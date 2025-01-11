A New Year’s resolution for peace

Rain water pools around the tents housing displaced Palestinians at a makeshift camp housing displaced Palestinians in Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip on January 1, 2025, amid the continuing war between Israel and the militant Hamas group. (AFP/Bashar Taleb)

E njoying fireworks at the turn of the year has become a tradition among nations across the world. The bright colors emanating from the sky and the flickering noise that follows on such evenings offer onlookers a great deal of joy and excitement.

Unfortunately, the same cannot be said for those in some parts of the Middle East and other conflict zones worldwide. Such spectacular sights fail to bring jubilation but rather incite fear and sadness.

This is the reality many must face. People in Gaza in particular, as well as in Lebanon and Yemen, experienced throughout 2024 an unprecedented blistering of thunder in their skies and havoc on earth from indiscriminate air attacks by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF).

To make matters even worse, the prospect for peace agreements remained elusive in 2024 and as things are, the Gazans will continue to suffer into the new year as victims of the deadly and ugly use of firepower.

Situations like these must certainly be a source of anguish for anyone with a beating heart, who could put oneself in the shoes of a fellow human being, regardless of one’s own culture or upbringing.

Anger then is perhaps another human emotion we may share when faced with a sense of powerlessness against such an immense human tragedy. Especially as Benjamin Netanyahu’s government continues to move the goal posts for a ceasefire to happen.

Given the circumstances, an intervention by a powerful third party could significantly improve the status quo and is understandably in high demand.