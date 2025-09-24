House approves new Supreme Court justices, rights judge

House of Representatives Speaker Puan Maharani (center) of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) poses for a group photo with Deputy Speaker Saan Mustopa (sixth left) of NasDem and Cucun Syamsurijal (sixth right) of the National Awakening Party (PKB) and successful Supreme Court justice and ad hoc human rights justice candidates during a House plenary session at the Senayan Legislative Complex in Central Jakarta on Sept. 23, 2025. (Antara/Dhemas Reviyanto)

During a plenary session at the Senayan Legislative Complex in Central Jakarta on Tuesday, House Speaker Puan Maharani of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) asked lawmakers for their approval of a list of justice candidates submitted by Commission III. All attending members consented to the appointments.

T he House of Representatives has approved nine new Supreme Court justices and an ad hoc human rights judge following a series of confirmation hearings held by the legislature earlier this month.

Commission III conducted the series of hearings on 13 candidates for Supreme Court justice positions in various chambers, as well as three candidates for ad hoc human rights judges.

Most of the newly appointed justices have had long judicial careers. Heru Pramono, who was appointed as a civil chamber justice, has held posts as head of several district courts. The last position he held was a registrar at the Supreme Court from 2024.

Agustinus Purnomo Hadi, who comes from a military education background, was selected as a justice in the military chamber. He was a judge in several corruption courts and high courts across the country, before being appointed as ad hoc corruption justice at the Supreme Court.

Other appointees from judicial backgrounds include Suradi to the Supreme Court’s criminal chamber, Hari Sugiharto to the state administrative chamber, Budi Nugroho to taxation, Lailatul Arofah and Muhayah to religious affairs, as well as Ennid Hasanuddin to the civil chamber.

