Jakarta Post
Food sufficiency, or food security for Indonesia?

The goal of attaining food sufficiency has been linked to national pride, not just in relation to  Prabowo’s nationalist and  populist tendencies, but perhaps also to Indonesia’s status in the past as a underdeveloped country.

Julia Suryakusuma (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Wed, October 30, 2024

Food matters: Local farmers harvest corn on July 6, 2023, in Wambes village, Mannem district, Keerom regency, Papua. The village hosted the trial of the national food estate program, which was aimed at ensuring food security in the eastern part of the country.

I

received a pleasant surprise a few weeks ago when I discovered that Siti, my housekeeper, has a green thumb. In an unused plot of land near her house, she has been planting spinach, ginger and even melons and grapes with seeds she got from my kitchen waste.

For a very long time, it has been a dream of mine to have a veggie garden, but I do not have the time or ability to do it. The benefits of growing your own food are many: health, saving money, eliminating pesticides and exercise – providing you do it yourself.  And freshly picked homegrown vegetables simply taste better!

When I discovered Siti’s talent, I thought, will my decades-long dream finally come true? Immediately I bought seeds online—lettuce, celery, Japanese spinach, globe eggplant.  For tomatoes and chilies, I dried seeds from leftover tomatoes and chilis I had used for cooking. Siti started planting and in just a few days, shoots started appearing. So exciting!

Food security is fundamental to us all. That is why the United Nations set up the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) on Oct. 16, 1945, “to help member countries address problems related to food production, distribution and nutrition”.  Since 1981, Oct. 16 has been celebrated annually as World Food Day.

The importance of food security and nutrition is also why the new Prabowo Subianto-Gibran Rakabuming Raka administration has placed the free nutritious meals program at the top of its agenda. It aims to give free meals to schools and pesantren (Islamic boarding schools), and nutritional assistance to under-threes and pregnant women.

Sumarjati Arjoso, a medical doctor and health education specialist, is the chairperson of the Women of Gerindra, the party Prabowo founded on Feb. 6, 2008. She sent me a 15-page power point of Prabowo’s “Indonesia’s Progress toward a Golden Indonesia 2045” program. She stated that this program is to be implemented in five years through the Eight Best Fast Results Program, the first being the free meals program which she explained in impressive detail in her power point.

She claimed that the pilot projects went well. But will it work out on a national scale?

Food matters: Local farmers harvest corn on July 6, 2023, in Wambes village, Mannem district, Keerom regency, Papua. The village hosted the trial of the national food estate program, which was aimed at ensuring food security in the eastern part of the country.
Food sufficiency, or food security for Indonesia?
President Prabowo Subianto poses ahead of his administration's first cabinet meeting at the Presidential Office in Jakarta on Oct. 23, 2024. In his speech at the meeting, Prabowo urged all his ministers to support his trademark free nutritious meals program and to work efficiently despite the cabinet’s large size.
President Prabowo’s foreign policy test at G20 Summit

An Iranian crosses the road next to a pro-Palestine poster in Tehran on April 13, 2024.
New governments mark a new chapter in Iran-Indonesia relations

Former trade minister Thomas Lembong (center) wears a detainee jacket after the Attorney General's Office (AGO) named him a suspect in a corruption case on Oct. 29, 2024. Thomas, who campaigned on behalf of the Anies Baswedan-Muhaimin Iskandar ticket in February's presidential election, has been accused of embezzling state funds of Rp 400 billion (US$25.39 million) in connection with sugar imports during his time in office from 2015 to 2016.
Former minister Thomas Lembong arrested in sugar import graft case
Energy and Mineral Resource Minister Bahlil Lahadalia (left) presents his dissertation on Indonesia's nickel industry management at University of Indonesia's campus in Depok, West Java on Oct. 16, 2024.
Degraded degrees
This handout picture taken and released on October 25, 2024 shows President Prabowo Subianto speaking during a visit to the military academy in Magelang, Central Java.
Forcing Prabowo’s 8% growth ‘risks economy overheating’

New defense chief harks back to dictator's rule
Govt looks to import 1 million tonnes of rice early next year
China, queried on Trump comments, says Taiwan could become 'discarded'
Former minister Thomas Lembong arrested in sugar import graft case
Investors take cover in Asia ahead of US election
Independence 'key' for new sovereign wealth fund to be 'like Temasek'
Gibran follows in Jokowi’s footsteps with ‘blusukan’ in first week as VP
EU slaps tariffs on Chinese EVs, risking Beijing backlash
Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.