PSI welcomes defectors from other parties

The Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) has welcomed some defectors from other political parties to its central board leadership, prompting questions about whether the party was trying to bolster its chance of becoming an electorally viable political vehicle for former president Jokowi “Jokowi” Widodo.
In an event in Jakarta on Friday, PSI introduced a new lineup of executives for the next five years, which features returning senior figures from the previous terms and new faces, including former politicians of other political parties.
The central board overhaul followed the reelection of Jokowi’s youngest son Kaesang Pangarep as chairman in a congress in July, where PSI also announced a major rebrand that shifted its identity from a youthful, progressive image to an image more closely aligned with Jokowi.
Among the defectors appointed to key positions in the PSI central board were two former NasDem Party senior politicians: Ahmad Ali and Bestari Barus. Ahmad is now PSI new executive chairman, while Bestari is now in charge of the party's political affairs.
Other new faces in the central board are former Gerindra Party lawmaker Dhohir Farisi and former Berkarya Party member Badaruddin Andi Picunang, who both joined the party just two years ago. Dhohir is also the husband of Yenny Wahid, the daughter of former president Abdurrahman Wahid.
In his speech, Kaesang expressed optimism that PSI could finally secure some seats in the House of Representatives in the next legislative elections, despite its back-to-back defeat in 2019 and 2024.
“Achieving our goal of entering Senayan in 2029 won’t be easy, but I believe in this party's ability to do so [particularly since] we now have new ammunition [such as] Ahmad Ali,” Kaesang said.
