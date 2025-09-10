TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Jakarta council housing perks triggers another uproar
Indonesia presses businesses to find a million cows
Sri Mulyani left cabinet after weeklong unrest in Indonesia
Abrahamic leaders call for Gaza ceasefire, aid access
Blok M’s rise as hip hub leaves small traders behind

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Jakarta council housing perks triggers another uproar
Indonesia presses businesses to find a million cows
Sri Mulyani left cabinet after weeklong unrest in Indonesia
Abrahamic leaders call for Gaza ceasefire, aid access
Blok M’s rise as hip hub leaves small traders behind

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Prabowo warns Gerindra lawmakers against arrogance, flaunting wealth

Yerica Lai (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Wed, September 10, 2025 Published on Sep. 9, 2025 Published on 2025-09-09T16:47:42+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
President Prabowo Subianto, who also serves as the chairman of the Gerindra Party, is seen on a large screen on February 15 as he spoke during the party's 17th anniversary in Bogor, West Java. President Prabowo Subianto, who also serves as the chairman of the Gerindra Party, is seen on a large screen on February 15 as he spoke during the party's 17th anniversary in Bogor, West Java. (AFP/Aditya Aji)

P

resident Prabowo Subianto has warned his Gerindra Party lawmakers against arrogance, urging them to keep the public’s trust by exercising discipline in their words, actions and public conduct.

The reminder was delivered by the Gerindra chairman during a closed-door meeting with party politicians at his private residence at Kertanegara, South Jakarta, on Monday evening, only hours after he announced his first major cabinet shake-up.

The reshuffle, which saw five ministers removed, including finance minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati and coordinating politics and security minister Budi Gunawan, came after a wave of protests and unrest fueled by growing dissatisfaction with the government’s handling of the economy and lawmakers’ perceived insensitivity over economic hardships faced by ordinary Indonesians.

Speaking after the meeting, Gerindra secretary-general Sugiono said Prabowo instructed party members now serving as lawmakers at the House of Representatives to be mindful of their attitudes. Prabowo, he said, also cautioned them against arrogance and conduct that could upset the public.

“Members of Gerindra at the House must be cautious, watch their words and behavior and avoid living excessively or in ways that may offend the public,” Sugiono said, adding that lawmakers must serve as credible representatives of the people.

Read also: Protests break out against lawmakers’ excessive salaries

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

The President, Sugiono said, also asked his Gerindra politicians to avoid flaunting their wealth and stressed the importance of humility, particularly in how party members conduct themselves in public.

Popular

Jakarta council housing perks triggers another uproar

Jakarta council housing perks triggers another uproar
Indonesia presses businesses to find a million cows

Indonesia presses businesses to find a million cows
Sri Mulyani left cabinet after weeklong unrest in Indonesia

Sri Mulyani left cabinet after weeklong unrest in Indonesia

Related Articles

Cabinet reshuffle: Power consolidation or confidence crisis

Analysis: Mass protests fuel Prabowo’s conspiratorial narrative

Sri Mulyani left cabinet after weeklong unrest in Indonesia

Demanding accountable government in Indonesia

House resumes deliberation of domestic worker protection bill

Related Article

Cabinet reshuffle: Power consolidation or confidence crisis

Analysis: Mass protests fuel Prabowo’s conspiratorial narrative

Sri Mulyani left cabinet after weeklong unrest in Indonesia

Demanding accountable government in Indonesia

House resumes deliberation of domestic worker protection bill

Popular

Jakarta council housing perks triggers another uproar

Jakarta council housing perks triggers another uproar
Indonesia presses businesses to find a million cows

Indonesia presses businesses to find a million cows
Sri Mulyani left cabinet after weeklong unrest in Indonesia

Sri Mulyani left cabinet after weeklong unrest in Indonesia

More in Indonesia

 View more
Residents wade through floodwaters in their neighborhood following heavy rainfall in Denpasar, Bali, on September 10, 2025.
Archipelago

Floods in Bali kill at least six
Helath officers from the Riau Islands Police Medicine and Health Department (Biddokkes) check the health and psychological conditions of repatriated Indonesians on Sept. 8, 2025, upon their arrival at the Batam Center International Ferry Terminal in Batam, Riau Islands. The Indonesian Consulate General (KJRI) in Johor Bahru facilitated the return of 166 Indonesians from the Malaysian state of Johor.
Archipelago

Another 166 Indonesians repatriated by consulate general in Johor Bahru
Golden hour: A number of domestic tourists are seen enjoying the sunset at Bulbul Beach on at Lake Toba, in Balige, Toba Regency, in June 2024. (JP/Tonggo Simangunsong)
Archipelago

Lake Toba retains UNESCO Global Geopark status after warning

Highlight
President Prabowo Subianto inaugurates (from left to right) Finance Minister Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa, head of the Indonesian Migrant Worker Protection Agency (BP2MI) Muktaruddin, Cooperatives and Small and Medium Enterprises Minister Ferry Juliantono, Haj and Umroh Affairs Minister Mochamad Irfan Yusuf and Deputy Haj and Umroh Affairs Minister Dahnil Azhar Simanjuntak at the State Palace on Sept. 8, 2025.
Politics

Power consolidation in motion behind cabinet shake-up
Former Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati attends the handover ceremony to her successor Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa at the Ministry of Finance in Jakarta on Sept. 9, 2025.
Editorial

Farewell Bu Ani
President Prabowo Subianto, who also serves as the chairman of Gerindra Party, is seen on a large screen as he speaks during the party's 17th anniversary in Bogor, West Java, on Feb. 15, 2025.
Politics

Prabowo warns Gerindra lawmakers against arrogance, flaunting wealth

The Latest

 View more
Asia & Pacific

Nepali rapper turned mayor is Gen Z's favorite in political crisis
The Neighborhood

Turning Jakarta’s overlooked sidewalks into common ground
Asia & Pacific

Singapore to buy four Boeing P-8A Poseidon patrol aircraft
Science & Tech

Apple unveils iPhone 17 Air
Archipelago

Floods in Bali kill at least six
Asia & Pacific

How 'Gen Z' protests over corruption and jobs ousted Nepal PM Oli
Asia & Pacific

Japan's LDP braces for leadership race with coalition vision in spotlight
Economy

New economic zones to invite EV firms, halal products industry
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Prabowo warns Gerindra lawmakers against arrogance, flaunting wealth

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.