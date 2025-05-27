TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Push to raise civil service retirement age faces scrutiny

Dio Suhenda (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Tue, May 27, 2025 Published on May. 26, 2025 Published on 2025-05-26T19:11:49+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Push to raise civil service retirement age faces scrutiny New recruits take their civil service oath on March 22, 2024, during an induction ceremony at Bogor City Hall in Bogor, West Java. (Antara/Arif Firmansyah)

A

mid ongoing discussions to revise the State Civil Apparatus Law, a proposal to raise the retirement age for state workers to as high as 70 has been met with skepticism from both the government and lawmakers, who see little urgency in the idea.

The suggestion came earlier this month from the Indonesian Association of Civil Servants (Korpri), via a formal letter from its chair, Zudan Arif Fakrulloh, to President Prabowo Subianto

Zudan, who also leads the National Civil Service Agency (BKN), said during a webinar last week that the proposal was based on “the aspirations” of civil servants across state institutions and regional administrations.

“As life expectancy [for Indonesians] has increased and because civil servants are getting healthier, more prosperous and their performance is also improving, a lot of them have proposed that their retirement age be raised,” Zudan said.

Longer careers, he said, would allow civil servants to continue honing their skills and contribute better to the President’s national agenda with greater peace of mind.

To this end, Korpri suggests that the pension age of those holding utama (primary leadership) positions, who are heads of government institutions, should be increased to 65 years old, madya (senior leadership) positions, such as directors general and provincial secretaries, to 63, and pratama (first-level leadership) positions, such as directors and heads of regional agencies, to 62. The retirement age for the three roles are currently capped at 60 under the 2023 law.

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

For civil servants with specialized roles, on the other hand, Korpri proposes raising the retirement age of primary experts from 65 to 70, senior experts from 60 to 65, intermediate experts to 62 and junior experts to 60.

Popular

Russia and Ukraine complete largest prisoner swap

Russia and Ukraine complete largest prisoner swap
Critical op-ed retraction tests freedom of expression

Critical op-ed retraction tests freedom of expression
Hilton Garden Inn welcomes Ramadan with new chef

Hilton Garden Inn welcomes Ramadan with new chef

Related Articles

Civil servant recruits remain wary despite earlier start dates

Budget efficiency as opportunity for bureaucratic transformation

New civil servants upset over work delays

Remote working allowed for civil servants ahead of Nyepi, Idul Fitri holidays

House Speaker calls for resolution of education ministry row

Related Article

Civil servant recruits remain wary despite earlier start dates

Budget efficiency as opportunity for bureaucratic transformation

New civil servants upset over work delays

Remote working allowed for civil servants ahead of Nyepi, Idul Fitri holidays

House Speaker calls for resolution of education ministry row

Popular

Russia and Ukraine complete largest prisoner swap

Russia and Ukraine complete largest prisoner swap
Critical op-ed retraction tests freedom of expression

Critical op-ed retraction tests freedom of expression
Hilton Garden Inn welcomes Ramadan with new chef

Hilton Garden Inn welcomes Ramadan with new chef

More in Indonesia

 View more
A machete.
Archipelago

Police arrest mass organization members for stabbing prosecutor
New recruits take their civil service oath on March 22, 2024, during an induction ceremony at Bogor City Hall in Bogor, West Java.
Politics

Push to raise civil service retirement age faces scrutiny
Culture Minister Fadli Zon (center), accompanied by his deputy Giring Ganesha (top), delivers a presentation during a working meeting with the House of Representatives Commission X in Senayan, Jakarta, on May 26, 2025. The meeting discusses the ministry’s plan to rewrite the nation's history.
Politics

New history book to highlight past presidents’ achievements: Culture minister

Highlight
President Prabowo Subianto attends the plenary session at the 46th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Kuala Lumpur on May 26, 2025.
Asia and Pacific

ASEAN must rise strong, Prabowo says at his debut appearance
The Tangerang Regency Police have formed a task force to combat begal (violent robbers) and thugs to safeguard the area ahead of the 2018 Asian Games
Editorial

Tough on hoodlums
Smog covers Jakarta skyline as seen from above in this photo taken on Aug. 9, 2019.
Economy

Govt banks on consumer stimulus to reach 5% growth

The Latest

 View more
Academia

Southeast Asia’s online scam industry is a global menace
Environment

'Living at Urban Seafront': Jakarta and Bremen on the climate frontline
Academia

ASEAN transboundary haze: Citizens leading where governments fail
Markets

Stocks fluctuate as traders await next moves in Trump trade war
Academia

What Macron’s visit means for Indonesia's defense future
Archipelago

Police arrest mass organization members for stabbing prosecutor
Academia

Institutional fit matters in public leadership
Politics

Push to raise civil service retirement age faces scrutiny
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Push to raise civil service retirement age faces scrutiny

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.