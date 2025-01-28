TheJakartaPost

Trump acts like emperor but the world is much less intimidated

The world has changed and people are now more prepared to face Trump.

Kornelius Purba (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Tue, January 28, 2025

Trump acts like emperor but the world is much less intimidated

resident Prabowo Subianto knows very well that he should have a strong personal connection with United States President Donald Trump to avoid or minimize the impacts of Trump's unpredictable and impulsive policymaking. However, the President also should be prepared when Trump wants a return for his ending of Prabowo's 20-year travel ban in 2020. But don’t worry too much.

Since his return, President Trump has acted like a dictator, not the president of the world’s largest democracy, who thinks he has complete control all over the world. Like his previous administration, he threatens the world with economic sanctions, including Indonesia. He still uses old "flattering" and "private photo session" tactics against dictators such as North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. Russian President Vladimir Putin is now also much less impressed as Chinese President Xi Jinping has assured unlimited protection to Russia, especially in facing the US

The world has changed and people are now more prepared to face Trump. China's grip on the world economy has more decisive impacts than the US. When he first came to power in January 2017, the world was shocked, but they realized that Trump was no longer the world's only superpower, although he was still dangerous and, therefore, should be accommodated, at least to please him.

Look at North Korea as an example. Try to guess what was the invisible reaction of Lt. Gen. Christopher LaNeve, the commander of the US 8th Army in South Korea and his troops when Trump asked through a video call, "How's Kim Jong-un doing?" Trump added that he has a "pretty good relationship" with the North Korean leader despite Kim's "bad intentions".  

LaNeve described the military presence as "the bedrock of unmistakable land power on freedom's frontier in Asia, protector of both homelands". It totally differs from the stance of his commander-in-chief, who seems to not care much about the US’ basic principles in the Korean Peninsula.

The conversation took place during the US military commander-in-chief's inauguration ball on Jan. 20, during which he also described the North as a "nuclear power", an unexpected recognition from the North's biggest enemy.

Trump is the only US president to meet a North Korean leader. He held three summits with Kim. Trump also became the first sitting US president to enter North Korea.

