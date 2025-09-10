Prabowo warns Gerindra lawmakers against arrogance, flaunting wealth

President Prabowo Subianto, who also serves as the chairman of the Gerindra Party, is seen on a large screen on February 15 as he spoke during the party's 17th anniversary in Bogor, West Java. (AFP/Aditya Aji)

P resident Prabowo Subianto has warned his Gerindra Party lawmakers against arrogance, urging them to keep the public’s trust by exercising discipline in their words, actions and public conduct.

The reminder was delivered by the Gerindra chairman during a closed-door meeting with party politicians at his private residence at Kertanegara, South Jakarta, on Monday evening, only hours after he announced his first major cabinet shake-up.

The reshuffle, which saw five ministers removed, including finance minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati and coordinating politics and security minister Budi Gunawan, came after a wave of protests and unrest fueled by growing dissatisfaction with the government’s handling of the economy and lawmakers’ perceived insensitivity over economic hardships faced by ordinary Indonesians.

Speaking after the meeting, Gerindra secretary-general Sugiono said Prabowo instructed party members now serving as lawmakers at the House of Representatives to be mindful of their attitudes. Prabowo, he said, also cautioned them against arrogance and conduct that could upset the public.

“Members of Gerindra at the House must be cautious, watch their words and behavior and avoid living excessively or in ways that may offend the public,” Sugiono said, adding that lawmakers must serve as credible representatives of the people.

Read also: Protests break out against lawmakers’ excessive salaries

Morning Brief Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning. Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

The President, Sugiono said, also asked his Gerindra politicians to avoid flaunting their wealth and stressed the importance of humility, particularly in how party members conduct themselves in public.