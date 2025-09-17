TheJakartaPost

BREAKING: Prabowo reshuffles his cabinet again

Yerica Lai (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Wed, September 17, 2025

President Prabowo Subianto and Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka lead the first plenary meeting of the Red and White Cabinet on Oct. 23, 2024, at the State Palace in Jakarta. President Prabowo Subianto and Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka lead the first plenary meeting of the Red and White Cabinet on Oct. 23, 2024, at the State Palace in Jakarta. (Antara/Hafidz Mubarak A)

P

resident Prabowo Subianto announced another round of cabinet shake-up on Wednesday, just a week after his first major reshuffle, appointing both new and familiar faces to fill vacant and newly established posts.

In a swearing-in ceremony at the Presidential Palace, Prabowo named retired three-star Army general Djamari Chaniago the new coordinating political and security affairs minister following his decision to remove Budi Gunawan from the post last week.

The coordinating ministership was briefly held in an interim capacity by Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin, one of Prabowo’s close allies who had been speculated to be appointed as the definite replacement for Budi.

Djamari’s appointment marked the return of a military figure to the most senior ministership in the security portfolio, which is responsible for overseeing interagency coordination between the Indonesian Military (TNI), the Defense Ministry, the National Police and the Home Ministry, among others. Djamari served as the chief of TNI general staff from 2000 to 2004 before retiring from military service with the rank of lieutenant general.

Prabowo also reassigned state-owned enterprises (SOE) minister Erick Thohir to lead the Youth and Sports Ministry, which has been vacant since the President removed Dito Ariotedjo from the post last week. While Erick currently chairs the Soccer Association of Indonesia (PSSI), his replacement in the SOE ministry remains unclear.

The President also replaced deputy forestry minister Sulaiman Umar with Rohmat Marzuki, the treasurer of the Central Java branch of Prabowo’s own Gerindra Party.

In the ceremony, Afriansyah Noor was appointed as deputy manpower minister, filling a post left vacant after Immanuel “Noel” Ebenezer was dismissed last week following his corruption investigation. Afriansyah is a politician of pro-government Democratic Party who served as deputy manpower minister during former president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo’s second term.

Presidential Chief of Staff Anto M. Putranto, meanwhile, was replaced by his deputy Muhammad Qodari, another close ally of former president Jokowi.

Deputy Communication and Digital Minister Angga Raka, a politician of Gerindra and one of the President’s key campaigners in last year’s election, was appointed to serve as Presidential Communications Office (PCO) head, replacing Hasan Nasbi who was rumored to have submitted his resignation recently.

Prabowo also created a new deputy ministership in the Cooperatives Ministry, appointing Farida Farichah from pro-government National Awakening Party (PKB) to fill the post. He also promoted National Public Procurement Agency’s (LKPP) deputy for strategy and policy Sarah Sadiqa to the agency’s head.

Wednesday’s event also welcomed another new face to the cabinet, with retired police general Ahmad Dofiri being appointed to the role of presidential expert staff for security and public order. Dofiri served as police deputy chief from November 2024 until his retirement in June of this year.

It marked the second major cabinet shake-up this month, following widespread protests and unrest fueled by growing dissatisfaction with the government’s handling of the economy.

Last week, Prabowo replaced long serving finance minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati with economist Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa, dismissed four other ministers and brought in two definite replacements, while also creating a new haj portfolio and its deputy ministership.

Also during his tenure so far, Prabowo also appointed a new science minister in February.

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

