Former vice president Try Sutrisno dies, aged 90

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
The retired Army general, who served as vice president in 1993-1998 during the Soeharto administration, will be interred at the Kalibata Heroes Cemetery in South Jakarta.
ry Sutrisno, who served as vice president from 1993 to 1998 under president Soeharto, died in Jakarta on Monday, his family has said. He was 90 years old.
The retired Army general died at around 7 a.m. on March 2 at the Gatot Soebroto Central Army Hospital (RSPAD) in Senen, Central Jakarta, Antara reported, citing a text message from his family.
Born in 1935 in Surabaya, East Java, Try built his career in the Army and later rose through the ranks to serve as commander of the Indonesian Armed Forces (ABRI), the former name of the Military (TNI), from 1988 to 1993. He was then elected to serve as the penultimate vice president of Soeharto’s New Order regime.
Tributes and condolences have poured in from figures across the country, including the President’s office.
“He was one of the finest sons of the Indonesian nation who devoted his entire life to the nation and state,” State Secretary Prasetyo Hadi said in a statement on Monday.
His family held a wake at his residence in Menteng, Central Jakarta, prior to his burial at the Kalibata National Heroes Cemetery in South Jakarta.
Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.
Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.
Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!
Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.