TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Jokowi faces storm of lawsuits six months after stepping down

Yerica Lai and Radhiyya Indra (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Wed, April 30, 2025 Published on Apr. 29, 2025 Published on 2025-04-29T22:44:09+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Jokowi faces storm of lawsuits six months after stepping down Former president Joko 'Jokowi' Widodo speaks with the media after the departure ceremony of the National Disaster Management Agency's (BNPB) mission to deliver humanitarian aid, 60 tonnes of medical and hygiene supplies on two planes, to Egypt for Palestinian refugees and Sudan at Halim Perdanakusuma International Airport in Jakarta on April 3, 2024. (AFP/Yasuyoshi Chiba)

S

ix months after stepping down from the nation’s top post, former president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo has been the target of a barrage of lawsuits, which analysts say underscores the accumulated disapproval over his presidency.

The hearings on two civil lawsuits, the first alleges that Jokowi used fake diplomas to qualify for public office the second alleges that he defaulted on his promise regarding the production target for the locally made car brand Esemka began last week at the Surakarta District Court in Central Java, Jokowi’s hometown, without his presence.

Jokowi at the time of the first hearings was departing for the Vatican to attend the funeral of Pope Francis on behalf of President Prabowo Subianto. The former president was represented by his lawyers in the two lawsuits that were filed separately earlier this month.

The first case is brought by legal practitioner Muhammad Taufiq, who contests the legitimacy of his high school and university diplomas and, by extension, the legitimacy of his administration as then-mayor of Surakarta, Central Java, from 2005 to 2012.

The lawsuit regarding Esemka was filed by 19-year-old Surakarta resident Aufaa Luqmana, who alleged that Jokowi misled the public about the Esemka, a car project which he once championed and said would be mass-produced and widely available for purchase.

After ten years in power, during which he remained untouchable, political analysts say that now, without the shield of presidential power, Jokowi has found himself confronting more open hostility from multiple fronts.

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Read also: Jokowi hits back at allegations of fake diplomas

Popular

Jokowi’s hometown pushes for special status

Jokowi’s hometown pushes for special status
For ‘Jumbo’, Indonesian children are the true heroes

For ‘Jumbo’, Indonesian children are the true heroes
Indorama to invest $2b in US as tariff talks go on

Indorama to invest $2b in US as tariff talks go on

Related Articles

Jokowi to attend Pope Francis’ funeral on Prabowo’s behalf

Proposal to name Soeharto national hero draws opposition

Judging our judges

Wilmar’s legal officer named suspect in palm oil bribery case

Prabowo coalition downplays Jokowi’s lingering influence over ministers

Related Article

Jokowi to attend Pope Francis’ funeral on Prabowo’s behalf

Proposal to name Soeharto national hero draws opposition

Judging our judges

Wilmar’s legal officer named suspect in palm oil bribery case

Prabowo coalition downplays Jokowi’s lingering influence over ministers

Popular

Jokowi’s hometown pushes for special status

Jokowi’s hometown pushes for special status
For ‘Jumbo’, Indonesian children are the true heroes

For ‘Jumbo’, Indonesian children are the true heroes
Indorama to invest $2b in US as tariff talks go on

Indorama to invest $2b in US as tariff talks go on

More in Indonesia

 View more
By definition: A stock illustration shows the word "assault" highlighted in a dictionary.
Archipelago

Medan councilor investigated for viral assault of flight attendant
Flood inundates Wamena district in Jayawijaya, Highland Papua province, following torrential rains from Apr. 10 to 25.
Archipelago

Widespread flood continue to inundate Jayawijaya five days on
Former president Joko 'Jokowi' Widodo speaks with the media after the departure ceremony of the National Disaster Management Agency's (BNPB) mission to deliver humanitarian aid, 60 tonnes of medical and hygiene supplies on two planes, to Egypt for Palestinian refugees and Sudan at Halim Perdanakusuma International Airport in Jakarta on April 3, 2024.
Politics

Jokowi faces storm of lawsuits six months after stepping down

Highlight
President Prabowo Subianto addresses reporters after Danantara’s first town hall meeting at the Jakarta Convention Center (JCC) in Senayan, Central Jakarta, on Monday, April 29, 2025.
Companies

Prabowo scolds ‘bad’ SOEs directors behind closed doors
Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin (left) and Foreign Minister Sugiono and their Chinese counterparts Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Defense Minister Dong Jun attend a press briefing after the first meeting of China-Indonesia joint foreign and defense ministerial dialogue at the Diaoyutai State Guest House on April 21, 2025 in Beijing, China.
Editorial

Comprehensive, strategic ties with China
Indonesia's Foreign Minister Sugiono looks on during the first meeting of BRICS Foreign Ministers in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on April 28, 2025.
Asia and Pacific

Indonesia calls for stronger cooperation at BRICS summit

The Latest

 View more
Regulations

Ministry plans to make use of unlicensed oil wells
Weekend Five

The Wellness Stack: Five popular supplements
Regulations

Tax Stimulus Boosts Indonesia’s Economic Recovery
Academia

Farewell to the pope who loved the world
Archipelago

Medan councilor investigated for viral assault of flight attendant
Companies

Explore nearby, spend wisely: intra-provincial travel boom
Economy

China's manufacturing shrinks in April as trade war bites
Entertainment

Gunpowder and unspoken tension set Mouly Surya's 'Perang Kota' ablaze
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Jokowi faces storm of lawsuits six months after stepping down

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.