Widespread unrest in Indonesia after driver killed by police vehicle

The building of Makassar City Council is set on fire during a protest in Makassar, South Sulawesi, on August 29, 2025. Clashes between protesters and police broke out on August 28 in Jakarta over calls for higher wages and perceived lavish perks for lawmakers, as public discontent grows over the government's handling of the economy. (AFP/Daeng Mansur)

The week's protests were the most violent since President Prabowo Subianto took office in October, and mark an early challenge for the president who has pledged fast, state-driven growth.

P rotests erupted across several cities on Friday in anger at the death of a motorcycle taxi driver hit by a police vehicle, as officers responded with tear gas and the president called for calm.

Violent clashes had already broken out between protesters and police in the capital Jakarta on Thursday over low wages and perceived lavish perks for lawmakers, as public discontent simmers over the government's handling of the economy.

The police response to the protests drew strong criticism after videos circulated on social media showing a black tactical vehicle running over a man.

President Prabowo Subianto visited the family of gig motorcycle driver Affan Kurniawan late Friday to pay his condolences. He earlier urged calm, promising an investigation into Kurniawan's death.

But angry Indonesians massed hours later outside the National Police’s Mobile Brigade headquarters in Kwitang, Central Jakarta, blaming the unit for Affan's death, throwing firecrackers at the compound.

While hundreds watched on waving Indonesian flags, a group of protesters tried to tear down the headquarter gates of the unit known for its heavy-handed tactics, and successfully pulled a sign from the building's facade in chaotic scenes.

Morning Brief Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning. Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

Fires made by burning tires and cardboard boxes pierced clouds of tear gas. Some protesters picked up the police-fired canisters and hurled them to safety, receiving loud cheers from the crowd as night fell.

The week's protests were the most violent since Prabowo took office in October, and mark an early challenge for the president who has pledged fast, state-driven growth.

But some of his policies, including widespread budget cuts announced this year to fund his flagship free meal program for schoolchildren and a new sovereign wealth fund, have sparked public discontent.

In front of the Jakarta Police headquarters, hundreds defiantly stood in the pouring rain, throwing firecrackers.

Police shouted through megaphones demanding they stop throwing objects and go home, accusing the crowd of launching rocks and Molotov cocktails.

Protests also spread to other major cities in Indonesia, including Surabaya in East Java, Bandung in West Java, Medan in North Sumatra and Makassar in South Sulawesi.

Hundreds of drivers, many dressed in their signature green and black jackets, hurled objects at the local headquarters in Surabaya and Medan.

Protesters also burned local council buildings in Bandung and Makassar, raging over the death of Affan and also local councilors, echoing the discontent over the legislature in Jakarta.

On Thursday, hundreds rallied near the House of Representatives building complex in Senayan, Central Jakarta over issues including hefty pay for lawmakers, whose monthly housing allowance of Rp50 million (US$3,000) is nearly 10 times the minimum wage in Jakarta.

Labor groups demanded better pay and for the government to take action against recent mass layoffs of workers.

Jakarta police did not respond to AFP's request for data on arrests in the protests.

Thousands of drivers gathered near the police mobile brigade headquarters since early Friday morning, demanding accountability for Affan's death, as officers cordoned off a stretch of road nearby.

Police fired teargas in an attempt to disperse protesters, mostly motorcycle taxi drivers known locally as "ojeks".

"I joined the protest because I'm very concerned about the death of my fellow driver," 52-year-old Muzakir told AFP.

"We demand justice for Affan, for the perpetrators who ran him over to be tried as fairly as possible, and to be fired from their institution."

Authorities are questioning seven officers in connection with the incident, police said.

"We have agreed that the seven suspected violators have been proven to have violated the police ethics codes," the National Police's head of internal affairs division Insp. Gen. Abdul Karim told a press conference.

He said the officers would be detained for further investigation.