TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Indonesia has not surrendered sovereign rights in the North Natuna Sea

What Indonesia and China have agreed on is a common understanding on joint development in areas of overlapping claims, which could mean a lot of things.

Leonardo Bernard (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Wollongong, Australia,
Thu, November 21, 2024

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Indonesia has not surrendered sovereign rights in the North Natuna Sea President Prabowo Subianto addresses high profile business leaders during the Indonesia-China Business Forum 2024 at the Peninsula Hotel, Beijing, on Nov. 10, 2024. (Courtesy of/President Secretariat Office)

E

arlier this month a joint statement from Indonesia and China sparked controversy over maritime cooperation. While media reports suggested Indonesia agreed to joint development in disputed areas, the statement only reflects a “common understanding” without binding commitment.

The vague language allows both countries to claim diplomatic victories, allowing Indonesia to gain economic opportunities with China while maintaining its sovereign rights. 

The joint statement released on Nov. 9 following the meeting between newly inaugurated President Prabowo Subianto and Chinese President Xi Jinping has been making many waves in the region. Based on that statement, the media quickly reported that Indonesia and China had signed several memorandums of understanding, including for the joint development of maritime resources in the overlapping areas between Indonesia and China.

Within a matter of days, there was an outcry about how Indonesia had fallen into China's trap or how China had won a diplomatic coup against Indonesia. However, as is often the case with such diplomatic statements, they contain some subtle nuances, which indicate a more complex and strategic positioning by Indonesia and China.

First of all, joint statements are not legally binding documents. They are a standard tool commonly used to memorialize the outcome of high-level international meetings in a form intended for public consumption. This is why the joint statement between Indonesia and China reads more like a press release than an international agreement. These statements sometimes indicate a future course of action but rarely create binding legal obligations.

Second, due to their non-binding nature, states tend to use joint statements to make general declarations of intent, providing signals to the general public about their intent to cooperate and informing the domestic audiences of both countries about the next step to be taken. Thus, phrases and words should not be extracted from this kind of statement in isolation without providing the whole sentence. Context matters.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

In this case, the focus turned immediately to the terms “joint development” and “overlapping areas”, leading to the conclusion that Indonesia had agreed with China to jointly develop the maritime areas where they have overlapping claims.

Popular

Jokowi hits campaign trail as preferred candidates lag in polls

Jokowi hits campaign trail as preferred candidates lag in polls
Indonesia agrees to return death row convict Mary Jane Veloso to Philippines

Indonesia agrees to return death row convict Mary Jane Veloso to Philippines
Disaster agency warns of flooding, landslides

Disaster agency warns of flooding, landslides

Related Articles

It might get loud: How 'horeg' sound systems rock East Java and beyond

Naval ship acquisition in the face of modern warfare

Bakamla confirms no Chinese coast guard presence in North Natuna

Divided G20 fails to agree on climate, Ukraine

China's fragile World Cup hopes face ultimate test in Japan rematch

Related Article

It might get loud: How 'horeg' sound systems rock East Java and beyond

Naval ship acquisition in the face of modern warfare

Bakamla confirms no Chinese coast guard presence in North Natuna

Divided G20 fails to agree on climate, Ukraine

China's fragile World Cup hopes face ultimate test in Japan rematch

Popular

Jokowi hits campaign trail as preferred candidates lag in polls

Jokowi hits campaign trail as preferred candidates lag in polls
Indonesia agrees to return death row convict Mary Jane Veloso to Philippines

Indonesia agrees to return death row convict Mary Jane Veloso to Philippines
Disaster agency warns of flooding, landslides

Disaster agency warns of flooding, landslides

More in Opinion

 View more
President Prabowo Subianto addresses high profile business leaders during the Indonesia-China Business Forum 2024 at the Peninsula Hotel, Beijing, on Nov. 10, 2024.
Academia

Indonesia has not surrendered sovereign rights in the North Natuna Sea

A roadside vendor prepares his food products on May 12, 2024, for selling at his stall next to a railway in Jakarta.
Academia

The risks of bringing informal businesses into formal economy
Workers check on packages of battery cells at the Hyundai LG Indonesia (HLI) Green Power plant in Karawang, West Java, following its inauguration on July 3, 2024. The plant is Indonesia's first electric vehicle (EV) battery factory.
Academia

Regenerative manufacturing: Indonesia’s engine for economic growth

Highlight
House of Representatives lawmakers attend a plenary session at the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta on Nov. 12, 2024.
Politics

House’s 2025 priority bills reflect Prabowo’s agenda
The seventh President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (left), talks with Jakarta Governor Candidate number one Ridwan Kamil (right) when they meet at the Sumber residence, Solo, Central Java, on Friday, November 1, 2024. Ridwan Kamil met the seventh President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo in Solo to stay in touch and learn about city governance from Joko Widodo who served as the Governor of DKI Jakarta from 2012 to 2014.
Editorial

Statesmanship test
President Prabowo Subianto (left) accompanied by his son Didit Hediprasetyo arrives at the Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland, the United States, on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024. Prabowo is scheduled to hold a series of meetings with his US counterpart Joe Biden on Tuesday.
Americas

Shared US-Indonesia interests key during political transitions: US ambassador

The Latest

 View more
Art & Culture

It might get loud: How 'horeg' sound systems rock East Java and beyond
Regulations

No new impetus seen for JETP under Trump
Opinion

Analysis: Bulog’s new autonomy, a return to the New Order era
Sports

Indonesia revives World Cup hopes with 2-0 win over Saudi Arabia
Regional Elections

Statesmanship test
Politics

House’s 2025 priority bills reflect Prabowo’s agenda
Academia

Collaboration is strengthening cybersecurity defenses in Indonesia
Europe

Prabowo arrives in UK on King Charles’s invitation
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2024 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Indonesia has not surrendered sovereign rights in the North Natuna Sea

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Generating Questionnaires

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts.
We appreciate your feedback.

Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.