Government suspends operations of ‘problematic’ free meals kitchens

Free ailment: A woman watches over her son on Oct. 2, at Lubuk Basung Regional General Hospital in Agam, West Sumatra, where he is receiving treatment for a foodborne illness allegedly contracted after consuming food provided through the free nutritious meal program. According to official data as of Oct. 1, at least 86 students in Lubuk Basung are believed to have gotten ill from eating free meals distributed via the nationwide program, prompting local authorities to issue an “extraordinary incident” (KLB) alert. (Antara/Iggoy el Fitra)

T he government has suspended operations of “problematic” free meal kitchens amid investigations into mass poisoning cases but said the program will continue nationwide, with authorities pledging closer supervision to prevent further incidents.

The National Food Agency (BGN), which runs President Prabowo Subianto’s flagship free meal program aimed at improving child nutrition, moved against kitchens linked to recent poisoning incidents in several regions, part of measures introduced around nine months into the program.

“We have halted the operations of problematic free meal kitchens following the recent [poisoning] incidents,” BGN head Dadan Hindayana said during a press briefing on Thursday in Jakarta.

He added the suspension was intended to allow investigations and facility improvements, while the program would continue nationwide under tighter oversight in coordination with the Health Ministry and the Food and Drug Monitoring Agency (BPOM).

“I was instructed by the President to accelerate the program because many children and parents are still waiting to receive these free meals,” Dadan said.

Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin confirmed that his office, together with the BPOM, would oversee the program through a daily reporting system for poisoning cases via community health centers (Puskesmas) and regional health agencies. Schools health units would also inspect meals before distribution.