TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

RI exporters worry about US demand as new tariff kicks in
With ASEAN Cup looming, coach Herdman begins Indonesia rebuild
The UK must not sacrifice human rights for economic growth
Indonesia committed to supporting Palestinian rights, Sugiono says in Geneva
Discriminating against teachers

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

RI exporters worry about US demand as new tariff kicks in
With ASEAN Cup looming, coach Herdman begins Indonesia rebuild
The UK must not sacrifice human rights for economic growth
Indonesia committed to supporting Palestinian rights, Sugiono says in Geneva
Discriminating against teachers

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Son of 'gasoline godfather' Riza Chalid jailed in $17 billion corruption case

Muhammad Kerry Adrianto Riza is the highest-profile defendant to be convicted in the sprawling scandal involving state-owned energy firm Pertamina.

Agencies
Jakarta
Fri, February 27, 2026 Published on Feb. 27, 2026 Published on 2026-02-27T15:15:37+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Muhammad Kerry Adrianto Riza (right), former vice director of Product Optimization at PT Kilang Pertamina Internasional and son of businessman Riza Chalid, accompanied by his wife Atya Sardadi (left), waits for a sentencing hearing in the Pertamina corruption case at a courthouse in Jakarta on February 26, 2026. Muhammad Kerry Adrianto Riza (right), former vice director of Product Optimization at PT Kilang Pertamina Internasional and son of businessman Riza Chalid, accompanied by his wife Atya Sardadi (left), waits for a sentencing hearing in the Pertamina corruption case at a courthouse in Jakarta on February 26, 2026. (AFP/Bay Ismoyo)

T

he Jakarta Corruption Court sentenced the son of an Interpol-wanted oil tycoon to 15 years in prison on Friday in connection with a corruption scheme estimated to have cost the government $17 billion.

Muhammad Kerry Adrianto Riza is the highest-profile defendant to be convicted in the sprawling scandal involving state-owned energy firm Pertamina.

Kerry was found guilty of manipulating a lease and colluding with several Pertamina executives, according to a statement from the Attorney General's Office.

"Muhammad Kerry Adrianto Riza has been proven in a legally and convincingly valid manner to have jointly committed corruption," Judge Fajar Kusuma Aji told the court on Friday.

After a nearly 12-hour sentencing, the court handed Kerry 15 years in prison and ordered him to pay a fine of approximately $59,500 as well as restitution worth about $173 million.

Kerry's father, "gasoline godfather" Mohammad Riza Chalid, is wanted for his alleged involvement in the same corruption probe, but has fled Indonesia. Interpol issued a red notice for him in January.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

The Pertamina scandal involved procuring low-quality imported fuel at higher prices, among various other corrupt practices, according to the Attorney General's Office.

The case, which centres on alleged illegal leasing of a fuel terminal and illegal imports of crude oil, among other offences, is one of the biggest launched under the administration of President Prabowo Subianto, who has vowed to eradicate corruption.

Earlier on Thursday, the court handed down prison terms ranging from nine years to 15 years to nine former Pertamina officials after prosecutors had sought terms of 14 to 18 years.

Yoki Firnandi, former chief executive of Pertamina International Shipping, and Riva Siahaan, former Pertamina Patra Niaga chief executive, each received a nine-year sentence from the panel of judges.

Riva's lawyer Luhut Pangaribuan said he was saddened and disappointed by the verdict.

Pertamina said it respects the court's ruling and reiterated it has "zero tolerance towards corruption," company spokesperson Muhammad Baron told Reuters.

"We continue to make improvements and transform in carrying out business processes and operations," he said, adding that the company is ready to give legal assistance to the defendants until the court issues a legally binding ruling.

Popular

RI exporters worry about US demand as new tariff kicks in

RI exporters worry about US demand as new tariff kicks in
With ASEAN Cup looming, coach Herdman begins Indonesia rebuild

With ASEAN Cup looming, coach Herdman begins Indonesia rebuild
The UK must not sacrifice human rights for economic growth

The UK must not sacrifice human rights for economic growth

Related Articles

Model United Nations: Where Indonesian youths learn to lead

A tactical win, not a strategic settlement: The new RI-US deal

Indonesia risks 2026 Asian Games soccer exclusion

Related Article

Model United Nations: Where Indonesian youths learn to lead

A tactical win, not a strategic settlement: The new RI-US deal

Indonesia risks 2026 Asian Games soccer exclusion

South Korean court hands life term to ex‑President Yoon in insurrection trial

Former minister Yaqut files pretrial in haj quota graft case

Popular

RI exporters worry about US demand as new tariff kicks in

RI exporters worry about US demand as new tariff kicks in
With ASEAN Cup looming, coach Herdman begins Indonesia rebuild

With ASEAN Cup looming, coach Herdman begins Indonesia rebuild
The UK must not sacrifice human rights for economic growth

The UK must not sacrifice human rights for economic growth

More in Indonesia

 View more
Muhammad Kerry Adrianto Riza (right), former vice director of Product Optimization at PT Kilang Pertamina Internasional and son of businessman Riza Chalid, accompanied by his wife Atya Sardadi (left), waits for a sentencing hearing in the Pertamina corruption case at a courthouse in Jakarta on February 26, 2026.
Politics

Son of 'gasoline godfather' Riza Chalid jailed in $17 billion corruption case
Game off: A cyclist rides on Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026 past a banner opposing the construction of a padel court in Pulomas, Pulo Gadung, East Jakarta. Residents say they put up the banner in protest because they were never consulted about the construction by the management and fear noise and disruption in their neighborhood.
Jakarta

Jakarta padel boom rattles residential areas
Holy matrimony: A wedding ring is placed on a woman's hand in this undated photograph. (Clinovic/Nahla Faizah)
Society

KUA mixes TikTok, treats to spark Gen Z interest in marriage

Highlight
Muhammad Kerry Adrianto Riza (right), former vice director of Product Optimization at PT Kilang Pertamina Internasional and son of businessman Riza Chalid, accompanied by his wife Atya Sardadi (left), waits for a sentencing hearing in the Pertamina corruption case at a courthouse in Jakarta on February 26, 2026.
Politics

Son of 'gasoline godfather' Riza Chalid jailed in $17 billion corruption case
State-owned agriculture firm PT Agrinas Pangan Nusantara president director Joao Angelo De Sousa (center) pose for a picture while showing a document related to the 105,000 vehicle import decision from Indian firms Tata Motors and Mahindra in a press conference on Feb. 24
Editorial

Wrong turn with Indian cars
Game off: A cyclist rides on Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026 past a banner opposing the construction of a padel court in Pulomas, Pulo Gadung, East Jakarta. Residents say they put up the banner in protest because they were never consulted about the construction by the management and fear noise and disruption in their neighborhood.
Jakarta

Jakarta padel boom rattles residential areas

The Latest

 View more
Economy

S&P flags rising fiscal risks from debt costs
Warm Takes

The hidden burnout behind self-care
Politics

Son of 'gasoline godfather' Riza Chalid jailed in $17 billion corruption case
Asia & Pacific

Pakistan bombs Kabul in 'open war' on Taliban government

Companies

South Korea set to finally a get fully functioning Google Maps
Regulations

Private power producers raise alarm over coal supply squeeze
Academia

The Philippines faces a defining year for ASEAN
Jakarta

Jakarta padel boom rattles residential areas
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.