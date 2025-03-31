Prabowo’s son pays visit to PDI-P's Megawati on Idul Fitri

A screengrab of a video recorded by Kompas.com, showing President Prabowo Subianto’s son, Didit Hediprasetyo, visited the home of Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) Chairwoman Megawati Sukarnoputri on March 31, 2025. (Kompas.com/Shela Octavia)

Didit was seen arriving without Prabowo in beige Muslim attire, smiling to reporters as he entered the white gates of Megawati’s house in Central Jakarta.

P resident Prabowo Subianto’s only son, Didit Hediprasetyo, visited the home of Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) chairwoman Megawati Sukarnoputri on Monday to express his Idul Fitri wishes to the de-facto opposition leader.

Didit was seen arriving without Prabowo in beige Muslim attire, smiling to reporters as he entered the white gates of Megawati’s house in Central Jakarta.

“Good afternoon, minal aidzin wal faizin [may you be counted among victors and returnees],” Didit was heard telling reporters.

Earlier in the day, Didit had accompanied his father for Idul Fitri prayers at Istiqlal Mosque, as well as for the Idul Fitri “open house” gathering at the State Palace attended by hundreds of officials and at least one thousand civilians.

Megawati was reportedly invited to Prabowo’s open house at the State Palace, but there has not been any reports of the 78-year-old politician attending.

Megawati’s relationship with Prabowo has been a topic of national interest following last year’s presidential election, where the two went head-to-head as the PDI-P nominated former Central Java governor Ganjar Pranowo to go against the Gerindra Party chairman.

Morning Brief Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning. Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

Following Prabowo’s victory, the PDI-P has been touted as the de-facto opposition party, and one with considerable bearing given that it remains Indonesia’s largest political party.