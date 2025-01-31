TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Can nonprofits and universities thrive in the mining sector?

The potential entry of higher education institutions to the mining sector poses significant management risks as well as possible solutions to anticipate and mitigate such risks, among them the hybrid organizational structure.

Ari Margiono (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Fri, January 31, 2025

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Can nonprofits and universities thrive in the mining sector? A student browses library stacks on Dec. 10, 2024, at Gadjah Mada University in Sleman, Yogyakarta. (Antara/Andreas Fitri Atmoko)

A

fter granting mass and nonprofit organizations permission to obtain mining licenses, the government is now exploring the possibility of extending similar support to universities and higher education institutions. Lawmakers are currently deliberating this proposal as part of the draft mining law, and proponents of this policy argue it could help these institutions diversify their revenue streams.

Despite these good intentions however, significant management risks appear to be either overlooked or ignored under the proposed schemes. Managing a presence across multiple industries is inherently challenging, especially when the sectors involved operate under fundamentally different dynamics.

To succeed, these organizations must be supported by a robust ecosystem for hybrid organizations, which operate by balancing and integrating different, often conflicting, logics.

Examples of hybrid organizations include social enterprises and companies that embrace ESG (environmental, social and governance) principles. State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) are also frequently classified as hybrid organizations because they must navigate and manage three distinct organizational logics: public, business and political.

A few management researchers have begun investigating this emerging phenomenon in organizational studies.

Prominent management scholars such as C.K. Prahalad and Richard Bettis have highlighted that organizations typically operate according to a dominant logic. For example, business organizations prioritize profit maximization, while public organizations focus on public service delivery.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

These logics are inherently in opposition because they emphasize distinct objectives, which in turn dictate how organizations manage their resources. For example, an educational institution’s primary objective is to provide accessible education for all, and it allocates resources accordingly to achieve this goal. In contrast, a business prioritizes generating profits and distributing them to shareholders.

Popular

Influencer Laura Anna dies at 21 amid legal feud with ex-boyfriend

Influencer Laura Anna dies at 21 amid legal feud with ex-boyfriend
Analysis: Morgan Stanley downgrades RI stocks over Prabowo’s fiscal policies

Analysis: Morgan Stanley downgrades RI stocks over Prabowo’s fiscal policies
Prabowo’s 100 tough days

Prabowo’s 100 tough days

Related Articles

Prabowo orders military, police personnel to protect citizens

Can nonprofits and universities thrive in the mining sector?

Bansos not affected by budget cut, says Sri Mulyani

Lessons from India's foreign policy

Rights group urges Prabowo to be firm with Malaysia over migrant deaths

Related Article

Prabowo orders military, police personnel to protect citizens

Can nonprofits and universities thrive in the mining sector?

Bansos not affected by budget cut, says Sri Mulyani

Lessons from India's foreign policy

Rights group urges Prabowo to be firm with Malaysia over migrant deaths

Popular

Influencer Laura Anna dies at 21 amid legal feud with ex-boyfriend

Influencer Laura Anna dies at 21 amid legal feud with ex-boyfriend
Analysis: Morgan Stanley downgrades RI stocks over Prabowo’s fiscal policies

Analysis: Morgan Stanley downgrades RI stocks over Prabowo’s fiscal policies
Prabowo’s 100 tough days

Prabowo’s 100 tough days

More in Opinion

 View more
Over-hyped promises?: United States President Donald Trump is seen on a giant screen during his address by video conference at the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, on Jan. 23, 2025.
Academia

How Trump’s anti-globalism could backfire
Challenging AI heavyweights: The DeepSeek app is seen on a mobile phone in this photo illustration taken in Hong Kong on Jan. 28, 2025.
Academia

How DeepSeek is shaking up US tech heavyweights
A student browses library stacks on Dec. 10, 2024, at Gadjah Mada University in Sleman, Yogyakarta.
Academia

Can nonprofits and universities thrive in the mining sector?

Highlight
Several residents take shelter in empty containers in Rorotan, North Jakarta on Jan. 31, 2025 after their homes are inundated by a 1-meter floodwater triggered by heavy rain the previous night.
Jakarta

Thousands take shelter in Jakarta as heavy rains trigger flooding
Marco Rubio speaks after he is sworn in as Secretary of State by U.S. Vice President JD Vance at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, U.S., Jan. 21, 2025.
Editorial

Making America weak again
Presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto gestures as he addresses his supporters during a campaign rally in Jakarta, on Feb. 10, 2024.
Politics

Faith group urges Prabowo to strengthen democracy

The Latest

 View more
Politics

Prabowo orders military, police personnel to protect citizens
Economy

Investment jumps 20.8% in 2024 as businesses gain confidence post election
Archipelago

Govt pledges to pay lecturers’ performance allowance amid mounting pressure
Europe

Indonesia, France reinforce defense cooperation
Archipelago

Dozens of small businesses fall victim to scam linked to free meals program
Archipelago

Agrarian planning ministry fires six officials over Tangerang sea barrier scandal
Markets

Pertamina debuts new low-sulfur product Diesel X
Jakarta

Karet Station to stop operation in April after integration of three stations
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Can nonprofits and universities thrive in the mining sector?

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!