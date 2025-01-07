TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Too early to call presidential threshold removal a victory for democracy

Indonesia still needs protection against oligarchic capture while promoting fair competition, allowing a variety of candidates to compete equally. 

Michael H. Hadylaya (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Tue, January 7, 2025

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Too early to call presidential threshold removal a victory for democracy Democracy in action: An inmate has his finger inked after casting his ballot for the 2024 presidential and legislative elections at a polling station in a prison in Banda Aceh, Aceh, on Feb. 14, 2024. (AFP/Chaideer Mahyuddin)

A

farmer in a small village discovered a horse wandering near his fields. His neighbors expressed their congratulations, remarking, “You are quite fortunate!” The farmer responded, “Perhaps.”

The horse subsequently threw the farmer's son, resulting in an injury. The neighbors remarked, “What bad luck you have!” The farmer responded, “Perhaps.”

The narrative reveals unexpected twists, illustrating the unpredictability of circumstances. This parable reminds us to approach changes cautiously, a lesson that resonates with Indonesia’s contemporary political developments.

The Constitutional Court's ruling to eliminate the presidential threshold has been dubbed a significant advancement for Indonesian democracy. It removes the need for a political party or coalition of parties to secure 20 percent of House of Representatives seats or 25 percent of the popular vote to nominate a presidential candidate, promoting a more inclusive and competitive political landscape.

More than 30 attempts to invalidate the threshold since its inception in 2004 had failed. However, before declaring this historic ruling a victory for democracy, following the flawed 2024 elections, it is wise to evaluate the broader implications critically.

The presidential threshold was established originally to simplify the electoral process and mitigate political fragmentation. Over time, it evolved into a system that favored larger political parties, marginalizing smaller parties and independent candidates. The 2017 General Elections Law illustrates this trend through its stringent requirements. The threshold reduced the pool of candidates, restricting voter options and reinforcing the dominance of established political elites.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

According to Lawrence Friedman, the effectiveness of a legal system relies on three key components: Structure, culture and substance. Eliminating the nomination threshold tackles just one aspect of Indonesia's democratic issues. Structural challenges, including political oligarchs, insufficient internal democracy in parties and corruption persistently weaken the political system.

Popular

Indonesia approves first bullion bank

Indonesia approves first bullion bank
Sugiono's direction

Sugiono's direction
Indonesia sack football coach Shin, citing World Cup target

Indonesia sack football coach Shin, citing World Cup target

Related Articles

Small, medium parties hail presidential nomination threshold removal

Trashing the threshold

BREAKING: Court nixes threshold for presidential elections

Collaboration is strengthening cybersecurity defenses in Indonesia

Who needs star power?

Related Article

Small, medium parties hail presidential nomination threshold removal

Trashing the threshold

BREAKING: Court nixes threshold for presidential elections

Collaboration is strengthening cybersecurity defenses in Indonesia

Who needs star power?

Popular

Indonesia approves first bullion bank

Indonesia approves first bullion bank
Sugiono's direction

Sugiono's direction
Indonesia sack football coach Shin, citing World Cup target

Indonesia sack football coach Shin, citing World Cup target

More in Opinion

 View more
Eyeing the future: Flags from the Pacific Islands countries are displayed in Yaren, Nauru, on the last day of the Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) on Sept. 5, 2018.
Academia

The Pacific in 2025: Navigating the shared challenges
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stands before a picture of the founder and first president of the Turkish Republic Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, at Ankara Esenboga Airport on Dec. 12, 2024.
Academia

Letter to editor: Turkish ambassador responds
Women cool off using buckets filled with water supplied by local officials amid the drought season in Lhoknga, Aceh, on May 12, 2024.
Academia

We need to totally ban solar geoengineering

Highlight
Handout picture released by the Brazilian Presidency showing Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (left) posing for a picture with President Prabowo Subianto before the launch of the Global Alliance against Hunger and Poverty and the first session of the G20 Leaders' Meeting in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on November 18, 2024.
Asia and Pacific

Indonesia joins BRICS bloc as full member
Harvey Moeis, a defendant in a tin corruption case, leaves the courtroom after the reading of his verdict at the Jakarta Corruption Court in Jakarta on Monday, Dec. 23, 2024. The court sent Harvey to 6.5 years behind bars, a fine of Rp 1 billion (US$61,674) or six months in jail and a restitution of Rp 210 billion.
Editorial

Getting off lightly
Play to win: Businessman Erick Thohir, now chair of the Soccer Association of Indonesia (PSSI) and state-owned enterprises (SOEs) minister, attends a news conference with Chinese retailer Suning and Italy's Inter Milan in Nanjing, Jiangsu Province, China on June 6, 2016.
Sports

PSSI to unveil European coach after sacking South Korean

The Latest

 View more
Asia & Pacific

Trump says he and Xi have been talking through aides
Economy

Malaysia, Singapore announce deal on Johor economic zone
Asia & Pacific

Australia cancels international tournament, media says over Israel safety threat
Economy

Govt saves Rp 3.6T by cutting down official trips and meetings
Europe

Pope Francis names Trump critic McElroy as Washington's new archbishop
Asia & Pacific

China congratulates Indonesia on becoming full member of BRICS
Asia & Pacific

US adds Tencent, CATL to list of 'Chinese military companies'
Markets

Govt mulls importing wheat as animal feed if corn in short supply
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Too early to call presidential threshold removal a victory for democracy

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!