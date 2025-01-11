TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

A New Year’s resolution for peace

The prospects for peace agreements remained elusive in 2024.

Teuku Faizasyah (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Oslo
Sat, January 11, 2025

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
A New Year’s resolution for peace Rain water pools around the tents housing displaced Palestinians at a makeshift camp housing displaced Palestinians in Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip on January 1, 2025, amid the continuing war between Israel and the militant Hamas group. (AFP/Bashar Taleb)

E

njoying fireworks at the turn of the year has become a tradition among nations across the world. The bright colors emanating from the sky and the flickering noise that follows on such evenings offer onlookers a great deal of joy and excitement.

Unfortunately, the same cannot be said for those in some parts of the Middle East and other conflict zones worldwide. Such spectacular sights fail to bring jubilation but rather incite fear and sadness.

This is the reality many must face. People in Gaza in particular, as well as in Lebanon and Yemen, experienced throughout 2024 an unprecedented blistering of thunder in their skies and havoc on earth from indiscriminate air attacks by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF).

To make matters even worse, the prospect for peace agreements remained elusive in 2024 and as things are, the Gazans will continue to suffer into the new year as victims of the deadly and ugly use of firepower.

Situations like these must certainly be a source of anguish for anyone with a beating heart, who could put oneself in the shoes of a fellow human being, regardless of one’s own culture or upbringing.

Anger then is perhaps another human emotion we may share when faced with a sense of powerlessness against such an immense human tragedy. Especially as Benjamin Netanyahu’s government continues to move the goal posts for a ceasefire to happen.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Given the circumstances, an intervention by a powerful third party could significantly improve the status quo and is understandably in high demand.

Popular

Unilever's Indonesia headache worsens with boycott as local brands seize the day

Unilever's Indonesia headache worsens with boycott as local brands seize the day
Indonesia’s entry into BRICS: Reshaping the global legal order

Indonesia’s entry into BRICS: Reshaping the global legal order
Businesses, experts expect little economic benefit from joining BRICS

Businesses, experts expect little economic benefit from joining BRICS

Related Articles

Recruiting more doctors: A solution, or creating new problems?

Unilever's Indonesia headache worsens with boycott as local brands seize the day

Charting a new path to achieve a healthier world for all

Netanyahu 'in good condition' after prostate surgery: hospital

Russia missile suspected in Azerbaijani plane crash

Related Article

Recruiting more doctors: A solution, or creating new problems?

Unilever's Indonesia headache worsens with boycott as local brands seize the day

Charting a new path to achieve a healthier world for all

Netanyahu 'in good condition' after prostate surgery: hospital

Russia missile suspected in Azerbaijani plane crash

Popular

Unilever's Indonesia headache worsens with boycott as local brands seize the day

Unilever's Indonesia headache worsens with boycott as local brands seize the day
Indonesia’s entry into BRICS: Reshaping the global legal order

Indonesia’s entry into BRICS: Reshaping the global legal order
Businesses, experts expect little economic benefit from joining BRICS

Businesses, experts expect little economic benefit from joining BRICS

More in Opinion

 View more
Rain water pools around the tents housing displaced Palestinians at a makeshift camp housing displaced Palestinians in Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip on January 1, 2025, amid the continuing war between Israel and the militant Hamas group.
Academia

A New Year’s resolution for peace
Devastated heritage: Kedonganan Beach in Badung, Bali, is covered with trash on March 20, 2024. Comprised of mostly plastic materials, the waste has disrupted the activities of tourists and fishermen alike.
Academia

Sustainable tourism: Between revenues and national heritage preservation
Support from afar: Members of the Muslim community protest in front of the Arjuna Wijaya Statue in Central Jakarta on Sept. 20, 2023, against a government plan to develop Rempang Island near Batam into a Chinese-funded economic zone that would displace around 7,500 people.
Academia

Intelligentsia alienation under Prabowo’s presidency (part 2)

Highlight
Foreign Minister Sugiono delivers his speech during his annual foreign policy speech at the ministry's office in Jakarta on Jan. 10, 2025.
Asia and Pacific

Indonesia aims for bolder non-alignment policy
Indonesia's South Korean coach Shin Tae-yong salutes the audience after the U23 AFC Qatar 2024 Asian Cup third-place match between Iraq and Indonesia at Abdullah Bin Khalifa Stadium in Doha on May 2, 2024.
Editorial

'Kamsahamnida', Shin Tae-yong
Anak-anak mengumpulkan barang bekas yang bisa dijual di antara timbunan sampah Pantai Muaro Lasak, Padang, Sumatera Barat, Kamis (9/7/2020). Menteri Lingkungan Hidup dan Kehutanan (LHK) Siti Nurbaya mengatakan timbunan sampah pada 2020 diperkirakan mencapai 67,8 juta ton, jumlah tersebut dapat terus bertambah seiring pertumbuhan jumlah penduduk dan meningkatnya kesejahteraan masyarakat.
Regulations

Indonesia set to miss 2025 waste management target by wide margin

The Latest

 View more
Economy

Japan to announce RI projects worth $815m on PM Ishiba’s visit
Asia & Pacific

Myanmar military air strike kills dozens in Rakhine village, UN says
Americas

BRICS aims to 'build' global ties as Trump takes office: Brazil
Regulations

WTO favours EU over Indonesia on palm oil restrictions
Society

Floods remain biggest threat in 2025, disaster agency says
Opinion

Analysis: Hasto’s criminalization escalates Jokowi-Megawati tensions
Politics

Navy officer in hot water over self-defense claim
Asia & Pacific

Indonesia aims for bolder non-alignment policy
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

A New Year’s resolution for peace

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!