Police regulation on foreign journalists sparks press freedom concerns

Police officers stand guard during a protest against a revision of the Indonesian Military (TNI) Law in front of the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta on March 20, 2025. More than 5,000 joint police and military personnel were deployed to safeguard the legislative complex ahead of the protest, launched by students and pro-democracy activists against the controversial TNI Law revision. (Antara/Bayu Pratama S.)

National Police chief Gen. Listyo Sigit Prabowo said foreign journalists could still carry out reporting in Indonesia without obtaining clearance from the police, as long as they did not violate the country’s laws.

A new National Police regulation outlining procedures surrounding permits for foreign journalists has sparked criticism from press and law organizations, which say the policies could harm press freedom and restrict foreign media coverage of the country.

Police Regulation No. 3/2025 on the functional supervision of foreigners was signed on March 10 by National Police chief Gen. Listyo Sigit Prabowo. The regulation aims to prevent, among other concerns, “security threats, espionage, sabotage and propaganda activities against the government”.

Critics and the public raised eyebrows over Articles 5 and 9 of the regulation, which specify certain “requirements” for foreigners to conduct journalistic work or research in Indonesia, including submitting a written request containing personal data and to possess an official journalism permit.

They said the provisions could prevent foreign journalists from doing their job in the country.

In response to the criticism, Listyo said on Thursday that it was not mandatory for foreign journalists to obtain permits from the police to do reporting in Indonesia.

Morning Brief Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning. Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

“Without clearance from the police, foreign journalists can still carry out their duties as long as they don’t violate applicable laws,” the National Police chief said, as quoted by kompas.com.