TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Flooding disrupts traffic, public transit in Greater Jakarta
KUHP must be challenged
Start-up scandals in 2025 force investors to raise the bar, change playbooks
Indonesia may face rising instability in 2026: CSIS
Undoing democratic reform

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Flooding disrupts traffic, public transit in Greater Jakarta
KUHP must be challenged
Start-up scandals in 2025 force investors to raise the bar, change playbooks
Indonesia may face rising instability in 2026: CSIS
Undoing democratic reform

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Prabowo affirms commitment to new capital city in first visit as president

Questions about the fate of the Nusantara capital city project have lingered since Prabowo took office in October 2024.

Agencies
Nusantara, Indonesia
Tue, January 13, 2026 Published on Jan. 13, 2026 Published on 2026-01-13T14:55:07+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
A helicopter carrying President Prabowo Subianto lands in front of the Presidential Palace in Nusantara Capital City (IKN) on Jan. 12, 2026. A helicopter carrying President Prabowo Subianto lands in front of the Presidential Palace in Nusantara Capital City (IKN) on Jan. 12, 2026. (The Jakarta Post/IKN)

P

resident Prabowo Subianto reiterated his commitment to a $32 billion project to build Indonesia's new capital city as he made his first overnight stay there as president, the government said.

Questions about the fate of the Nusantara capital city project have lingered since Prabowo took office in October 2024.

The project is a legacy of his predecessor, Joko "Jokowi" Widodo, who first announced his plan to move the capital 1,200 km (745 miles) away from overcrowded Jakarta in 2019.

Construction of the city in a remote, southeastern part of Kalimantan only began in 2022 after delays due to the pandemic and Jokowi missed his target of moving the government by the end of his second and final term in 2024. 

Analysts have said Prabowo is unlikely to have the fiscal space to fund his key programmes while continuing to build Nusantara, which Jokowi had envisioned as a green, futuristic capital surrounded by forest.

Prabowo's visit, scheduled until Tuesday, "marks an important momentum for the journey to build the Nusantara capital city," his office said in a statement late on Monday.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

"President Prabowo's presence in Nusantara demonstrates the government's commitment to ensuring the development in the area proceeds according to plan and is sustainable," it said.

The Nusantara National Capital Authority, which oversees the development, said in a separate statement that offices and supporting infrastructure for the executive branch were ready. 

Construction was underway to meet a completion target of 2028 for buildings for the legislative and judicial branches of government, it said.

Prabowo last year approved a budget of Rp 48.8 trillion rupiah ($2.89 billion) for the project until 2029, only about 60 percent of what Jokowi spent between 2022 and 2024.

Prabowo's government ran a budget deficit of 2.92 percent of GDP in 2025, among the largest in two decades and close to a legal deficit ceiling of 3 percent of GDP.

The Constitutional Court last year halved the maximum duration of land rights for investors in Nusantara, dealing another blow to the project.

City authority head Basuki Hadimuljono said last year that projects in a smaller executive area housing the palace and ministries in the government core were "already 97-98 percent" complete.

He claimed Prabowo wants to move in 2028 before the next presidential election, once the legislative and judicial areas are finished.

As president-elect, Prabowo said he wanted to "continue, if possible finish" the capital move, but since taking office he has yet to express any plans to sign the presidential decree needed to shift from Jakarta.

 

Popular

Flooding disrupts traffic, public transit in Greater Jakarta

Flooding disrupts traffic, public transit in Greater Jakarta
KUHP must be challenged

KUHP must be challenged
Start-up scandals in 2025 force investors to raise the bar, change playbooks

Start-up scandals in 2025 force investors to raise the bar, change playbooks

Related Articles

Prabowo affirms commitment to new capital city in first visit as president

Pakistan and Indonesia closing in on jets and drones defense deal

Malaysia restricts access to Grok as backlash over sexualised images widens

Related Article

Prabowo affirms commitment to new capital city in first visit as president

Pakistan and Indonesia closing in on jets and drones defense deal

Malaysia restricts access to Grok as backlash over sexualised images widens

Prabowo touts 'victory' in achieving rice self-sufficiency

Sarawak plans Air Borneo launch, eyes direct links to Nusantara

Popular

Flooding disrupts traffic, public transit in Greater Jakarta

Flooding disrupts traffic, public transit in Greater Jakarta
KUHP must be challenged

KUHP must be challenged
Start-up scandals in 2025 force investors to raise the bar, change playbooks

Start-up scandals in 2025 force investors to raise the bar, change playbooks

More in Indonesia

 View more
Residents inspect a taxi stranded by floodwaters on Jan. 12 in the Duta Bandara Permai housing complex, Kosambi, Tangerang Regency, Banten. According to the Tangerang Regency Regional Disaster Management Agency (BPBD), floods affected six sub-districts with water levels ranging from 30 to 140 centimeters, impacting approximately 1,014 households.
Archipelago

Heavy rain, coastal erosion compound flooding threats in Java
A helicopter carrying President Prabowo Subianto lands in front of the Presidential Palace in Nusantara Capital City (IKN) on Jan. 12, 2026.
Politics

Prabowo affirms commitment to new capital city in first visit as president
Agriculture Minister Andi Amran Sulaiman (center) leaves the site after inspecting seized illegal onions at a warehouse complex on Jan 10, 2026, in Semarang, Central Java. Authorities confiscated 133.5 tonnes of onions suspected to have been smuggled into the country.
Archipelago

Govt to destroy 130 tonnes of illegally imported onions over disease concerns

Highlight
A helicopter carrying President Prabowo Subianto lands in front of the Presidential Palace in Nusantara Capital City (IKN) on Jan. 12, 2026.
Politics

Prabowo affirms commitment to new capital city in first visit as president
Investment Minister and CEO of state asset fund Danantara, Rosan Roeslani (left), talks with President Prabowo Subianto (right) during a meeting at the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta on Dec. 17, 2025 about the progress of land acquisition for haj village project in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. The project is expected to provide better services for Indonesian haj and 'umrah' (minor haj) during their pilgrimage.
Editorial

We can do better in 2026
A woman puts her finger in ink after casting her vote during the simultaneous regional elections at a polling station in Surabaya, East Java on Nov. 27, 2024. Indonesian voters cast ballot to pick local leaders in the country's biggest simultaneous regional election.
Politics

PDI-P stands with voters against indirect polls

The Latest

 View more
Tech

OJK threatens ‘corrective measures’ as P2P defaults rise
Economy

Gates Foundation appoints Sri Mulyani to governing board
Sports

A tale of two shooting stars as Li and Kim eye magical 2026
Archipelago

Heavy rain, coastal erosion compound flooding threats in Java
Economy

Indonesia ‘not worried’ about US threat over trade with Iran
Sports

How Xabi Alonso's dream Real Madrid return crumbled so quickly
Regulations

Reduced import quota threatens beef supply, jobs, industry warns
Politics

Prabowo affirms commitment to new capital city in first visit as president
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.