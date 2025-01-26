ICWA: A collaboration in implementing Indonesian foreign policy

Foreign Minister Sugiono delivers a speech during the inauguration of the new executives of the Indonesian Council on World Affairs (ICWA) in Jakarta on Jan. 16, 2025. (Instagram/@Menlu_RI)

The ICWA aims to advance cooperation between nations by providing a forum to discuss and analyze international politics, economics, culture, strategy and science and technology issues.

O n Jan. 16, Foreign Minister Sugiono confirmed the composition of the Indonesian Council on World Affairs (ICWA) for 2025-2027. The confirmation signifies the reactivation of the organization, which had to halt its activities as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ICWA was founded on Dec. 2, 1997, by then-foreign minister Ali Alatas and tourism, post and telecommunications minister Joop Ave as a follow-up to Dharma Caraka, a discussion group formed by former Indonesian ambassadors (including Suryono Darusman, Atmono Suryo and Garnawan Dharmaputra).

Over the years, the ICWA has carried on its legacy by holding several diplomatic activities, in the form of policy speeches delivered by heads of state or government and foreign ministers on state visits to Indonesia, presented to the diplomatic corps in Jakarta, businesspeople and academics. This collection of statements and speeches has been recorded in the book Into The New World (2010).

In its development from 1997 to the end of 2019, the ICWA's membership has expanded and accommodated various elements, which now comprise not only former diplomats but also business players, academics and Indonesian Military (TNI) and National Police personnel who are involved in the field of foreign relations.

Foreign policy is defined as a policy taken by the Indonesian government in the context of its relations with the international world to achieve national goals as mandated in the preamble of the 1945 Constitution.

On the other hand, Article 1 (2) of Law No. 37/1999 on Foreign Relations defines foreign policy as "the policies, attitudes and steps taken by the Government of the Republic of Indonesia in conducting relations with other countries, international organizations and other subjects of international law to face international problems in order to achieve national goals".

The ICWA aims to advance cooperation between nations by providing a forum to discuss and analyze international politics, economics, culture, strategy and science and technology issues. The ICWA also promotes the exchange of views regarding policies and information that can encourage and foster understanding of global, regional and bilateral problems and trends, as well as provide input for determining government policies that encourage international cooperation.