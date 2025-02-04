TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Budget savings important but should not hurt public services

The President and Vice President must lead by example, starting from simplifying the facilities they enjoy, including vehicles, houses, salaries and escorts.

Mimin Dwi Hartono (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Tue, February 4, 2025

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Budget savings important but should not hurt public services Komnas HAM personnel receive a report from a group of residents on June 10, 2022. (Komnas HAM/File)

P

resident Prabowo Subianto through Presidential Instruction No.1/2025 has asked the central government and regional governments, as well as state institutions to make budget savings totaling Rp 306.69 trillion (US$19 billion) to support the government’s priority programs, including the free nutritious meal program and food and energy security.

This instruction has shaken all levels of government because it significantly reduces the budget that had been planned since 2024, except for personnel spending and the social safety net, which remained unchanged. Even though this budget savings policy is well-intentioned, it must be carefully executed, because it will have a big impact on government performance, public services and the economy.

The budget savings policy does not fall into the category of an emergency, so it must be implemented carefully and measurably, so as not to reduce the fulfillment and protection of human rights. This was different during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020-2022 where budget savings were aimed at emergency handling of the pandemic so that its legitimacy was clearer and stronger to protect public health.

In terms of public services, budget savings have cut budget components whose scheme is to serve the public, including official travel and procurement of goods and services. For example, the task of the National Commission on Human Rights (Komnas HAM), as an independent state institution to carry out monitoring, investigation, supervision and mediation as regulated in Law No. 39/1999 on human rights will not be realized optimally because it cannot travel to the regions where human rights violations occur. In fact, the field trips are very crucial for the commission to verify various complaints about human rights violations.

Every year, Komnas HAM receives thousands of cases of human rights violations, which allegedly occur in provinces across the country and affect tens of thousands of people. Reductions in the state budget carried out uniformly without paying attention to the characteristics of the functions and authority of ministries/institutions will certainly pose a risk and danger, because they will impact the state's performance in serving the public, which in the case of Komnas HAM are victims of human rights violations. Institutions like Komnas HAM must be given an adequate budget because they are tasked with supervising government performance.

From an economic perspective, savings will definitely have an effect. It cannot be denied that government activities through official travel, meeting packages and procurement of goods and services have contributed to boosting the local and national economy. For this reason, potential disruption to the economy must be anticipated through well-planned and managed steps so that community businesses can continue.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

We agree that there is much inefficiency in state budget management, as happens in ministries, state institutions and regional governments, as per the findings of the Supreme Audit Agency, the Financial and Development Supervisory Agency, the National Police, the Prosecutor's Office and even the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK). These inefficiencies must be explored and identified so that cuts hit components that waste money and are inefficient, not by making cuts haphazardly.

Popular

Indonesia names two largest warships after historic kings

Indonesia names two largest warships after historic kings
Malaysia’s ASEAN chairmanship is off to a disappointing start

Malaysia’s ASEAN chairmanship is off to a disappointing start
China-led BRICS growth signals shifting world order

China-led BRICS growth signals shifting world order

Related Articles

Health checks for all

Nutrition Agency, BPOM join forces to ensure free meal program safety

2024 budget deficit smaller than anticipated

Southeast Asia’s human rights and democracy: A reflection

Erick to consolidate SOEs into 30 entities in 11 clusters

Related Article

Health checks for all

Nutrition Agency, BPOM join forces to ensure free meal program safety

2024 budget deficit smaller than anticipated

Southeast Asia’s human rights and democracy: A reflection

Erick to consolidate SOEs into 30 entities in 11 clusters

Popular

Indonesia names two largest warships after historic kings

Indonesia names two largest warships after historic kings
Malaysia’s ASEAN chairmanship is off to a disappointing start

Malaysia’s ASEAN chairmanship is off to a disappointing start
China-led BRICS growth signals shifting world order

China-led BRICS growth signals shifting world order

More in Opinion

 View more
Strategic opportunities: President Prabowo Subianto (third left) prepares to take a group photo with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian (fifth right), Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi (center), Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (fifth left) and other leaders during the D8 summit in Cairo, on Dec. 19, 2024.
Academia

Iran-Indonesia: A glorious past, a brilliant future
President Prabowo Subianto (right) and his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim (left) walk across the connecting bridge of the Petronas Twin Towers on Jan. 27, 2025, during the President's visit to Malaysia, in Kuala Lumpur.
Editorial

Bound by destiny
Foreign Minister Sugiono arrives in Kazan airport, on Oct. 22, 2024 to take part in the 16th BRICS Summit.
Academia

Russia-Indonesia: 75 years of cooperation in international affairs

Highlight
Watergate of the Saguling hydroelectric power plant, in West Java. PLN will build a 92-megawatt-peak (MWp) floating solar power plant using 1.69 percent of the total surface area of the Saguling Reservoir, in West Java.
Regulations

Budget cuts to affect infrastructure projects, says deputy minister
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto (R) and his Malaysian counterpart, Anwar Ibrahim (L), walk across the connecting bridge of the Petronas Twin Towers during the Indonesian President's visit to Malaysia at Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Monday, January 27, 2025.
Editorial

Bound by destiny
A photo illustration of a group of students attending a learning session in a classroom.
Society

Lecturers threaten strike if overdue incentives unpaid

The Latest

 View more
Regulations

Revised SOEs Law paves way for Danantara after ‘compromises’
Politics

Police intensify probe into Tangerang sea fence scandal
Archipelago

Fishermen lose billions in Tangerang sea fence scandal
Politics

Prabowo discusses price of rice with defense, agriculture ministers
Markets

Coal phaseout by 2040 would be ‘economic suicide’, Hashim says
Archipelago

Police officer found dead at home in Bandar Lampung
Archipelago

Bogor ramps up tuberculosis detection
Politics

Prabowo monitors free meals program as problems appear
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Budget savings important but should not hurt public services

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!