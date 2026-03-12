TheJakartaPost

High alert order for troops draws scrutiny

A recent decision by the Indonesian Military (TNI) that puts troops on high alert amid the war in the Middle East has come under scrutiny as lawmakers and civil groups question its legality and necessity.

Radhiyya Indra (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Thu, March 12, 2026

Indonesian military (TNI) troops prepare for deployment on Aug. 31, 2025, at the National Monument (Monas) complex amid widespread anti-government protests and rioting over issues such as extra pay for lawmakers, in Jakarta. Indonesian military (TNI) troops prepare for deployment on Aug. 31, 2025, at the National Monument (Monas) complex amid widespread anti-government protests and rioting over issues such as extra pay for lawmakers, in Jakarta. (Reuters/Willy Kurniawan)

recent decision by the Indonesian Military (TNI) to put troops on high alert amid the war in the Middle East has come under scrutiny as lawmakers and civil groups question its legality and necessity.

The directive was contained in a telegram sent to all military units by TNI chief’s assistant for operations Lt. Gen. Bobby Rinal Makmun on March 1, a day after the United States and Israel launched coordinated strikes on Tehran that killed its supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The telegram places troops on “Siaga 1”, or the highest level of alert, and instructs all units to raise operational readiness and increase patrols around strategic infrastructure, including airports, seaports and other transport hubs. It also orders the National Air Defense Command (Kohanudnas) to carry out 24-hour air surveillance.

Despite its swift issuance after the war in the Middle East broke out, the directive only circulated a week later, around the time that videos showing troops and tactical vehicles assembling for a drill at the National Monument in Jakarta over the weekend went viral.

The quiet mobilization has puzzled observers and lawmakers at the House of Representatives, who questioned the lack of explanations surrounding the national-level security order.

“I was hoping the TNI could convey information in a more coordinated manner so the public obtains a complete explanation and thus does not create multiple interpretations,” TB Hasanuddin of the House Commission I overseeing defense and foreign affairs told The Jakarta Post on Wednesday.

Hasanuddin, a lawmaker of the quasi opposition Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), said that while raising and lowering the alert status for active-duty troops does not require House approval, deploying those troops for war or non-war operations must go through the House first, as regulated in the law.

Indonesian military (TNI) troops prepare for deployment on Aug. 31, 2025, at the National Monument (Monas) complex amid widespread anti-government protests and rioting over issues such as extra pay for lawmakers, in Jakarta.
High alert order for troops draws scrutiny
Stranded: Would-be passengers wait near the Emirates customer service office on March 1, 2026, at I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport in Kuta, Bali, after flights to Middle East cities were canceled following strikes on Iran launched by the United States and Israel.
270 tourists stranded in Bali seek emergency stay amid Middle East conflict
Former communications and information ministry director general of informatics applications Semuel Abrijani Pangerapan attends his verdict hearing on March 10 at the Jakarta Corruption Court. The judges found him guilty in a corruption case pertaining to the temporary national data center (PDSN) project and sentenced him to six years in prison.
Ex-communications ministry officials jailed in data center graft case

Tensions soar: A fireball rises from the site of an Israeli air strike in the southern suburbs of the Lebanese capital Beirut on Monday, March 9, 2026. Lebanon was drawn into the Middle East war last week when Iran- backed militant group Hezbollah attacked Israel in response to the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei during United States-Israeli strikes.
Govt sticks with high growth projection despite global turmoil
Indonesian Military (TNI) personnel attends a Christmas security briefing at the National Monument (Monas) complex in Jakarta on Dec. 24, 2025.
Prabowo and the military
Indonesian military (TNI) troops prepare at the National Monument (Monas) complex for deployment on Aug. 31, amid the widespread anti-government protests and rioting over issues such as extra pay for lawmakers, in Jakarta.
High alert order for troops draws scrutiny

