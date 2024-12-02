TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Prabowo should brief his ASEAN colleagues on his meeting with Xi Jinping

Our neighbors have the right to hear about the actual situation from Prabowo himself.

Kornelius Purba (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Mon, December 2, 2024

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Prabowo should brief his ASEAN colleagues on his meeting with Xi Jinping Chinese President Xi Jinping (left) and President Prabowo Subianto attend a welcome ceremony on Nov. 9, 2024, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. (AFP/Florence Lo)

A

s a foreign policy-focused president, President Prabowo Subianto has made it clear that for the next five years, Indonesia will stand out in anticipating and resolving rising global tensions in many parts of the world, such as in the Indo-Pacific, more specifically in the South China Sea (SCS). China is becoming more assertive in forcing its unilateral claims on nearly all resource-rich marine areas in Southeast Asia. Neighbors expect the new President to continue in a leadership role, including facing China as his predecessor did.

The 10 ASEAN members must adjust to the military buildup of the United States and its allies. China also has problems that overlap with Japan and South Korea. Meanwhile, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un continues to make nuclear war threats against Japan, South Korea and the US. It can be just a matter of time before the military rivalry expands to the Malacca Strait, one of the world's busiest sea lanes.

However, Indonesia is likely to lose its credibility, especially among countries with overlapping claims on the SCS like Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines and Vietnam.  The joint statement of Prabowo and Xi Jinping, which was issued after their bilateral summit in Beijing on Nov. 9, implied that Indonesia recognizes China's nine-dash line map. Indonesia is not a claimant to the SCS but also faces the aggressive presence of Chinese naval vessels and fishermen in the North Natuna Sea.

According to Article 5 of Law No 43/2008 on state borders, Indonesia has direct land borders with Malaysia, New Papua Guinea and Timor Leste, and sea borders with Singapore, the Philippines, Vietnam, Australia, India and Thailand. Indonesia does not have any border with China.

The 1982 United Nations Convention on Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) recognizes Indonesia's 200 miles of exclusive economic zone (EEZ). The UN rejects China's claim on the SCS and its nine (now 10) dash-line map.  So, where does the problem of overlapping claims come from?

Prabowo and Xi agreed to jointly develop waters where the two countries have overlapping claims. It is a politically binding agreement, and therefore, President Prabowo should explain to his ASEAN colleagues and our nation what is going on with the joint statement.  The policy change, if real, will damage Indonesia's credibility in the international community.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Our neighbors have the right to know the actual situation from Prabowo himself. Did Indonesia change its position on the SCS and its UN-recognized sovereign rights to the Natuna Sea? From a media perspective, it is indeed a political blunder if Indonesia is making concessions regarding its EEZ to China.

Popular

Bittersweet homecoming awaits Mary Jane Veloso

Bittersweet homecoming awaits Mary Jane Veloso
France requests transfer of death row convict held in Indonesia: Senior minister

France requests transfer of death row convict held in Indonesia: Senior minister
Six poll workers die in Wednesday's elections, KPU says

Six poll workers die in Wednesday's elections, KPU says

Related Articles

Prabowo should brief his ASEAN colleagues on his meeting with Xi Jinping

To implement vital social and economic reforms, Germany must break with Merkel

Govt instructs MIND ID to explore for lithium in Australia

Prabowo’s new approach to RI-China relations

Indonesia touts China sea deal without concession

Related Article

Prabowo should brief his ASEAN colleagues on his meeting with Xi Jinping

To implement vital social and economic reforms, Germany must break with Merkel

Govt instructs MIND ID to explore for lithium in Australia

Prabowo’s new approach to RI-China relations

Indonesia touts China sea deal without concession

Popular

Bittersweet homecoming awaits Mary Jane Veloso

Bittersweet homecoming awaits Mary Jane Veloso
France requests transfer of death row convict held in Indonesia: Senior minister

France requests transfer of death row convict held in Indonesia: Senior minister
Six poll workers die in Wednesday's elections, KPU says

Six poll workers die in Wednesday's elections, KPU says

More in Opinion

 View more
A China Coast Guard ship is seen from the Philippine Coast Guard vessel BRP Cabra on Aug. 26, 2024, during a supply mission to Sabina Shoal in disputed waters of the South China Sea.
Academia

What Beijing’s new claims over a disputed coral reef mean
Chinese President Xi Jinping (left) and President Prabowo Subianto attend a welcome ceremony on Nov. 9, 2024, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.
Academia

Prabowo should brief his ASEAN colleagues on his meeting with Xi Jinping
President Prabowo Subianto arrives at the Modern Art Museum (MAM) on Nov. 18, 2024, to attend the first session of the G20 Leaders' Meeting in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Editorial

The $300b climate joke

Highlight
People rescue Rohingya refugees from a boat after a week anchored ashore off the coast of Labuhan Haji in southern Aceh on Oct. 24, 2024. The mostly-Muslim ethnic Rohingya are heavily persecuted in Myanmar and thousands risk their lives each year on long and dangerous sea journeys to reach Malaysia or Indonesia.
Archipelago

More than 100 Rohingya refugees rescued off Indonesia: UN
Resident watch the vote counting process at the TPS 5 polling station in Petamburan, Tanah Abang, Central Jakarta, on Wednesday, November 27, 2024. The Jakarta general Elections Commission (KPUD) recorded 8.2 million people were on the final voter list for the 2024 Jakarta gubernatorial election, in which most of voters were aged in between 40-55 years old.
Politics

Six poll workers die in Wednesday's elections, KPU says
President Prabowo Subianto (second right) talks with his predecessor Joko “Jokowi” Widodo after sharing a dinner in Surakarta, Central Java, on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024.
Politics

Ruling coalition outclasses opposition

The Latest

 View more
Academia

What Beijing’s new claims over a disputed coral reef mean
Academia

Prabowo should brief his ASEAN colleagues on his meeting with Xi Jinping
Editorial

The $300b climate joke
Society

Reluctance as govt pledges 6.5% wage hike next year
Regional Elections

PDI-P might 'need rethink' on projected poll losses
Society

Strong policies urged to achieve climate ambitions
Academia

The hidden obstacle: Logistics for 8 percent growth
Archipelago

Cop arrested in fatal Semarang shooting case
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2024 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Prabowo should brief his ASEAN colleagues on his meeting with Xi Jinping

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Generating Questionnaires

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts.
We appreciate your feedback.

Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.