President Prabowo calls for calm after protests

In a recorded video shared with the press, Prabowo also asked people to remain calm after the protest on Thursday and to continue trusting the government.

Agencies
Jakarta
Fri, August 29, 2025

President Prabowo Subianto delivers his first annual State of the Nation Address during the People's Consultative Assembly (MPR) plenary meeting at the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta on Aug. 15, 2025, ahead of the country's 80th Independence Day. President Prabowo Subianto delivers his first annual State of the Nation Address during the People's Consultative Assembly (MPR) plenary meeting at the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta on Aug. 15, 2025, ahead of the country's 80th Independence Day. (Reuters/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana/Pool)

P

resident Prabowo Subianto on Friday expressed his condolences over the death of a ride-hailing driver in a violent protest and ordered an investigation into the incident.

In a recorded video shared with the press, Prabowo also asked people to remain calm after the protest on Thursday and to continue trusting the government.

President Prabowo visited the family of the ride-hailing driver Affan Kurniawan late Friday to pay his condolences. 

Protests erupted across several cities on Friday in anger at the death of Affan hit by a police vehicle.

On Thursday, violent clashes had already broken out between protesters and police in Jakarta on Thursday over low wages and perceived lavish perks for lawmakers, as public discontent simmers over the government's handling of the economy.

The week's protests were the most violent since Prabowo took office in October, and mark an early challenge for the president who has pledged fast, state-driven growth.

But some of his policies, including widespread budget cuts announced this year to fund his flagship free meal programme for schoolchildren and a new sovereign wealth fund, have sparked public discontent.

Protests also spread to other major cities in the country, including Surabaya in East Java and Medan in North Sumatra province. 

Hundreds of drivers, many dressed in their signature green and black jackets, hurled objects at police local headquarters in both cities.

 

 

The Jakarta Post
