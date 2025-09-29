TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Calls grow to suspend free meal program after mass poisoning
Indonesian gymnast dies after training accident in Russia
Vietnam evacuates thousands, shuts airports as Typhoon Bualoi nears
BGN says lack of oversight in free meal program led to food poisoning cases
Australia's Albanese confident on AUKUS pact after meeting UK's Starmer

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Calls grow to suspend free meal program after mass poisoning
Indonesian gymnast dies after training accident in Russia
Vietnam evacuates thousands, shuts airports as Typhoon Bualoi nears
BGN says lack of oversight in free meal program led to food poisoning cases
Australia's Albanese confident on AUKUS pact after meeting UK's Starmer

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

PSI welcomes defectors from other parties

The Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) has welcomed some defectors from other political parties to its central board leadership, prompting questions about whether the party was trying to bolster its chance of becoming an electorally viable political vehicle for former president Jokowi “Jokowi” Widodo.

Yerica Lai (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Mon, September 29, 2025 Published on Sep. 28, 2025 Published on 2025-09-28T13:57:31+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) chairman Kaesang Pangarep delivers a speech following his reelection as chairman during the party congress on July 19 in Surakarta, Central Java on July 19. Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) chairman Kaesang Pangarep delivers a speech following his reelection as chairman during the party congress on July 19 in Surakarta, Central Java on July 19. (Antara/Maulana Surya)

T

he Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) has welcomed some defectors from other political parties to its central board leadership, prompting questions about whether the party is trying to bolster its chance of becoming an electorally viable political vehicle for former president Jokowi “Jokowi” Widodo.

In an event in Jakarta on Friday, PSI introduced a new lineup of executives for the next five years, which features returning senior figures from the previous terms and new faces, including former politicians of other political parties.

The central board overhaul followed the reelection of Jokowi’s youngest son Kaesang Pangarep as chairman in a congress in July, where PSI also announced a major rebrand that shifted its identity from a youthful, progressive image to an image more closely aligned with Jokowi.

Among the defectors appointed to key positions in the PSI central board were two former NasDem Party senior politicians: Ahmad Ali and Bestari Barus. Ahmad is now PSI new executive chairman, while Bestari is now in charge of the party's political affairs.

Other new faces in the central board are former Gerindra Party lawmaker Dhohir Farisi and former Berkarya Party member Badaruddin Andi Picunang, who both joined the party just two years ago. Dhohir is also the husband of Yenny Wahid, the daughter of former president Abdurrahman Wahid.

In his speech, Kaesang expressed optimism that PSI could finally secure some seats in the House of Representatives in the next legislative elections, despite its back-to-back defeat in 2019 and 2024.

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

“Achieving our goal of entering Senayan in 2029 won’t be easy, but I believe in this party's ability to do so [particularly since] we now have new ammunition [such as] Ahmad Ali,” Kaesang said.

Popular

Calls grow to suspend free meal program after mass poisoning

Calls grow to suspend free meal program after mass poisoning
Indonesian gymnast dies after training accident in Russia

Indonesian gymnast dies after training accident in Russia
Vietnam evacuates thousands, shuts airports as Typhoon Bualoi nears

Vietnam evacuates thousands, shuts airports as Typhoon Bualoi nears

Related Articles

PSI welcomes defectors from other parties

​​Prabowo, Megawati ties in question after cabinet reshuffle

Prabowo leads first Independence Day ceremony in Jakarta

Former presidents invited to Independence Day ceremony

PSI rebrands in closer alignment with Jokowi

Related Article

PSI welcomes defectors from other parties

​​Prabowo, Megawati ties in question after cabinet reshuffle

Prabowo leads first Independence Day ceremony in Jakarta

Former presidents invited to Independence Day ceremony

PSI rebrands in closer alignment with Jokowi

Popular

Calls grow to suspend free meal program after mass poisoning

Calls grow to suspend free meal program after mass poisoning
Indonesian gymnast dies after training accident in Russia

Indonesian gymnast dies after training accident in Russia
Vietnam evacuates thousands, shuts airports as Typhoon Bualoi nears

Vietnam evacuates thousands, shuts airports as Typhoon Bualoi nears

More in Indonesia

 View more
Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) chairman Kaesang Pangarep delivers a speech following his reelection as chairman during the party congress on July 19 in Surakarta, Central Java on July 19.
Politics

PSI welcomes defectors from other parties
An exhibit shows a reconstruction of Homo erectus next to fossils of Homo erectus' skull cap and femur unearthed by Dutch geologist Eugene Dubois in Java in 1891 on display at the Naturalis Biodiversity Center in Leiden, the Netherlands, in this undated photo.
Society

Return of ‘Java Man’ fossil hailed, may open door for more ancient human study
Packing health: Officials prepare free nutritious meal packages on Aug. 27 at the Nutrition Fulfillment Service Unit (SPPG) Samarinda Ulu 2 in Samarinda, East Kalimantan. According to data as of Aug. 15, the National Nutrition Agency (BGN) has established 5,885 SPPG units and served 20.5 million beneficiaries with meals distributed across Indonesia.
Society

Govt insists on keeping free meals program running

Highlight
Packing health: Officials prepare free nutritious meal packages at the Nutrition Fulfillment Service Unit (SPPG) Samarinda Ulu 2 in Samarinda, East Kalimantan, on Aug. 27, 2025. According to data as of Aug. 15, 2025, the National Nutrition Agency (BGN) has established 5,885 SPPG units and served 20.5 million beneficiaries with meals distributed across Indonesia.
Society

Govt insists on keeping free meals program running
A farmer shows dried cloves that he will sell at a market in East Manggarai. JP/Markus Makur
Americas

FDA flags radioactive traces in Indonesian spice export
Lawmakers attend a House of Representatives plenary session on July 1 at the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta.
Regulations

Rushed SOE Law revision stops short of improving governance

The Latest

 View more
Europe

How is the Nobel Peace Prize decided?
Academia

Using the Dirty Dozen to track global energy emissions potential
Markets

Shares edge higher in Asia, dollar dips as US government risks shutdown
Academia

How a manga flag turned into resistance symbol
Academia

To stay competitive, Indonesia must prioritize renewables
Politics

PSI welcomes defectors from other parties
Academia

Police, democracy, and the paradox of delayed reform
Americas

FDA flags radioactive traces in Indonesian spice export
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

PSI welcomes defectors from other parties

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.