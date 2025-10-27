History rewrite project to launch in December: Fadli Zon

Culture Minister Fadli Zon (second right) talks with Bogor Mayor Dedie A. Rachim (right) during a visit on Oct. 25 to Bumi Ageung Batutulis Museum in Bogor, West Java. Fadli visited the museum amid a plan to build a museum focused on telling the history of the ancient Sundanese kingdom Pajajaran. (Antara/Arif Firmansyah)

The latest plan is to launch the new official Indonesian history books on Dec. 14, coinciding with the commemoration of the National History Day, according to Culture Minister Fadli Zon.

T he controversial national history book project is expected to be launched on Dec. 14, Culture Minister Fadli Zon has said, following months of delay amid concerns over sanitizing the nation’s past human rights violations.

The draft for the project, which is expected to be written in 10 to 11 books, has been finalized and now in the editing stage, the minister said.

“According to the team’s report, the project now is in the editing process. Editing is different from the writing itself,” he said in a media briefing on Friday, as quoted by state news agency Antara.

Fadli claimed of not having read the book at all, “not even a single paragraph”, since the drafting team had not submitted the draft to the ministry. The writing team, comprising more than 100 historians and academics from several universities, was working independently based on their respective areas of expertise, the minister went on to say.

“Hopefully the book can be completed by Dec. 14 during the commemoration of National History Day,” said the politician from President Prabowo Subianto’s Gerindra Party.

Morning Brief Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning. Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

First announced in December of last year, the books are meant to become the country’s primary historical reference across all education levels. It was initially planned to be launched on Aug. 17 during the country’s 80th Independence Day, but got postponed to Nov. 10 to coincide with National Heroes Day before getting pushed back again to December.