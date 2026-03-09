TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Breaking barriers for women in soccer
Responsibility to protect
Wilmar executive, lawyers found guilty in $4 million palm oil bribery case
Stocks set for tough week, oil eyes big gains as Middle East war rages
Analysis: Desperately seeking funds for Red and White cooperatives

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Breaking barriers for women in soccer
Responsibility to protect
Wilmar executive, lawyers found guilty in $4 million palm oil bribery case
Stocks set for tough week, oil eyes big gains as Middle East war rages
Analysis: Desperately seeking funds for Red and White cooperatives

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Landfill collapse at Bantargebang, Indonesia's biggest, kills four

The collapse took place at the Bantargebang landfill on Sunday, located in the outskirts of  Jakarta, said Desiana Kartika Bahari, head of the local rescue agency.

Agencies
Jakarta
Mon, March 9, 2026 Published on Mar. 9, 2026 Published on 2026-03-09T14:05:17+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Rescuers evacuate a victim following a landslide at Bantargebang landfill in Bekasi, West Java, on March 9, 2026. Rescuers evacuate a victim following a landslide at Bantargebang landfill in Bekasi, West Java, on March 9, 2026. (AFP/Bay Ismoyo)

R

escuers are still searching for five missing people after a large stack of garbage collapsed at Indonesia's biggest landfill site over the weekend, killing at least four people, an official said on Monday. 

The collapse took place at the Bantargebang landfill on Sunday, located in the outskirts of  Jakarta, said Desiana Kartika Bahari, head of the local rescue agency.

It was likely triggered by the heavy rain that hit the area from Saturday evening, she told Reuters.

"It was raining all day even from (Saturday) evening and the mountain of garbage was unstable," Desiana said. 

Some trucks were unloading garbage when the collapse took place, and there was also a food stall near the site. 

"The missing people are the truck drivers and scavengers," she said, adding that there there could be more people buried in the landfill. 

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Four people survived the accident. 

More than 200 rescuers, including police and military personnel and 17 excavators, have been deployed since Monday morning to search for the missing. 

Jakarta and its satellite cities, collectively known as Jabodetabek, are home to about 42 million people and generate an estimated 14,000 tonnes of waste daily.

Bantargebang, one of the world's largest open landfills, sprawls over more than 110 hectares and holds about 55 million tonnes of trash, according to a local environment agency official.

Bantargebang covers around 110 hectares and receives around 6,500 tons-7,000 tons of garbage per day.

Environment Minister Hanif Faisol Nurofiq pointed the finger at local authorities for allowing the accumulation of garbage despite a 2008 ban on open landfills.

"Bantargebang belongs to the Jakarta administration, so they have to take responsibility," Hanif told broadcaster Kompas TV late Sunday while visiting the disaster site.

"This incident must truly serve as a bitter lesson for us so that Jakarta can promptly make improvements."

The Jakarta environmental agency did not immediately respond to a request for comments.

President Prabowo Subianto said last month that most of Indonesia’s landfills, which are being gradually phased out, would exceed their capacity by 2028.

The government will invest $3.5 billion in a project to build 34 waste-to-energy sites within two years that would incinerate garbage to produce electricity, he said.

A landfill landslide killed 143 people in West Java in 2005, triggered by a methane gas explosion and heavy rain in the area.

 

Popular

Breaking barriers for women in soccer

Breaking barriers for women in soccer
Responsibility to protect

Responsibility to protect
Wilmar executive, lawyers found guilty in $4 million palm oil bribery case

Wilmar executive, lawyers found guilty in $4 million palm oil bribery case

Related Articles

Breaking barriers for women in soccer

With airspace restricted, German president cancels trip to Indonesia

Too close to Trump: Gambling sovereignty, humanity for US’ approval

Related Article

Breaking barriers for women in soccer

With airspace restricted, German president cancels trip to Indonesia

Too close to Trump: Gambling sovereignty, humanity for US’ approval

Model United Nations: Where Indonesian youths learn to lead

Where AI lives: Southeast Asia's data center boom

Popular

Breaking barriers for women in soccer

Breaking barriers for women in soccer
Responsibility to protect

Responsibility to protect
Wilmar executive, lawyers found guilty in $4 million palm oil bribery case

Wilmar executive, lawyers found guilty in $4 million palm oil bribery case

More in Indonesia

 View more
A woman holds up a note that reads "I'm not for sale" in this undated stock illustration.
Archipelago

Riau woman dies after allegedly being trafficked to scam compound in Cambodia
This aerial picture shows a rescue team using heavy machinery to search for people following a landslide at Bantargebang landfill in Bekasi, West Java, on March 9, 2026. A landslide on Indonesia's biggest landfill buried trucks and food stalls, killing four people, rescuers said on March 9 as they searched for at least five more reported missing.
Jakarta

Deadly Bantar Gebang collapse exposes Jakarta’s decades-long waste mismanagement
Activists from the Solidarity Network for Victims and Justice (JSKK) hold posters during the 861st Kamisan (Thursdays) peaceful protest on May 15, 2025, in front of the State Palace in Jakarta. The protest called on the Attorney General's Office to take concrete action on unresolved human rights violations that occurred in May 1998.
Politics

Women’s rights group to file amicus brief against minister’s denial of 1998 mass rape

Highlight
Fuel for conflict: People stand near a destroyed vehicle on Sunday, March 8, 2026, as smoke rises after a reported strike on Shahran fuel tanks, amid the United States-Israel war on Iran, in Tehran.
Economy

Iran war pushes rupiah close to historic low
Never-ending: A fish vendor stands near trash, most of which is tree trunks, plastic and domestic waste, on Friday, Dec. 19, 2025, during an emergency cleanup at Kedonganan Beach, Badung, Bali. The trash is swept on to the beach by the sea and originates from various area across the resort island.
Editorial

Extended responsibility
Momentous shot: A group of visitors takes a picture on Jan. 29, 2026 in front of a stock ticker display at the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) in South Jakarta.
Markets

IDX slides as oil shock, Fitch downgrade rattle investors

The Latest

 View more
Archipelago

Riau woman dies after allegedly being trafficked to scam compound in Cambodia
Academia

What gold’s relentless rise is telling us about the dollar
Middle East and Africa

Indonesia calls for probe into Hormuz tugboat explosion
Jakarta

Deadly Bantar Gebang collapse exposes Jakarta’s decades-long waste mismanagement
Politics

Women’s rights group to file amicus brief against minister’s denial of 1998 mass rape
Academia

The law of the jungle in the US-Israel war on Iran
Opinion

Analysis: Indonesia-US trade deal undermines halal certification
Archipelago

South Sumatra faces backlash over plan to buy Rp 500 million pool tables for councilors
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.