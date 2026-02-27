Son of 'gasoline godfather' Riza Chalid jailed in $17 billion corruption case

Muhammad Kerry Adrianto Riza (right), former vice director of Product Optimization at PT Kilang Pertamina Internasional and son of businessman Riza Chalid, accompanied by his wife Atya Sardadi (left), waits for a sentencing hearing in the Pertamina corruption case at a courthouse in Jakarta on February 26, 2026. (AFP/Bay Ismoyo)

Muhammad Kerry Adrianto Riza is the highest-profile defendant to be convicted in the sprawling scandal involving state-owned energy firm Pertamina.

T he Jakarta Corruption Court sentenced the son of an Interpol-wanted oil tycoon to 15 years in prison on Friday in connection with a corruption scheme estimated to have cost the government $17 billion.

Kerry was found guilty of manipulating a lease and colluding with several Pertamina executives, according to a statement from the Attorney General's Office.

"Muhammad Kerry Adrianto Riza has been proven in a legally and convincingly valid manner to have jointly committed corruption," Judge Fajar Kusuma Aji told the court on Friday.

After a nearly 12-hour sentencing, the court handed Kerry 15 years in prison and ordered him to pay a fine of approximately $59,500 as well as restitution worth about $173 million.

Kerry's father, "gasoline godfather" Mohammad Riza Chalid, is wanted for his alleged involvement in the same corruption probe, but has fled Indonesia. Interpol issued a red notice for him in January.

The Pertamina scandal involved procuring low-quality imported fuel at higher prices, among various other corrupt practices, according to the Attorney General's Office.

The case, which centres on alleged illegal leasing of a fuel terminal and illegal imports of crude oil, among other offences, is one of the biggest launched under the administration of President Prabowo Subianto, who has vowed to eradicate corruption.

Earlier on Thursday, the court handed down prison terms ranging from nine years to 15 years to nine former Pertamina officials after prosecutors had sought terms of 14 to 18 years.

Yoki Firnandi, former chief executive of Pertamina International Shipping, and Riva Siahaan, former Pertamina Patra Niaga chief executive, each received a nine-year sentence from the panel of judges.

Riva's lawyer Luhut Pangaribuan said he was saddened and disappointed by the verdict.

Pertamina said it respects the court's ruling and reiterated it has "zero tolerance towards corruption," company spokesperson Muhammad Baron told Reuters.

"We continue to make improvements and transform in carrying out business processes and operations," he said, adding that the company is ready to give legal assistance to the defendants until the court issues a legally binding ruling.