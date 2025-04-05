TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Police regulation on foreign journalists sparks press freedom concerns

National Police chief Gen. Listyo Sigit Prabowo said foreign journalists could still carry out reporting in Indonesia without obtaining clearance from the police, as long as they did not violate the country’s laws.

Maretha Uli (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Sat, April 5, 2025

Police regulation on foreign journalists sparks press freedom concerns Police officers stand guard during a protest against a revision of the Indonesian Military (TNI) Law in front of the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta on March 20, 2025. More than 5,000 joint police and military personnel were deployed to safeguard the legislative complex ahead of the protest, launched by students and pro-democracy activists against the controversial TNI Law revision. (Antara/Bayu Pratama S.)

A new National Police regulation outlining procedures surrounding permits for foreign journalists has sparked criticism from press and law organizations, which say the policies could harm press freedom and restrict foreign media coverage of the country.

Police Regulation No. 3/2025 on the functional supervision of foreigners was signed on March 10 by National Police chief Gen. Listyo Sigit Prabowo. The regulation aims to prevent, among other concerns, “security threats, espionage, sabotage and propaganda activities against the government”.

Critics and the public raised eyebrows over Articles 5 and 9 of the regulation, which specify certain “requirements” for foreigners to conduct journalistic work or research in Indonesia, including submitting a written request containing personal data and to possess an official journalism permit.

They said the provisions could prevent foreign journalists from doing their job in the country.

In response to the criticism, Listyo said on Thursday that it was not mandatory for foreign journalists to obtain permits from the police to do reporting in Indonesia.

“Without clearance from the police, foreign journalists can still carry out their duties as long as they don’t violate applicable laws,” the National Police chief said, as quoted by kompas.com.

Finance Minister Sri Mulyani visits Jokowi during Idul Fitri

Finance Minister Sri Mulyani visits Jokowi during Idul Fitri
Indonesian business groups urge talks with US on tariffs

Indonesian business groups urge talks with US on tariffs
Newcomers required to have job, housing in Jakarta, official says

Newcomers required to have job, housing in Jakarta, official says

Communication breakdown

Protection for journalist safety remains weak in Indonesia: Survey

Ex-Ngada Police chief fired over sexual abuse, drug use

Vietnam jails leading journalist over Facebook posts

Police to focus on 'santri' in latest cadet recruitment 

Communication breakdown

Protection for journalist safety remains weak in Indonesia: Survey

Ex-Ngada Police chief fired over sexual abuse, drug use

Vietnam jails leading journalist over Facebook posts

Police to focus on 'santri' in latest cadet recruitment 

Finance Minister Sri Mulyani visits Jokowi during Idul Fitri

Finance Minister Sri Mulyani visits Jokowi during Idul Fitri
Indonesian business groups urge talks with US on tariffs

Indonesian business groups urge talks with US on tariffs
Newcomers required to have job, housing in Jakarta, official says

Newcomers required to have job, housing in Jakarta, official says

Taking it in: A man sits overlooking the thick rainforests that cover the Gunung Gede Pangrango National Park (TNGGP) in West Java in this undated photo.
Archipelago

Mt Gede Pangrango closure extended following heightened volcanic activities
Rescue workers search for victims of a landslide on April 3, 2025, that dragged two cars into a ravine in Pacet district, Mojokerto regency, East Java. The landslide cut off a road connecting Mojokerto with the neighboring city of Batu and claimed 10 lives.
Archipelago

Landslide drags two vehicles into ravine, killing 10
The stretch of the Jakarta-Cikampek Toll Road leading to the Cikampek Utama tollgate in Karawang, West Java, stands virtually empty on March 30, 2025, the day before Idul Fitri.
Archipelago

West Java sees major drop in tourists over Idul Fitri

A cargo ship full of shipping containers is seen at the port of Oakland as trade tensions escalate over United States tariffs, in Oakland, California on March 6, 2025.
Regulations

Indonesia prepares to respond to US tariffs
Indonesia's Ole Romeny (center) celebrates scoring their first goal with Ragnar Oratmangoen (right) and Marselino Ferdinan during the World Cup 2026 Asian qualifier football match between Indonesia and Bahrain at Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta on March 25, 2025.
Editorial

Erick’s naturalization gamble
Worker loads palm oil fresh fruit bunches to be transported from the collector site to CPO factories in Pekanbaru, Riau, on April 27, 2022.
Markets

RI palm oil producers eye African, Middle Eastern markets as US tariffs take effect

Asia & Pacific

US ups Myanmar quake aid, says others should bear burden
Middle East and Africa

Israel expands ground offensive in Gaza City
Archipelago

Mt Gede Pangrango closure extended following heightened volcanic activities
Archipelago

Landslide drags two vehicles into ravine, killing 10
Archipelago

West Java sees major drop in tourists over Idul Fitri
Markets

Local perfume industry thrives as brands spread their fragrance
Politics

Police regulation on foreign journalists sparks press freedom concerns
Editorial

Erick’s naturalization gamble
