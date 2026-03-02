Former vice president Try Sutrisno dies, aged 90

Former vice president Try Sutrisno (center), flanked by former president Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (left) and former VP Jusuf Kalla, attends the inauguration ceremony for President Prabowo Subianto on Oct. 20, 2024, at the Senayan Legislative Complex in Central Jakarta. (AFP/Bay Ismoyo)

The retired Army general, who served as vice president in 1993-1998 during the Soeharto administration, will be interred at the Kalibata Heroes Cemetery in South Jakarta.

T ry Sutrisno, who served as vice president from 1993 to 1998 under president Soeharto, died in Jakarta on Monday, his family has said. He was 90 years old.

The retired Army general died at around 7 a.m. on March 2 at the Gatot Soebroto Central Army Hospital (RSPAD) in Senen, Central Jakarta, Antara reported, citing a text message from his family.

Born in 1935 in Surabaya, East Java, Try built his career in the Army and later rose through the ranks to serve as commander of the Indonesian Armed Forces (ABRI), the former name of the Military (TNI), from 1988 to 1993. He was then elected to serve as the penultimate vice president of Soeharto’s New Order regime.

Tributes and condolences have poured in from figures across the country, including the President’s office.

“He was one of the finest sons of the Indonesian nation who devoted his entire life to the nation and state,” State Secretary Prasetyo Hadi said in a statement on Monday.

His family held a wake at his residence in Menteng, Central Jakarta, prior to his burial at the Kalibata National Heroes Cemetery in South Jakarta.