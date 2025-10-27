History rewrite project to launch in December: Fadli Zon

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
The latest plan is to launch the new official Indonesian history books on Dec. 14, coinciding with the commemoration of the National History Day, according to Culture Minister Fadli Zon.
he controversial national history book project is expected to be launched on Dec. 14, Culture Minister Fadli Zon has said, following months of delay amid concerns over sanitizing the nation’s past human rights violations.
The draft for the project, which is expected to be written in 10 to 11 books, has been finalized and now in the editing stage, the minister said.
“According to the team’s report, the project now is in the editing process. Editing is different from the writing itself,” he said in a media briefing on Friday, as quoted by state news agency Antara.
Fadli claimed of not having read the book at all, “not even a single paragraph”, since the drafting team had not submitted the draft to the ministry. The writing team, comprising more than 100 historians and academics from several universities, was working independently based on their respective areas of expertise, the minister went on to say.
“Hopefully the book can be completed by Dec. 14 during the commemoration of National History Day,” said the politician from President Prabowo Subianto’s Gerindra Party.
First announced in December of last year, the books are meant to become the country’s primary historical reference across all education levels. It was initially planned to be launched on Aug. 17 during the country’s 80th Independence Day, but got postponed to Nov. 10 to coincide with National Heroes Day before getting pushed back again to December.
Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.
Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.
Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!
Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.