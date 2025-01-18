TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Can Indonesia thrive when meritocracy is under threat?

Concentration of power and privilege reinforces inequality and prevents meritocracy from taking root in Indonesia.

Toronata Tambun (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Singapore
Sat, January 18, 2025

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Can Indonesia thrive when meritocracy is under threat? 'Merit over privilege': Students wear masks depicting then-president Joko “Jokowi“ Widodo (left), his son and vice president-elect Gibran Rakabuming Raka (right) and his brother-in-law and former Constitutional Court chief justice Anwar Usman during a protest in front of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) office in Jakarta on Sept. 20, 2024. Protesters demanded that the antigraft body investigate all forms of abuse of power, including the private jet trip taken by Jokowi's youngest son Kaesang Pangarep. (AFP/Bay Ismoyo)

I

ndonesia, a country rich in cultural diversity and natural resources, continues to grapple with persistent poverty and widening economic disparity. As of March 2024, Indonesia's economy grew by 5.05 percent, slightly lower than 5.31 percent in 2022, maintaining the country’s long-standing trend of moderate growth.

However, this expansion has failed to translate into broad-based prosperity. Key sectors remain dominated by entrenched powerholders, limiting venues for broad economic participation. This reflects deeper structural barriers preventing talented individuals from contributing fully to the economy.

While this development target has been relatively stable, it remains modest compared to the ambitious goal set by President Prabowo Subianto, who aims to raise the country’s GDP growth rate to 8 percent annually.

However, bridging the gap from 5 percent to 8 percent economic expansion poses a significant challenge, demanding massive investments in infrastructure, industrialization and human capital development, similar to the economic transformations seen in China during its peak growth years.

Recent estimates suggest that Indonesia would need to secure approximately US$860 billion in investments between 2025 and 2029 to meet this ambitious target. However, Indonesia's current budget and fiscal policies are already strained, with the 2024 budget deficit projected at 2.3 percent of GDP, raising concerns about the government's capacity to balance aggressive growth initiatives with fiscal responsibility.

Beyond financial mobilization, Indonesia must harness its human potential by cultivating competent leaders, developing a productive workforce and fostering innovation. Democracy, grounded in the principle of meritocracy, offers a system that attracts and rewards talent and effort. Without such a system, Indonesia’s growth targets will remain unattainable, productivity will stagnate and critical reforms will falter.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Moreover, despite its growing economy, the benefits of growth have not been equally shared among its citizens. Indonesia’s Gini coefficient stood at 0.379 in March 2024, reflecting a slight improvement from 0.388 in March 2023 but still indicating a widening social divide.

Popular

Prabowo rules out alms money for free meals program

Prabowo rules out alms money for free meals program
Influencer Laura Anna dies at 21 amid legal feud with ex-boyfriend

Influencer Laura Anna dies at 21 amid legal feud with ex-boyfriend
Apple has begun work on AirTag factory in Batam, minister says

Apple has begun work on AirTag factory in Batam, minister says

Related Articles

'Squid Game' and ‘musyawarah’: Democracy with compromise and negotiation

Earthquake aftershocks expose high cost of Vanuatu’s democracy

Too early to call presidential threshold removal a victory for democracy

Idealism and the folly of youth in Indonesian politics and democracy

Analysis: PKB, NU elite rivalry takes a new twist

Related Article

'Squid Game' and ‘musyawarah’: Democracy with compromise and negotiation

Earthquake aftershocks expose high cost of Vanuatu’s democracy

Too early to call presidential threshold removal a victory for democracy

Idealism and the folly of youth in Indonesian politics and democracy

Analysis: PKB, NU elite rivalry takes a new twist

Popular

Prabowo rules out alms money for free meals program

Prabowo rules out alms money for free meals program
Influencer Laura Anna dies at 21 amid legal feud with ex-boyfriend

Influencer Laura Anna dies at 21 amid legal feud with ex-boyfriend
Apple has begun work on AirTag factory in Batam, minister says

Apple has begun work on AirTag factory in Batam, minister says

More in Opinion

 View more
Food party: Children hold balloons on Jan. 10, 2025 in Jakarta as their mothers help them eat preprepared lunches provided through the government’s free nutritious meal program.
Academia

Free meals: Corruption lessons from Colombia
Facing music: Impeached South Korean President Yoon Sukyeol arrives on Jan. 15, 2025 at the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) in Gwacheon in the Seoul Metropolitan Area.
Academia

'Squid Game' and ‘musyawarah’: Democracy with compromise and negotiation
The logo of Bank Indonesia is seen in front of the central bank's building in Jakarta. Bank Indonesia (BI) has forecast a U-shaped recovery for the country’s economy as the coronavirus pandemic took a greater toll than previously expected, threatening to cause a deep contraction in the second quarter.
Opinion

Analysis: BI compelled to inject Rp 150 trillion in liquidity, delay govt debt

Highlight
A passenger gets on Bali's public bus Trans Metro Dewata (TMD) in an undated photo. As of Jan. 1, 2024 the bus has ceased operations after the Transportation Ministry's Buy The Service (BTS) subsidized contract ended and the local government decided to discontinue program.
Regulations

Indonesian cities cease public transport amid funding shortage
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto (left) visits US President Joe Biden (right) in the Oval Office of the White House, Washington DC, on Nov. 13, 2024.
Editorial

Prabowo’s US envoy
Meal packages are arranged before being distributed to students of SDN 10 Palangka Raya state elementary school in Central Kalimantan on Jan. 16, 2025. The Central Kalimantan provincial administration allocate Rp 70 billion (US$4.3 million) budget from its for the free nutritious meal program in the province.
Society

Food poisoning mars second week of free meals rollout

The Latest

 View more
Regulations

Businesses fret over planned groundwater moratorium in Jakarta
Opinion

Analysis: BI compelled to inject Rp 150 trillion in liquidity, delay govt debt
Society

Food poisoning mars second week of free meals rollout
Americas

US Supreme Court upholds TikTok ban, leaving app's fate to Trump
Americas

Indonesian envoy to US selection still ongoing, ministry says
Editorial

Prabowo’s US envoy
Archipelago

Tourism associations raise concerns over Bali’s overtourism, waste problems
Regulations

Indonesian cities cease public transport amid funding shortage
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Can Indonesia thrive when meritocracy is under threat?

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!