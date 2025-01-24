A vision for independent Palestine: Time to act

Jubilant: Palestinians react to news of a ceasefire deal with Israel, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, on Jan. 15. (Reuters/Hatem Khaled)

The deployment of a United Nations peacekeeping operation in Gaza could also be considered as part of the effort to stabilize the region.

P resident Prabowo Subianto's vision of the Palestinian cause remains a cornerstone of Indonesian foreign policy. It reinforces the recognition of Indonesia's role as an ironclad supporter of the establishment of an independent and sovereign Palestinian state.

At the D-8 Summit in Cairo last December, President Prabowo underscored the need for international unity in backing Palestine’s struggle for its freedom from colonialization. In the spirit of solidarity and humanity, he called on the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member countries to take concrete actions to consolidate global collaboration in support of this cause.

This stance has also been reflected in Indonesia’s position in the Global Alliance for the Implementation of the Two-State Solution. As one of the key players in the alliance, Indonesia has been working with various partners to push for tangible progress toward the realization of a two-state solution.

This ambitious determination will be futile if the humanitarian crisis in Gaza persists. Any attempt toward the two-state solution requires a permanent cessation of hostilities in Gaza.

The recent ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel, therefore, offers a glimpse of hope.

Amid skepticism about Israel's commitment, as evident in the past, countries have welcomed and found it as a potential light at the end of the tunnel. They expect it would provide a critical opportunity to end the humanitarian catastrophe and enable recovery in Gaza.

The immediate challenge now lies in ensuring the effective implementation of this three-phase deal. Deep disagreements remain about the details of the next steps. The deal, for example, is silent on key issues, such as a permanent cessation of hostilities or a vision for post-war governance in Gaza.