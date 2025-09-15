Golkar in spotlight over vacant sports minister seat

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
President Prabowo Subianto dismissed Golkar Party politician Dito Ariotedjo from his position as the youth and sports minister, but has not named his successor, raising speculations over potential ministerial candidates.
resident Prabowo Subianto has yet to name the new youth and sports minister after his latest cabinet shake-up last week, with speculations mounting over whether he will return the seat to the Golkar Party or hand it to another political party amid a crowded field of contenders.
The sports minister’s seat has been empty since Prabowo removed Dito Ariotedjo, a young Golkar politician, in the President’s first major cabinet reshuffle. Prabowo also dismissed four other ministers, including former coordinating politics and security minister Budi Gunawan.
The reshuffle has been widely viewed as the start of Prabowo’s bid to consolidate power in his 11-month-old administration by replacing underperforming ministers in key government posts and programs with longtime loyalists. The cabinet shake-up also took place following a string of violent protests driven by growing discontent with the government.
State Secretary Prasetyo Hadi said after the inauguration of the new ministers on Sept. 8 the President already had a candidate in mind for the sports minister seat, but had to postpone the appointment for Dito’s successor, citing the candidate’s availability.
“The replacement happens to be out of town, so they couldn’t attend today’s swearing-in,” Prasetyo said, adding the inauguration would be rescheduled for a later date.
New cabinet members, including Finance Minister Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa and Haj Minister Mochamad Irfan Yusuf, admitted they were informed by Cabinet Secretary Teddy Indra Wijaya about their appointment about an hour before they were expected at the Presidential Palace for their inauguration.
