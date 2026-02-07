Comedian Pandji Pragiwaksono summoned by police over Netflix show

Comedian Pandji Pragiwaksono talks to journalists after he was summoned by the Jakarta Police over what they called public complaints about the material he used in his stand-up act in Jakarta on Feb. 6, 2026. (Reuters/Stringer)

Police said he had been summoned but did not name him as a suspect in any offenses or mention any formal charges.

P rominent stand-up comedian Pandji Pragiwaksono was called in for questioning on Friday after police said they had received complaints that some of the material in the show was insulting and blasphemous.

"Today we are clarifying several things based on five police reports," Jakarta Police spokesman Sr. Comr. Andaru Rahutomo said.

Pandji came out of Jakarta Police headquarters in South Jakarta on Friday evening about seven hours after going in.

"I tried to answer the police's questions as best as I could and I don't think I had committed religious blasphemy," he told reporters. "I will just follow the legal process."

Pandji's stand-up comedy special show Mens Rea appeared on Netflix on Dec. 27 and included satirical comments on Indonesian politics, including the 2024 election that was won by President Prabowo Subianto. Pandji became the first Indonesian comedian to air a special on Netflix

The comedian also criticized Indonesia's two largest Muslim organisations, Nahdlatul Ulama (NU) and Muhammadiyah, for receiving a mining concession from the government of former president Joko "Jokowi" Widodo. Both denied any wrongdoing at the time and said the concessions would improve the welfare of their members.

The nearly two-and-a-half-hour Netflix show has divided opinion in Indonesia. Some have accused the comedian of insulting religious entities and state institutions, while democracy activists have defended him.

Two of the five police reports were filed by people who said they were members of the youth wings of NU and Muhammadiyah, and said that the comedian had committed blasphemy and defamed their organizations, police said.

Both organizations said they had no links to the individuals listed on the police complaint.