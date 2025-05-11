TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Nearly 700 buildings in Jakarta lacking fire safety equipment

Only seven of 10 multi-story buildings in the city were found of having proper fire safety equipment, as found by the Jakarta Fire and Rescue Agency in an inspection in 2024.

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Published on May. 9, 2025

Firefighters douse a fire at the Attorney General's Office (AGO) building in Jakarta on Aug. 22, 2020. (AFP/Adek Berry)

H

undreds of buildings across Jakarta are still not equipped with proper fire safety equipment, including the portable extinguishers, Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung has revealed.

“We already have regulations in place requiring buildings in Jakarta to have their own firefighting equipment. However, the enforcement is still far from optimal,” the governor said on Friday, as quoted by Kompas.com

He cited data from the Jakarta Fire and Rescue Agency’s inspection on 2,609 multi-story buildings across the city in 2024. Around 70 percent of all inspected buildings were found to meet fire safety standards, having been equipped with portable fire extinguishers and other safety facilities.

The agency found that nearly 700 buildings did not meet fire protection standards, namely 361 high-rise buildings with eight floors or more and 333 low-rise buildings with less than eight floors. These buildings were given a year to equip themselves with proper fire safety equipment.

Buildings found fulfilling the fire safety standard will be awarded a fire protection certificate for their compliance with the city’s regulations.

Read also: Fatal Tanjung Priok inferno highlights fire hazard in crowded Jakarta

Pramono instructed the Fire and Rescue Agency head Bayu Meghantara, who was newly appointed by the new governor, to launch on-site inspections across the city.

“Buildings that don’t comply with the regulation should be warned. If they still refuse to comply, we should give them a strong warning,” Pramono said.

The governor also urged every neighborhood unit (RT) in Jakarta, especially those in densely populated residential areas, to be equipped with at least two portable extinguishers.

Pramono signed a gubernatorial instruction encouraging every RT to own portable extinguishers and also launched a community movement to push for ownership of the equipment. On Friday, he distributed portable fire extinguishers in nine RTs in Sukabumi Utara subdistrict in West Jakarta to mark the launch of the initiative.

“We know Jakarta has many densely populated areas,” Pramono said, as quoted by Kompas.com. “When fires occur, these extinguishers can be used by first responders in areas difficult to be accessed by large fire trucks.”

Firefighters douse a fire at the Attorney General's Office (AGO) building in Jakarta on Aug. 22, 2020.
Jakarta

Nearly 700 buildings in Jakarta lacking fire safety equipment
West Java governor Dedi Mulyadi (third left) talks with some students when inspecting a character and discipline training at a military education in West Bandung regency, West Java on May 5, 2025. Hundreds of students from various regions across West Java who are found of involved in street brawls, motorbike gangs and addicted to online games undergo an intensive training led by Indonesian Military (TNI) personnel for at least 14 days.
Society

Govt could expand program sending troublesome students to military barracks: Minister
A medical worker clad in protective gear prepares to give an infant the Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG) vaccine for tuberculosis at a community health center (puskesmas) in Banda Aceh, Aceh, on June 15, 2020.
Society

Govt defends tuberculosis vaccine trial in Indonesia

An Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldier stands guard near the India-Pakistan Wagah border post, about 35 kilometers from Amritsar in India on May 9, 2025.
Asia and Pacific

India, Pakistan agree to ceasefire after days of attacks
Newly elected Pope Leo XIV
Editorial

‘Habemus papam Americanum'
Dancers perform the barongsai (lion) dance at Pantjoran Pantai Indah Kapuk (PIK) in Jakarta on Feb. 10, 2024. Pantjoran PIK management holds several performances, such as the barongsai and liong (dragon) dances, to commemorate the Lunar New Year, also known as Chinese New Year or Imlek.
Economy

Travel is back, but a rise in local trips highlights economic stress

Americas

At his former US university, the new pope is just 'Bob'
Asia & Pacific

China takes center stage in Philippines' feisty midterm election
Jakarta

Nearly 700 buildings in Jakarta lacking fire safety equipment
Asia & Pacific

Malaysia seeks trade legal harmonization in ASEAN
Economy

Wary investors hope US-China talks cool high-stakes trade war
Asia & Pacific

India, Pakistan agree to ceasefire after days of attacks
Americas

US, Chinese officials start Geneva talks on easing trade war
Asia & Pacific

Myanmar junta chief meets China's Xi for first time: State media
