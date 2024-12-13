TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Analysis: Post-election evaluations call for electoral reforms

Tenggara Strategics (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Fri, December 13, 2024

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Analysis: Post-election evaluations call for electoral reforms Voters show their finger after making the right to vote in one of the polling stations (TPS) in the Rasuna Apartment area, Setiabudi, Jakarta, April 17 2019. (JP/Jerry Adiguna)

A

s Indonesia reflects on the administration of the unprecedented simultaneous nationwide regional head elections on Nov.27, many areas of improvement have come to light. With voter turnout rates dipping, exorbitant election costs and the frequency of uncontested races, reforms are needed to safeguard the future of the country’s electoral system.

One prominent issue is the declining voter turnout in the regional elections, which averaged 68.16 percent, a significant drop from the 80 percent during February’s presidential and legislative elections. In Jakarta, participation fell to as low as 58 percent, compared with over 70 percent in previous elections. However, voter participation was also higher at the regency-city level than at the provincial level.

Analysts have attributed the decline to electoral fatigue as the general and regional elections were held only eight months apart. Deputy Home Minister Bima Arya Sugiarto said the phenomenon also suggested that voters were unfamiliar with the candidates. Amid the government’s discussions on improving the elections, Bima advocated separating the schedules of the various elections to mitigate voter fatigue and other logistical challenges.

The high financial costs of these elections, a recurring issue, have also drawn criticism from politicians. For example, West Java’s gubernatorial race alone cost over Rp 1.9 trillion (US$119 million), prompting deputy chairman of the House of Representatives Budget Committee Jazilul Fawaid to propose that governors be appointed by the provincial legislative council instead of through direct elections, a debate that has resurfaced repeatedly throughout the years.

Proponents argue that reallocating these funds could instead support infrastructure and education in underdeveloped regions. However, critics always warn that such changes would undermine public accountability and democratic engagement, especially at the provincial level.

Another contentious issue is the prevalence of uncontested races. West Papua province and 36 other regencies and cities across the country pitted the sole candidate pair against a “blank box” on the ballot, which gave voters an option to reject the candidate as opposed to simply abstaining from voting. According to quick count data, blank boxes appear to have won against the only candidate pairs running in the Pangkal Pinang mayoral election and the Bangka regency election. If the final results hold, the General Elections Commission (KPU) and House Commission II have agreed to rerun these elections in August 2025.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

This phenomenon signals growing voter dissatisfaction with political party dominance, as well as the quality of candidates. Political observer and director of Rumah Politik Indonesia, Fernando Emas, emphasized the need for parties to nominate candidates who genuinely represent local communities, rather than relying on their bosses.

Popular

Indonesia’s tourist sector: A new era of innovation and growth

Indonesia’s tourist sector: A new era of innovation and growth
Ministry to curb nickel output to push up global prices

Ministry to curb nickel output to push up global prices
Surviving via 'VCS': Indonesians turn to virtual sex work amid COVID-19

Surviving via 'VCS': Indonesians turn to virtual sex work amid COVID-19

Related Articles

Narrow margin

Dharma’s surprising uptick in support reflects growing protest votes

Analysis: Prabowo cuts free meal budget per portion, ride-hailing apps help deliver

Pramono sweeps Jakarta race as KPU braces for legal challenge

Analysis: New PLN commissioners amid change in energy SOEs’ boards

Related Article

Narrow margin

Dharma’s surprising uptick in support reflects growing protest votes

Analysis: Prabowo cuts free meal budget per portion, ride-hailing apps help deliver

Pramono sweeps Jakarta race as KPU braces for legal challenge

Analysis: New PLN commissioners amid change in energy SOEs’ boards

Popular

Indonesia’s tourist sector: A new era of innovation and growth

Indonesia’s tourist sector: A new era of innovation and growth
Ministry to curb nickel output to push up global prices

Ministry to curb nickel output to push up global prices
Surviving via 'VCS': Indonesians turn to virtual sex work amid COVID-19

Surviving via 'VCS': Indonesians turn to virtual sex work amid COVID-19

More in Opinion

 View more
French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech in Paris on June 9, 2024, after the polls closed for the European Parliament elections.
Academia

French troubles won't undermine Europe’s strong foundation
Year-end economy: A worker makes Christmas decorations at a workshop in Huaibei, in China's eastern Anhui Province on Dec. 10.
Academia

China’s fast-changing economic adjustments
Vital voices: Human rights activists and families of victims of atrocities gather on Oct.3 outside the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta for a rally to demand settlement of past human rights violations..
Academia

Against the tide: Defending human rights and civic freedoms in Southeast Asia

Highlight
Workers load palm oil fresh fruit bunches to be transported from the collector site to CPO factories in Pekanbaru, Riau province, Indonesia, April 27, 2022
Regulations

Businesses welcome EUDR delay, but compliance still challenging
Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Bahlil Lahadalia waves before the Twilight Parade at Pancasila Field, Military Academy, Magelang, Central Java, on Friday, October 25, 2024. The Twilight Parade, which became a series of debriefings for the Merah Putih Cabinet, was held to remind the services of heroes who fought for independence and maintained the sovereignty of the Unitary State of the Republic of Indonesia.
Editorial

Serious about nuclear
A picture taken from Israel's southern border with the Gaza Strip on December 11, 2024, shows destroyed buildings inside the Palestinian territory, amid the ongoing war between Israel and the militant group Hamas.
Middle East and Africa

Indonesia welcomes UNGA resolution on immediate ceasefire in Gaza

The Latest

 View more
Regulations

Trump advisers seek to shrink or eliminate bank regulators, WSJ reports
Politics

Jokowi absent from Golkar anniversary event
Europe

US announces new arms aid package for Ukraine worth $500 million
Middle East and Africa

US says Israel is acting in Syria for its own defence
Politics

Megawati supports free meals program, with caveat
Academia

French troubles won't undermine Europe’s strong foundation
Politics

Jokowi told PPP to get ‘closer to the people’: Sandiaga
Academia

China’s fast-changing economic adjustments
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2024 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Analysis: Post-election evaluations call for electoral reforms

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.