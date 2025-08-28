Workers hold protest demanding better protection

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
undreds of workers protested in front of the House of Representatives complex in Senayan, Central Jakarta on Thursday to demand a revision to the labor law and ways to ensure better work protection across the country.
Workers from various labor organizations came in droves to Senayan around 9 a.m. wearing their respective groups’ uniforms and flags. A group of ojek (motorcycle taxi) drivers also joined in the protest.
Among the labor groups present were the Confederation of Labor Unions of Struggle (KPBI), the National Labor Association (SPN) and the Confederation of Indonesian Trade Unions (KSPI), and the latter initiated the demonstration.
Spokespersons of each labor union took turns voicing six demands in the protest, including a revision to the 2020 Job Creation Law, eliminating outsourcing practices, raising their minimum wages and lowering their taxes.
“This is so that we can ensure job security, decent wages and social protection [for workers],” an orator from the KSPI said.
However, the protest ran short and ended around 12 p.m., unlike the previous demonstration by people denouncing lawmakers' excessive salaries and their controversial house allowance on Monday that grew rowdier later in the afternoon.
KSPI chairman Said Iqbal, who also chairs the Labor Party, said Monday’s rally ended quickly because there were no House lawmakers who wanted to talk with a labor representative.
