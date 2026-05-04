Arrests mar Labor Day rallies in Jakarta, Bandung

Workers stage a rally to mark May Day on Friday outside the Senayan Legislative complex in Jakarta. (JP/Iqro Rinaldi)

Police have arrested at least 100 "provocateurs" for alleged incitement to unrest at Labor Day rallies in Jakarta and Bandung, West Java.

L abor Day rallies in Jakarta and Bandung, West Java, ended with police arresting at least 100 alleged "provocateurs" for attempting to incite unrest and vandalism.

The rally in front of the Senayan Legislative Complex in Central Jakarta on Friday, led by labor unions grouped under labor movement Gebrak and joined by students and the public, proceeded in an orderly manner when protesters delivered speeches calling for wage system reform and an end to mass layoffs and outsourcing practices. The rally also featured live music performances by several bands.

Protesters dispersed later in the afternoon, although some were reported to have lit flares and burned tires before leaving the scene.

In the evening, the Jakarta Police announced the arrests of 101 people, aged between 20 and 35 and mostly hailing from outside the capital, for attempting to “infiltrate the protest as “provocateurs” and to stir unrest among protesting workers.

Police seized evidence, including bottles, pieces of cloth and flammable liquid allegedly intended to make Molotov cocktails, as well as slingshots, bladed weapons, cash and documents outlining the incitement plan.

“They had prepared everything,” Jakarta Police general crimes director Sr. Comr. Iman Imanudin said in a televised briefing on Friday.

Morning Brief Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning. Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

“The rundown clearly shows their plan, including when they planned to launch the attack as well as how they would arrive and later flee. It was all pictured in here,” he said while holding up the printed documents.