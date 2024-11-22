The European Union and Prabowo's Indonesia: What’s changed?

Filling up: Workers load oil palm fruit bunches onto a truck at a plantation belonging to state-owned PT Perkebunan Nusantara II in Deli Serdang regency, North Sumatra, on Nov. 19, 2024. (Antara/Yudi Manar)

Filling up: Workers load oil palm fruit bunches onto a truck at a plantation belonging to state-owned PT Perkebunan Nusantara II in Deli Serdang regency, North Sumatra, on Nov. 19, 2024. (Antara/Yudi Manar)

Prabowo has accused the EU of employing double standards, invoking historical exploitation of Indonesian resources by European powers.

T he presidency of Prabowo Subianto marks a potential inflection point in Indonesia’s foreign policy, with significant implications for its relations with the European Union.

While global attention has centered mainly on Indonesia’s interactions with China and the United States, particularly in renewed US assertiveness following Donald Trump’s reelection, less emphasis has been placed on how Indonesia-EU relations might evolve under Prabowo’s leadership.

This oversight is significant, as these relations could shift substantially, reflecting broader global dynamics and the competing priorities of both actors.

Indeed, Indonesia is pivotal in the EU’s engagement with Southeast Asia, being ASEAN's largest economy and home to a population of over 280 million. The country is a critical player in shaping regional economic and security architectures, and its rapid development trajectory has underscored its strategic importance for the EU.

In the, 2023, the EU had become Indonesia’s fifth-largest trading partner, and relations between the two were underpinned by key agreements such as the Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (PCA) and the sluggish negotiations on the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).

Historically, the EU’s involvement in Indonesia has extended beyond trade. The EU played a critical role in peace-building during the Aceh conflict, leading the 2005 Aceh Monitoring Mission following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Indonesian government and the Free Aceh Movement (GAM) group.

Viewpoint Every Thursday Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

Such efforts positioned the EU not only as an economic partner but also as a promoter of regional stability and governance.