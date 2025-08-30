Prabowo calls for calm as public outrage grows

People gather around a burned-out car set ablaze during a protest outside the Jakarta Police’s Mobile Brigade headquarters (Mako Brimob) on Aug. 29, 2025, a day after a motorcycle taxi driver was killed when he was run over by a police tactical vehicle. (AFP/Aditya Aji )

P resident Prabowo Subianto has urged calm as public anger mounts following the death of an online ride-hailing driver who was run over by a police tactical vehicle during clashes in Central Jakarta on Thursday evening.

Shock and fury rippled across the country after a video surfaced showing the driver, later identified as 21-year-old Affan Kurniawan, falling during the chaos and being run over by an armored vehicle belonging to the National Police’s Mobile Brigade (Brimob).

What began as protests over wage demands quickly escalated into a broader outcry against police brutality.

In his first remarks since the unrest earlier this week, Prabowo on Friday expressed condolences and condemned the officers’ conduct, saying he was “shocked and disappointed by the excessive actions” of the police.

“In my personal capacity and on behalf of the government of the Republic of Indonesia, I extend my deepest condolences. I am very concerned and saddened by this tragedy,” Prabowo said, adding that the government would guarantee the well-being of the victim’s family.

The President admitted to having ordered a thorough investigation into the incident and promised strict legal action if misconduct was proven. He also appealed to the public to remain calm and place trust in the government, warning against “elements who seek to incite unrest and chaos”, which he said would only harm the nation.