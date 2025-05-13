TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Police release ITB student arrested over ‘indecent’ meme

Maretha Uli and Radhiyya Indra (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Tue, May 13, 2025 Published on May. 10, 2025 Published on 2025-05-10T23:09:20+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Police release ITB student arrested over ‘indecent’ meme People participate in a protest march on Feb. 23, 2024, toward the national headquarters of the General Elections Commission (KPU) in Menteng, Central Jakarta. (AFP/Adek Berry)

T

he National Police’s Criminal Investigation Department (Bareskrim) released on Sunday a student from the Bandung Institute of Technology (ITB) who was briefly detained for allegedly making and sharing a meme that mocked President Prabowo Subianto and his predecessor Joko “Jokowi” Widodo.

Police released the ITB arts and design student, identified only by her initials SSS, following appeals from the student as well as her parents, National Police spokesperson Brig. Gen.Trunoyudo Wisnu Andiko said.

“The suspect and her family have also apologized to the President and Jokowi,” Trunoyudo told a press conference on Sunday.

SSS was arrested last Wednesday for creating and posting an AI-generated image depicting Prabowo and Jokowi kissing, which was shared widely on X in recent weeks.

She has been charged with violating several provisions in the Electronic Information and Transactions (ITE) Law on manipulating, altering or damaging electronic information, though it is unclear if her case will be dropped following her release.

In a statement following her release, ITB expressed gratitude and appreciation to the President and the National Police chief, as well as all parties involved in securing the student’s release, saying the institution “will continue to further the student’s academic and character development”.

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

The arrest prompted an outcry over the weekend from rights groups, which called the move a violation of freedom of expression and pointed to its inconsistency with a recent Constitutional Court ruling that decriminalized unrest in digital spaces.

Popular

Prabowo seeks House support for stalled asset forfeiture bill

Prabowo seeks House support for stalled asset forfeiture bill
Hamas to release hostage as part of direct Gaza talks with US

Hamas to release hostage as part of direct Gaza talks with US
30 Indonesian 'pilgrims' nabbed in Jeddah for visa violation

30 Indonesian 'pilgrims' nabbed in Jeddah for visa violation

Related Articles

Q1 GDP? Don’t look back!

Jokowi faces storm of lawsuits six months after stepping down

Jokowi’s hometown pushes for special status

Jokowi to face two lawsuits on diplomas, Esemka car

Social media users in Indonesia turn to AI chatbot to voice criticism

Related Article

Q1 GDP? Don’t look back!

Jokowi faces storm of lawsuits six months after stepping down

Jokowi’s hometown pushes for special status

Jokowi to face two lawsuits on diplomas, Esemka car

Social media users in Indonesia turn to AI chatbot to voice criticism

Popular

Prabowo seeks House support for stalled asset forfeiture bill

Prabowo seeks House support for stalled asset forfeiture bill
Hamas to release hostage as part of direct Gaza talks with US

Hamas to release hostage as part of direct Gaza talks with US
30 Indonesian 'pilgrims' nabbed in Jeddah for visa violation

30 Indonesian 'pilgrims' nabbed in Jeddah for visa violation

More in Indonesia

 View more
Early detection is key: A health worker (left) takes a chest X-ray of a patient on March 21, 2023, at Tangerang City General Regional Hospital in Banten.
Society

Govt looks to grassroots communities to bolster fight against TB
Protesters hold banners during a protest in Bandung, West Java, on July 18, 2024 urging the police to investigate thoroughly the death of AM, a 13-year-old boy in Padang, West Sumatra, who was allegedly beaten to death by police officers after being suspected of inciting brawl.
Archipelago

Procedural breach suspected in police's shooting of N. Sumatra teenagers
People participate in a protest march on Feb. 23, 2024, toward the national headquarters of the General Elections Commission (KPU) in Menteng, Central Jakarta.
Politics

Police release ITB student arrested over ‘indecent’ meme

Highlight
Indonesian Military (TNI) soldiers attend a ministerial handover ceremony at the Defense Ministry office in Jakarta on Oct. 22, 2024.
Politics

TNI security protection for AGO draws flak
Bill Gates, accompanied by Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, views meal boxes during their visit to a school to inspect the free nutritious meals program in Jakarta on May 7, 2025.
Editorial

Q1 GDP? Don’t look back!
A sign for sovereign wealth fund Danantara Indonesia is seen in front of its headquarters in Jakarta on Feb. 28, 2025.
Regulations

Danantara's bond issuance plan prompts calls for transparency

The Latest

 View more
Society

Govt looks to grassroots communities to bolster fight against TB
Academia

Middle powers in the US-China trade war
Archipelago

Procedural breach suspected in police's shooting of N. Sumatra teenagers
Politics

Police release ITB student arrested over ‘indecent’ meme
Academia

Paving the way for promoting a resilient Indonesian tourism brand
Opinion

Analysis: Prabowo tries to appease workers, not that he needs to
Politics

TNI security protection for AGO draws flak
Editorial

Q1 GDP? Don’t look back!
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Police release ITB student arrested over ‘indecent’ meme

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.