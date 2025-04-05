Police regulation on foreign journalists sparks press freedom concerns

National Police chief Gen. Listyo Sigit Prabowo said foreign journalists could still carry out reporting in Indonesia without obtaining clearance from the police, as long as they did not violate the country’s laws.
A new National Police regulation outlining procedures surrounding permits for foreign journalists has sparked criticism from press and law organizations, which say the policies could harm press freedom and restrict foreign media coverage of the country.
Police Regulation No. 3/2025 on the functional supervision of foreigners was signed on March 10 by National Police chief Gen. Listyo Sigit Prabowo. The regulation aims to prevent, among other concerns, “security threats, espionage, sabotage and propaganda activities against the government”.
Critics and the public raised eyebrows over Articles 5 and 9 of the regulation, which specify certain “requirements” for foreigners to conduct journalistic work or research in Indonesia, including submitting a written request containing personal data and to possess an official journalism permit.
They said the provisions could prevent foreign journalists from doing their job in the country.
In response to the criticism, Listyo said on Thursday that it was not mandatory for foreign journalists to obtain permits from the police to do reporting in Indonesia.
“Without clearance from the police, foreign journalists can still carry out their duties as long as they don’t violate applicable laws,” the National Police chief said, as quoted by kompas.com.
