TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Prabowo hints at harsh world politics challenging Indonesia’s non-alignment policy
Layoffs rise for fourth straight year, ministry data show
Flawed judicial selection
2025 GDP growth misses target
Prabowo, Jokowi speeches heat up talks on 2029 election

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Prabowo hints at harsh world politics challenging Indonesia’s non-alignment policy
Layoffs rise for fourth straight year, ministry data show
Flawed judicial selection
2025 GDP growth misses target
Prabowo, Jokowi speeches heat up talks on 2029 election

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Comedian Pandji Pragiwaksono summoned by police over Netflix show

Police said he had been summoned but did not name him as a suspect in any offenses or mention any formal charges.

Agencies
Jakarta
Sat, February 7, 2026 Published on Feb. 7, 2026 Published on 2026-02-07T11:01:03+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Comedian Pandji Pragiwaksono talks to journalists after he was summoned by the Jakarta Police over what they called public complaints about the material he used in his stand-up act in Jakarta on Feb. 6, 2026. Comedian Pandji Pragiwaksono talks to journalists after he was summoned by the Jakarta Police over what they called public complaints about the material he used in his stand-up act in Jakarta on Feb. 6, 2026. (Reuters/Stringer)

P

rominent stand-up comedian Pandji Pragiwaksono was called in for questioning on Friday after police said they had received complaints that some of the material in the show was insulting and blasphemous.

Police said he had been summoned but did not name him as a suspect in any offenses or mention any formal charges.

"Today we are clarifying several things based on five police reports," Jakarta Police spokesman Sr. Comr. Andaru Rahutomo said.

Pandji came out of Jakarta Police headquarters in South Jakarta on Friday evening about seven hours after going in.

"I tried to answer the police's questions as best as I could and I don't think I had committed religious blasphemy," he told reporters. "I will just follow the legal process."

Pandji's stand-up comedy special show Mens Rea appeared on Netflix on Dec. 27 and included satirical comments on Indonesian politics, including the 2024 election that was won by President Prabowo Subianto. Pandji became the first Indonesian comedian to air a special on Netflix

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

The comedian also criticized Indonesia's two largest Muslim organisations, Nahdlatul Ulama (NU) and Muhammadiyah, for receiving a mining concession from the government of former president Joko "Jokowi" Widodo. Both denied any wrongdoing at the time and said the concessions would improve the welfare of their members.

The nearly two-and-a-half-hour Netflix show has divided opinion in Indonesia. Some have accused the comedian of insulting religious entities and state institutions, while democracy activists have defended him.

Two of the five police reports were filed by people who said they were members of the youth wings of NU and Muhammadiyah, and said that the comedian had committed blasphemy and defamed their organizations, police said.

Both organizations said they had no links to the individuals listed on the police complaint.

Popular

Prabowo hints at harsh world politics challenging Indonesia’s non-alignment policy

Prabowo hints at harsh world politics challenging Indonesia’s non-alignment policy
Layoffs rise for fourth straight year, ministry data show

Layoffs rise for fourth straight year, ministry data show
Flawed judicial selection

Flawed judicial selection

Related Articles

Support mounts for comedian after Netflix special reported to police

Comedian Pandji Pragiwaksono ​​faces police report over ‘provocative’ show

Jakarta school blast exposes failure to support mental health

Related Article

Support mounts for comedian after Netflix special reported to police

Comedian Pandji Pragiwaksono ​​faces police report over ‘provocative’ show

Jakarta school blast exposes failure to support mental health

Lampung comedian gets 7 months jail for blasphemous wisecrack

Singapore makes Israeli embassy delete 'insensitive' Palestinian post

Popular

Prabowo hints at harsh world politics challenging Indonesia’s non-alignment policy

Prabowo hints at harsh world politics challenging Indonesia’s non-alignment policy
Layoffs rise for fourth straight year, ministry data show

Layoffs rise for fourth straight year, ministry data show
Flawed judicial selection

Flawed judicial selection

More in Indonesia

 View more
Comedian Pandji Pragiwaksono talks to journalists after he was summoned by the Jakarta Police over what they called public complaints about the material he used in his stand-up act in Jakarta on Feb. 6, 2026.
Jakarta

Comedian Pandji Pragiwaksono summoned by police over Netflix show
Jumbo solution: A mahout feeds a Sumatran elephant on Jan. 23, 2026, at the Elephant Conservation Information Center operated by the Jambi Natural Resources Conservation Agency in Bukit Tigapuluh, Muara Sekalo, Jambi. The center, which officially began operating in 2022 with five Sumatran elephants, serves to prevent human-wild elephant conflict in the Bukit Tigapuluh area and also functions as a nature tourism and conservation education site.
Archipelago

Riau Police probe death of critically endangered Sumatran elephant
Stock illustration of children's mental health.
Society

Child suicides reveal failures in psychological protection

Highlight
President Prabowo Subianto (right) shakes hands with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (left) after signing the Treaty on Common Security during the latter's work visit at Merdeka Palace in Jakarta on Feb. 6, 2026. The newly-signed security agreement formalizes high-level consultations on common security interests between both countries.
Asia and Pacific

Indonesia, Australia elevate ties with new security treaty
Customers queue for the vinyl plush toys from Labubu, made popular by BLACKPINK's Lisa, at Pop Mart in South Jakarta.
Editorial

Seizing the 'Lisa' moment
FILE PHOTO: Signage is seen outside the Moody's Corporation headquarters in Manhattan, New York, U.S., November 12, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo
Economy

Economic fundamentals solid, govt insists, after Moody’s lowered outlook

The Latest

 View more
Jakarta

Comedian Pandji Pragiwaksono summoned by police over Netflix show
Asia & Pacific

Trump’s policies put ASEAN cohesion to test
Entertainment

‘Rangga & Cinta’ highlights Indonesian presence at Rotterdam film festival
Archipelago

Riau Police probe death of critically endangered Sumatran elephant
Society

Child suicides reveal failures in psychological protection
Opinion

Analysis: Police and lawmakers defy calls for sweeping reforms
Economy

Unemployment figure subsides despite growing layoffs
Asia & Pacific

Indonesia, Australia elevate ties with new security treaty
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.