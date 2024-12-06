TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Indonesia's demographic dividend: A future at risk

The government seems uncertain about how to optimize the country's demographic potential to help Indonesia escape the middle-income trap.

Josegi Machioreno Ginting (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Wellington
Fri, December 6, 2024

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Indonesia's demographic dividend: A future at risk Pedestrians walk on Jl. M.H. Thamrin, in downtown Jakarta. (JP/Dhoni Setiawan)

F

ormer president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo frequently highlighted Indonesia's demographic dividend, a period when the working-age population exceeds the number of dependents. This concept even became the foundation of the Long-Term National Development Plan (RPJPN) aimed at achieving a “Golden Indonesia” by 2045. However, under President Prabowo Subianto, this crucial topic has yet to be addressed.

The working-age population should be the driving force of Indonesia's economy from now until 2045. However, this demographic is stagnating and the government seems uncertain about how to optimize this potential to help Indonesia escape the middle-income trap.

President Prabowo aims to achieve an ambitious economic growth target of 8 percent, which seems too ambitious compared to the average growth of five percent over the past decade. The weakening economic power of the working-age population is reflected in the declining proportion of household consumption, which contributed only 53.08 percent to gross domestic product in the third quarter of 2024 year-on-year (yoy), against 54.93 percent in the first quarter yoy.

On the production side, the manufacturing sector, which is the largest contributor to economic growth at 19.03 percent, has been contracting. Additionally, worker layoffs have become a key indicator of the collapse in Indonesia's manufacturing sector. By October, a staggering 63,947 workers had been laid off, a significant increase compared to 45,576 in 2023 and 11,626 in 2022.

While a large working-age population should drive economic growth and enhance overall societal welfare, the reality is quite the opposite. Indonesia's working-age population is experiencing a decline in welfare status. The proportion of the middle class has decreased over the past five years, from 21.45 percent in 2019 to 17.33 percent in 2024. This decline is mirrored by an increase in the “aspiring middle class,” which rose from 20.56 percent in 2019 to 24.23 percent in 2024.

Correspondingly, a consumer survey by Bank Indonesia revealed that by September, households spent 74.1 percent of their income on consumption, with only 15.3 percent allocated to savings, the lowest level recorded during the January-September 2024 period, down from 15.7 percent in August 2024. This “savings eating” phenomenon illustrates the public's reliance on savings to meet daily consumption needs.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Interestingly, although Indonesia's Open Unemployment Rate (TPT) in August was only 7.47 percent, down from 7.86 percent in August 2023, there was a significant increase in the proportion of underemployed workers. Underemployment refers to those working less than normal hours (fewer than 35 hours per week) and still seeking or willing to accept additional work. In August, underemployment reached 8 percent of the workforce, up from 6.68 percent in 2023 and 6.32 percent in 2022. This means that out of every 100 employed individuals, around eight are underemployed. This phenomenon may be linked to layoffs that force workers to take available jobs that do not meet their income needs, compelling them to dip into their savings. However, this hypothesis still needs deeper research.

Popular

Indonesia should think twice about joining BRICS and OECD

Indonesia should think twice about joining BRICS and OECD
Businesses await Prabowo’s guidelines on the palm oil industry

Businesses await Prabowo’s guidelines on the palm oil industry
Indonesia women's team reaches first-ever AFF Cup final

Indonesia women's team reaches first-ever AFF Cup final

Related Articles

20 years of the Aceh tsunami: From ‘megathrust’ threat to disaster mitigation

America's tech blind spot

Why a UN plastics treaty matters for climate change and Indonesia

Indonesia takes global lead with developing world's climate narrative

US says ‘forced labor’ designation for RI nickel won’t prompt sanctions

Related Article

20 years of the Aceh tsunami: From ‘megathrust’ threat to disaster mitigation

America's tech blind spot

Why a UN plastics treaty matters for climate change and Indonesia

Indonesia takes global lead with developing world's climate narrative

US says ‘forced labor’ designation for RI nickel won’t prompt sanctions

Popular

Indonesia should think twice about joining BRICS and OECD

Indonesia should think twice about joining BRICS and OECD
Businesses await Prabowo’s guidelines on the palm oil industry

Businesses await Prabowo’s guidelines on the palm oil industry
Indonesia women's team reaches first-ever AFF Cup final

Indonesia women's team reaches first-ever AFF Cup final

More in Opinion

 View more
.
Academia

Sinarmas World Academy students win 1st place in 2024 WRO International Final

Pedestrians walk on Jl. M.H. Thamrin, in downtown Jakarta.
Academia

Indonesia's demographic dividend: A future at risk
A woman places a bouquet at a mass burial site during the commemoration of the tsunami in Banda Aceh on Dec. 26, 2017.
Academia

20 years of the Aceh tsunami: From ‘megathrust’ threat to disaster mitigation

Highlight
Players of the Indonesian women's national soccer team point to the team's head coach Satoru Mochizuki during the trophy awarding ceremony of the 2024 AFF Women's Cup at the New Laos National Stadium in Vientiane, Laos on Dec. 5, 2024. The Indonesian women's national soccer team wins the competition after beating Cambodia 3-1 in the final match and is qualified for the 2025 ASEAN Women's Championship.
Sports

Women’s soccer team wins first trophy with 3-1 victory over Cambodia
Activists from a women's anti-violence movement hold a banner reading “eradicate sexual violence? There must be a way!“ during a protest against sexual harassment and violence on women on campuses, outside the Education and Culture Ministry in Jakarta on Feb. 10, 2020.
Editorial

Women’s protection crisis
A reclamation project in Jakarta Bay is seen from the air. The reclamation is part of the controversial National Capital Integrated Coastal Development ( NCICD ), which also includes the construction of a seawall.
Economy

Prabowo pitches Java's giant seawall project to Japanese firms: Rosan

The Latest

 View more
Regulations

House suggests initial VAT rollout for just luxury goods
Markets

Govt eyes $6 billion in forex revenue from solar power exports
Academia

Sinarmas World Academy students win 1st place in 2024 WRO International Final

Sports

Women’s soccer team wins first trophy with 3-1 victory over Cambodia
Economy

Prabowo pitches Java's giant seawall project to Japanese firms: Rosan
Economy

Vietnam's soaring US trade surplus stokes new fears of tariffs
Regulations

Govt signals tax incentives for all car purchases
Economy

Billionaires' wealth more than doubles in 10 years: UBS
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2024 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Indonesia's demographic dividend: A future at risk

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Generating Questionnaires

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts.
We appreciate your feedback.

Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.