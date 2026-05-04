Jakarta expands free schooling scheme as out-of-school rate remains high

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he Jakarta administration is expanding its free private school program this year by funding more than 100 schools across the capital, as the number of out-of-school children remains high.
The city has allocated Rp 253 billion (US$14.5 million) this year to support the operations of 103 private schools, comprising 17 special needs schools, two elementary schools, 41 junior high schools, 14 senior high schools and 29 vocational schools.
The program was first introduced in July last year with 40 participating schools, following a Constitutional Court ruling in May that ordered the government to provide free elementary education in both public and private schools to ensure equal access for all students.
The central government, however, has yet to comply with the ruling.
“I believe that Jakarta can become a role model for Indonesia’s education system,” Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung said during the National Education Day ceremony at City Hall on Monday, stressing that education was the administration’s top priority.
He further revealed that there was room to expand the number of participating private schools if the budget allowed.
Read also: House member pushes for immediate regulations after free education ruling
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