Saturday deadline
Americas

Trump says reciprocal tariffs will target all countries
