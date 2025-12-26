TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Malaysia set to revive cross-strait bridge project with feasibility study in 2026
Another year lost in the energy transition
Challenges of home learning during a pandemic through the eyes of a student
Let hope overcome fear
Yearender: Civil movements take center stage in 2025

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Malaysia set to revive cross-strait bridge project with feasibility study in 2026
Another year lost in the energy transition
Challenges of home learning during a pandemic through the eyes of a student
Let hope overcome fear
Yearender: Civil movements take center stage in 2025

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

NU leaders agree to hold early congress to end leadership dispute

Nahdlatul Ulama, the country’s largest Islamic organization, has taken a key step toward ending a weeks-long leadership dispute, with rival factions agreeing to convene an early congress next year.

Yerica Lai (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Fri, December 26, 2025 Published on Dec. 26, 2025 Published on 2025-12-26T14:30:25+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
A man holds a flag showing the logo of Nahdlatul Ulama (NU), Indonesia's largest Islamic organization, on Nov. 2, 2025, during a parade for santri (students of Islamic boarding schools) in Kediri, East Java. A man holds a flag showing the logo of Nahdlatul Ulama (NU), Indonesia's largest Islamic organization, on Nov. 2, 2025, during a parade for santri (students of Islamic boarding schools) in Kediri, East Java. (Antara/Prasetia Fauzani)

I

ndonesia’s largest Islamic organization, Nahdlatul Ulama (NU), has reached a breakthrough in its internal leadership dispute, with rival camps agreeing to hold an early congress next year to elect a chairman.

The agreement was reached during the first meeting since tensions emerged between NU chairman Yahya Staquf Cholil and Supreme Leader (Rais Aam) Miftachul Akhyar, who heads a faction that had called for Yahya’s removal. The meeting was held on Thursday at NU’s Lirboyo Islamic boarding school in Kediri, East Java.

The forum, also attended by members of NU’s advisory board (Mustasyar) - including former vice president Ma'ruf Amin - concluded that bringing forward the organization’s Muktamar from its original schedule of late next year would offer a constitutional solution and help preserve unity.

“The chairman and the Rais Aam, under the guidance of senior NU clerics and advisers, have agreed to hold a legitimate joint Muktamar as soon as possible,” NU said in a statement posted on its official Instagram account on Friday.

“The timing, venue and technical arrangements for the Muktamar will be jointly decided by the chairman and the Rais Aam through a newly formed committee,” it added.

The agreement follows weeks of internal friction triggered by a November meeting of NU’s Syuriyah Council led by Miftachul, which urged Yahya to resign over a controversial invitation to a pro-Israel scholar for an internal event in August, as well as allegations of financial mismanagement within the executive board.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

The dispute escalated after Yahya refused to step down, prompting the council to issue a circular declaring his removal and appointing deputy chairman Zulfa Mustofa as acting chief - decisions rejected by most NU executives as inconsistent with the organization’s bylaws.

Analysts have said the rift reflects NU’s growing entanglement with practical politics, including disagreements over mining concessions granted during the administration of former president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo.

Critics have described the concessions as political rewards for NU’s support of Jokowi’s preferred candidates, President Prabowo Subianto and Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka, Jokowi’s eldest son, in last year’s presidential election.

Yahya later addressed the agreement on social media, reiterating that the only legitimate way to resolve the dispute was through a Muktamar held in accordance with NU’s constitution.

“God willing, we will immediately follow up on this decision by forming the Muktamar committee, so that the organization’s highest forum can be conducted together with proper decorum, calmness and responsibility,” he wrote on the social media platform X on Thursday.

Popular

Malaysia set to revive cross-strait bridge project with feasibility study in 2026

Malaysia set to revive cross-strait bridge project with feasibility study in 2026
Another year lost in the energy transition

Another year lost in the energy transition
Challenges of home learning during a pandemic through the eyes of a student

Challenges of home learning during a pandemic through the eyes of a student

Related Articles

Leadership crisis at NU deepens

NU in deadlock over Yahya chairmanship

Senior NU clerics call for reconciliation

Related Article

Leadership crisis at NU deepens

NU in deadlock over Yahya chairmanship

Senior NU clerics call for reconciliation

Unpolitical NU? Dream on

Analysis: Power play shakes NU leadership

Popular

Malaysia set to revive cross-strait bridge project with feasibility study in 2026

Malaysia set to revive cross-strait bridge project with feasibility study in 2026
Another year lost in the energy transition

Another year lost in the energy transition
Challenges of home learning during a pandemic through the eyes of a student

Challenges of home learning during a pandemic through the eyes of a student

More in Indonesia

 View more
Defendants of the corruption case pertaining to the state-owned tin miner PT Timah Harvey Moeis (center), Suparta (right) and Reza Andriansyah (left) walk out of the courtroom on Dec. 23, 2024, after a verdict hearing against them in the Jakarta Corruption Court. The panel of judges sentenced Harvey, Suparta and Reza to 6.5 years, eight years and five years, respectively, for their respective roles in the corruption case.
Politics

Govt grants Christmas remissions to over 16,000 prisoners, including graft convicts
A truck (left) receives disaster relief from Indonesian Maritime Security Agency (Bakamla) patrol vessel KN Pulan Dana-323 on Dec. 22, 2025, at Krueng Geukeuh Port in Dewantara district, North Aceh regency, Aceh. The patrol ship carried 92.2 tonnes of aid for residents affected by natural disasters in North Aceh.
Archipelago

Bakamla patrol vessel arrives in North Aceh with 92.2 tonnes of aid
A man holds a flag showing the logo of Nahdlatul Ulama (NU), Indonesia's largest Islamic organization, on Nov. 2, 2025, during a parade for santri (students of Islamic boarding schools) in Kediri, East Java.
Politics

NU leaders agree to hold early congress to end leadership dispute

Highlight
Jakarta Archbishop Cardinal Ignatius Suharyo delivers a message during a Pontifical Christmas Mass at Jakarta Cathedral in Central Jakarta, on Thursday, Dec. 25, 2025. Jakarta Cathedral held the 2025 Pontifical Christmas Mass under the theme “God Is Present to Save the Family,” encouraging the faithful to reflect on the role of families in addressing various social issues in society.
Politics

Jakarta archbishop urges ecological repentance in Christmas reflection
Shrimp recall: Workers wearing personal protective equipment prepare to destroy cardboard boxes containing shrimp contaminated with radioactive materials on Saturday, Nov. 15, at PT Prasadha Pamunah Limbah Industri (PPLI) in Klapanunggal, Bogor, West Java. The Environment Ministry has destroyed 5.7 tonnes of shrimp contaminated with the radioactive isotope Cesium-137 (Cs-137) from Cikande in Serang, Banten, through a gradual incineration process.
Economy

US once again recalls imported Indonesian shrimp over Cs-137 findings
Two excavators symbolically fall down palm oil trees in Bagan Limau village, Ukui district, Pelalawan regency, Riau, on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. The falling down of palm oil trees marked the relocation of 228 families owning some 600 hectares of land out of the national park.
Archipelago

Task force starts to relocate settlers from Tesso Nilo National Park

The Latest

 View more
Politics

Govt grants Christmas remissions to over 16,000 prisoners, including graft convicts
Archipelago

Bakamla patrol vessel arrives in North Aceh with 92.2 tonnes of aid
Asia & Pacific

Malaysia court finds ex-PM Najib Razak guilty of abuse of power in biggest 1MDB trial
Politics

NU leaders agree to hold early congress to end leadership dispute
Jakarta

Jakarta reopens planetarium after years of hurdles
Archipelago

Police sub-precinct chief in N. Sumatra relieved of duty after mob burned police station
Archipelago

Bus driver named suspect in fatal Central Java accident
Politics

Indonesia pushes for international legal framework on digital royalties
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.