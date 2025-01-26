TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

ICWA: A collaboration in implementing Indonesian foreign policy

The ICWA aims to advance cooperation between nations by providing a forum to discuss and analyze international politics, economics, culture, strategy and science and technology issues. 

Bagas Hapsoro (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Sun, January 26, 2025

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
ICWA: A collaboration in implementing Indonesian foreign policy Foreign Minister Sugiono delivers a speech during the inauguration of the new executives of the Indonesian Council on World Affairs (ICWA) in Jakarta on Jan. 16, 2025. (Instagram/@Menlu_RI)

O

n Jan. 16, Foreign Minister Sugiono confirmed the composition of the Indonesian Council on World Affairs (ICWA) for 2025-2027. The confirmation signifies the reactivation of the organization, which had to halt its activities as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ICWA was founded on Dec. 2, 1997, by then-foreign minister Ali Alatas and tourism, post and telecommunications minister Joop Ave as a follow-up to Dharma Caraka, a discussion group formed by former Indonesian ambassadors (including Suryono Darusman, Atmono Suryo and Garnawan Dharmaputra).

Over the years, the ICWA has carried on its legacy by holding several diplomatic activities, in the form of policy speeches delivered by heads of state or government and foreign ministers on state visits to Indonesia, presented to the diplomatic corps in Jakarta, businesspeople and academics. This collection of statements and speeches has been recorded in the book Into The New World (2010).

In its development from 1997 to the end of 2019, the ICWA's membership has expanded and accommodated various elements, which now comprise not only former diplomats but also business players, academics and Indonesian Military (TNI) and National Police personnel who are involved in the field of foreign relations.

Foreign policy is defined as a policy taken by the Indonesian government in the context of its relations with the international world to achieve national goals as mandated in the preamble of the 1945 Constitution.

On the other hand, Article 1 (2) of Law No. 37/1999 on Foreign Relations defines foreign policy as "the policies, attitudes and steps taken by the Government of the Republic of Indonesia in conducting relations with other countries, international organizations and other subjects of international law to face international problems in order to achieve national goals".

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

The ICWA aims to advance cooperation between nations by providing a forum to discuss and analyze international politics, economics, culture, strategy and science and technology issues. The ICWA also promotes the exchange of views regarding policies and information that can encourage and foster understanding of global, regional and bilateral problems and trends, as well as provide input for determining government policies that encourage international cooperation.

Popular

German national arrested in ‘Russian village’ shutdown in Bali

German national arrested in ‘Russian village’ shutdown in Bali
Influencer Laura Anna dies at 21 amid legal feud with ex-boyfriend

Influencer Laura Anna dies at 21 amid legal feud with ex-boyfriend
Nusantara to be ‘political capital city’ by 2028, govt says

Nusantara to be ‘political capital city’ by 2028, govt says

Related Articles

Prabowo thanks India for Indonesia’s BRICS accession, vows to strengthen security ties

S.E.A. Focus 2025 blurs the line between modern and contemporary art

Time to shift India-Indonesia ties into the next gear

TikTok addicts see silver lining in US ban

Development, free and active foreign policy will be FM Sugiono’s priorities

Related Article

Prabowo thanks India for Indonesia’s BRICS accession, vows to strengthen security ties

S.E.A. Focus 2025 blurs the line between modern and contemporary art

Time to shift India-Indonesia ties into the next gear

TikTok addicts see silver lining in US ban

Development, free and active foreign policy will be FM Sugiono’s priorities

Popular

German national arrested in ‘Russian village’ shutdown in Bali

German national arrested in ‘Russian village’ shutdown in Bali
Influencer Laura Anna dies at 21 amid legal feud with ex-boyfriend

Influencer Laura Anna dies at 21 amid legal feud with ex-boyfriend
Nusantara to be ‘political capital city’ by 2028, govt says

Nusantara to be ‘political capital city’ by 2028, govt says

More in Opinion

 View more
All-round outing: Supernatural creatures are bathed in an eerie, green glow in a publicity still from 2024’s horror comedy Agak Laen (A little different), directed by Muhadkly Acho, which topped the Indonesian box office with record ticket sales of over 9.1 million.
Academia

The bitter truth behind the 80 million ticket sales in our film industry
Foreign Minister Sugiono delivers a speech during the inauguration of the new executives of the Indonesian Council on World Affairs (ICWA) in Jakarta on Jan. 16, 2025.
Academia

ICWA: A collaboration in implementing Indonesian foreign policy
United States President Donald Trump (right) speaks with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Jan. 21, 2020, prior to their meeting at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. (Photo by JIM WATSON / AFP)
Academia

What Indonesia can expect from Trump’s second presidency

Highlight
President Prabowo Subianto (left) and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrive for a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, on Jan. 25, 2025.
Asia and Pacific

Prabowo thanks India for Indonesia’s BRICS accession, vows to strengthen security ties
This elevated view shows mounds of rubble from collapsed buildings along Saftawi street in Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip on Monday, January 20, 2025 a day after a ceasefire deal in the war between Israel and Hamas went into effect.
Editorial

Indonesia’s active role in Gaza
A sign of the World Health Organization (WHO) at their headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland in this photo taken on Dec. 7, 2021.
Europe

WHO chief to cut costs, reset priorities after US exit, document shows

The Latest

 View more
Middle East and Africa

Hamas, other groups slam Trump idea of relocating Palestinians
Asia & Pacific

President Prabowo joins Modi to celebrate India's Republic Day
Tech

Trump discussing TikTok purchase with multiple people, decision in 30 days
Food

Shanghai celebrates Lunar New Year with a dogs' dinner
Jakarta

Pramono to introduce free breakfast in Jakarta’s schools
Asia & Pacific

Prabowo thanks India for Indonesia’s BRICS accession, vows to strengthen security ties
Science & Tech

Fossil reveals Cretaceous drama of a croc attack on a flying reptile
Middle East and Africa

Hamas, Israel in new hostage-prisoner swap under Gaza truce
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

ICWA: A collaboration in implementing Indonesian foreign policy

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!