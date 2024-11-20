TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Collaboration is strengthening cybersecurity defenses in Indonesia

Emerging technologies like AI and quantum computing will further complicate cybersecurity, heightening the need for vendors and partners to work together.

Ananth Lazarus
Singapore
Wed, November 20, 2024

The enigma: This screencapture shows the infamous profile picture of Bjork, a hacker who caused a stir in Indonesia's social media by showing the country's weak cybersecurity. (KOMPAS/Galuh Putri Riyanto)

H

ave you ever considered how we expect round-the-clock protection at the organizations we work for or the businesses we rely on as customers? 

As cyber threats, fueled by advanced technologies, continue to evolve and become more sophisticated, organizations are ramping up defenses. This has created the need for a more robust and comprehensive defense mechanism, resulting in a web of interconnected technologies and partnerships. 

Rising investments in cybersecurity across the Asia-Pacific region reflect businesses' needs for security. IDC's Worldwide Semiannual Security Spending Guide estimates that security spending in Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan) will hit US$36 billion in 2024, a 12.3 percent increase from the previous year. The region's spending could reach $52 billion by 2027, driven by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.8 percent.

Global Information estimates Indonesia’s cybersecurity market at $ 1.15 billion for 2023, with projections to reach $3.39 billion by 2028—a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.19 percent over the forecast period. This robust growth is fueled by increased demand for IT services and software solutions, aligning with Indonesia's initiatives to strengthen its cybersecurity framework amid rapid digital transformation.

Factors such as expanding cloud adoption, the proliferation of IoT devices, and rising cyber threats, including ransomware and phishing, intensify the need for advanced cybersecurity measures.

To counter these threats, Indonesian organizations increasingly invest in cloud security and endpoint protection solutions, essential for safeguarding data and IT infrastructures against sophisticated attacks. This shift underscores a broader commitment to secure digital assets in remote and hybrid work settings, where cloud-based security services are vital.

Delivering such comprehensive cybersecurity solutions is highly complex. With cyber threats now powered by artificial intelligence (AI), cybercriminals are leveraging AI for attacks like deepfakes and identity theft, pushing organizations to adopt advanced tools for threat detection, automated remediation, and behavioral analysis. 

In the technology ecosystem, multiple players—vendors, distributors, system integration, managed security service providers, and resellers — must work together to address evolving threats cannot be overstated. 

A growing trend in the cybersecurity industry is “coopetition”—a strategic collaboration between competitors to strengthen defenses. As cyber threats become more costly and complex, organizations realize that working together yields more robust defenses.

In Southeast Asia, the average cost of data breaches has risen to over $3.3 million, representing a 7 percent increase from 2023, according to Ponemon Institute. Companies needed nearly nine months on average to identify and contain incidents.

The cost is only expected to increase, putting pressure on businesses to adopt more collaborative approaches to cybersecurity. Coopetition, in this context, is not just a trend but a necessity to address the increasing cost and complexity of cyber threats.

Cybersecurity is evolving toward integrated platforms that combine multiple security functions, moving away from fragmented solutions. In this transition, technology distributors, IT resellers, managed service providers (MSPs), and systems integrators are crucial in guiding organizations to select and implement effective solutions.

A notable trend is the rise of “coopetition”, where competitors join forces to meet customer needs by integrating their products and services. For instance, two competing cybersecurity firms might collaborate to create a more comprehensive threat intelligence platform. This collaborative approach allows vendors to enhance protection through shared threat intelligence and integrated solutions.

IT distributors, by partnering with managed security service providers (MSSPs), deliver tailored, multi-vendor cybersecurity solutions that address challenges across various infrastructures. They are also crucial in facilitating Proof of Concepts (PoCs) by acting as intermediaries between vendors and MSPs.

By sharing best practices, and providing necessary resources, they help enable effective evaluations of security solutions while addressing specific business and use cases. This streamlines end-users' adoption of advanced cybersecurity technologies.

IT distributors also play a crucial role in uniting best-in-class vendor offerings. Partnering with MSSPs, they curate multi-vendor solutions tailored to customer needs. These collaborative efforts enable organizations to address security challenges across diverse endpoints and infrastructures. 

What lies ahead is coopetition a strategic advantage in cybersecurity. Comprehensive platforms, co-opetition, and emerging technologies like AI and quantum computing will define the future of cybersecurity. As these technologies evolve, the threat landscape will grow more complex, making it essential for vendors and channel partners to collaborate.

Coopetition will continue to be a key driver of innovation, enabling companies to pool their resources and knowledge to stay ahead of increasingly sophisticated cyberattacks. This approach allows organizations to better protect their assets, customers, and partners, shifting from reactive to proactive defense strategies.

Emerging technologies like AI and quantum computing will further complicate cybersecurity, heightening the need for vendors and partners to work together. Coopetition will help them navigate these challenges by enabling the sharing of resources, expertise, and threat intelligence, ultimately resulting in more robust, more adaptable security solutions.

In this context, co-opetition is not only a strategic advantage today but will become a necessity for the future of cybersecurity. As businesses prioritize cybersecurity education, process improvement, and technological advancement, collaboration between competitors will be a powerful tool to ensure resilience.

***

The writer is managing director for Asia-Pacific at the Global Technology Distribution Council (GTDC).

 

