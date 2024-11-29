TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Legal uncertainty: What can we learn from the sugar import case?

What Thomas Lembong did during his time as trade minister was routine as a policy maker.

Yessi Vadila and Krisna Gupta (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Fri, November 29, 2024

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Legal uncertainty: What can we learn from the sugar import case? Former trade minister Thomas Lembong (center) wears a detainee jacket after the Attorney General's Office (AGO) named him a suspect in a corruption case on Oct. 29, 2024. (Antara/Rivan Awal Lingga)

C

orruption cases involving international trade are not new. We have seen plenty, from cooking oil and shrimp exports to textile imports, and now, sugar. The sugar case is interesting amid its potential political motive, but also because the case itself illustrates a dilemma surrounding a decision making process by a high-ranking government official.

The case in question involves former trade minister Thomas Lembong versus the state. The Attorney General’s Office (AGO) has accused Thomas of acting against the public interest on at least two accounts. First, he issued an import permit in 2015 while Indonesia had a sugar surplus, thus harming local sugar producers. Second, he issued another permit in 2016 to eight private companies instead of to state-owned enterprises (SOEs). Profits accumulated by these private companies, according to the attorney general, amount to a state loss because they should have gone to the SOEs instead.

Thomas requested a pretrial hearing, but ultimately his plea was rejected by Judge Tumpanuli Marbun at the South Jakarta District Court on Nov. 26, meaning that  the AGO shall continue the ongoing investigation to be handed over to the public prosecutor and the courts.

It is important to understand why the pretrial judge rejected Thomas’ case. The AGO accused Thomas of causing a state loss under the Corruption Law.  However, that law was amended by the Constitutional Court. In Constitutional Court Decision No. 25/PUU-XIV/2016, the court ruled that financial losses to the state must be actual and no longer merely potential to constitute corruption. The court deemed the word “can” in Articles 2(1) and 3 of the 1999 Corruption Law (as amended by Law No. 20/2001) unconstitutional and invalid.

However,  Judge  Marbun ruled that Thomas’ case remains valid as long as any kind of state loss is mentioned by the AGO, even with invalid calculations from unknown institutions. Indeed, the AGO’s calculation of the state losses is problematic according to several lawyers, including Hamdani, an associate professor of accounting from Andalas University.

So, there is no state loss calculation or any type of maladministration report from legitimate institutions (e.g. the Supreme Audit Board or State Development and Finance Comptroller). There is no trace of funds found in Thomas’ case so far. There was no credible way to define “surplus” in the sugar market. All the AGO needs to take a public official to court is any kind of state loss calculation.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

The thing is, what Thomas did during his time as trade minister was routine as a policy maker. Ministerial policies undergo extensive review and legal scrutiny. In urgent situations, ministerial discretion is even permissible, provided it does not serve personal or group interests. It is hoped that Indonesia’s legal system can be enforced with fairness and impartiality, ensuring legal certainty for public officials so they can work diligently and with peace of mind, upholding their integrity and their solemn oath to serve God Almighty and the nation.

Popular

Air pollution from fires linked to 1.5 million deaths a year

Air pollution from fires linked to 1.5 million deaths a year
Analysis: Confident Prabowo is “rowing between two reefs”

Analysis: Confident Prabowo is “rowing between two reefs”
Danantara: An SOE superholding à la Temasek?

Danantara: An SOE superholding à la Temasek?

Related Articles

Human progress in the Trump era

Trump taps big tech critic Carr to lead US communications agency

Let’s make protecting children from violence a priority

Ex-minister’s arrest sparks more questions than answers

Former minister Thomas Lembong's arrest raises political questions

Related Article

Human progress in the Trump era

Trump taps big tech critic Carr to lead US communications agency

Let’s make protecting children from violence a priority

Ex-minister’s arrest sparks more questions than answers

Former minister Thomas Lembong's arrest raises political questions

Popular

Air pollution from fires linked to 1.5 million deaths a year

Air pollution from fires linked to 1.5 million deaths a year
Analysis: Confident Prabowo is “rowing between two reefs”

Analysis: Confident Prabowo is “rowing between two reefs”
Danantara: An SOE superholding à la Temasek?

Danantara: An SOE superholding à la Temasek?

More in Opinion

 View more
Shipping containers are stacked on April 12, 2024, at a port in Lianyungang, in eastern China's Jiangsu province.
Academia

Asia in denial
A flag is left at the event held by Democratic presidential nominee United States Vice President Kamala Harris during Election Night, at Howard University, in Washington, DC, Nov. 6, 2024.
Academia

The Democrats' only option
Commander of Main Navy Base 5, First Adm. Arya Delano (front row from left), Russian Ambassador to Indonesia Sergey Tolchenov, COTG Capt. Aleksei Antsiferov and Russian Military Attache to Indonesia Col. Maxim Lukianov walk together after the Russian fleet arrived at the North Jamrud pier of Tanjung Perak Port for a five-day joint military exercise between Indonesia and Russia, in Surabaya, East Java, on Nov. 3.
Academia

Letter to the editor: Russian ambassador responds

Highlight
Coordinating Politics and Security Minister Budi Gunawan (left) talks with Coordinating Law, Human Rights, Immigration and Correctional Services Minister Yusril Ihza Mahendra (right) during the inauguration of President Prabowo Subianto's Red and White Cabinet at the State Palace in Jakarta on Oct. 21, 2024.
Politics

Indonesian government aims to return foreign prisoners by January
Republican presidential nominee and former United States President Donald Trump gestures on Wednesday as he holds hands with his wife Melania during his rally at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in Florida, the US on Wednesday, November 6, 2024.
Editorial

Global trade à la Trump
An aerial view of a subsidized housing complex at Puuwatu district in Kendari, Southeast Sulawesi, on August 1, 2024. Property developer association Real Estate Indonesia has blamed peer-to-peer loans as one of the prominent causes behind the bad credit history of potential homeowners that could bar them from buying houses.
Regulations

Tax waiver to boost home sales, but developers want clear blueprint

The Latest

 View more
Election Updates

Six poll workers die in Wednesday's elections, KPU says
Companies

Ford to make EV investment in Indonesia in 2025: Ministry
Election Updates

‘Democracy at risk of dying’: Megawati on regional elections
Politics

Ex-KPK chief requests probe termination, skips questioning
Regulations

Govt to turn some social aid into working capital for the poor
Asia & Pacific

China, Russia militaries conduct joint air patrol over Sea of Japan
Asia & Pacific

Marcos says debate over impeachment of VP Sara Duterte a 'storm in a teacup'
Asia & Pacific

Three dead, thousands displaced as Malaysia warns of worst floods in a decade
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2024 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Legal uncertainty: What can we learn from the sugar import case?

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Generating Questionnaires

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts.
We appreciate your feedback.

Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.