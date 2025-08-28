Workers hold protest demanding better protection

Workers march toward the House of Representatives building in Jakarta on Aug. 28, demanding fairness from lawmakers who seek to raise their own allowances while workers’ calls for wage increases are ignored. (AFP/Bay Ismoyo)

H undreds of workers protested in front of the House of Representatives complex in Senayan, Central Jakarta on Thursday to demand a revision to the labor law and ways to ensure better work protection across the country.

Workers from various labor organizations came in droves to Senayan around 9 a.m. wearing their respective groups’ uniforms and flags. A group of ojek (motorcycle taxi) drivers also joined in the protest.

Among the labor groups present were the Confederation of Labor Unions of Struggle (KPBI), the National Labor Association (SPN) and the Confederation of Indonesian Trade Unions (KSPI), and the latter initiated the demonstration.

Spokespersons of each labor union took turns voicing six demands in the protest, including a revision to the 2020 Job Creation Law, eliminating outsourcing practices, raising their minimum wages and lowering their taxes.

“This is so that we can ensure job security, decent wages and social protection [for workers],” an orator from the KSPI said.

However, the protest ran short and ended around 12 p.m., unlike the previous demonstration by people denouncing lawmakers' excessive salaries and their controversial house allowance on Monday that grew rowdier later in the afternoon.

Morning Brief Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning. Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

KSPI chairman Said Iqbal, who also chairs the Labor Party, said Monday’s rally ended quickly because there were no House lawmakers who wanted to talk with a labor representative.