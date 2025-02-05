Nourishing character: Free school meals are more than just food

The free nutritious meals program, as championed by President Prabowo’s administration, has largely been framed as a direct intervention to combat malnutrition and health disparities among children.

by Ray Wagiu Basrowi, MD, PhD

Secretary-general of the Indonesian Gastronomy Community (IGC) and medical director of Danone Indonesia

The free nutritious meals program, as championed by President Prabowo’s administration, has largely been framed as a direct intervention to combat malnutrition and health disparities among children. While this approach has raised various responses, one should see that a shared meal at school is not just an act of nourishment, but a ritual of civilization, one that, if thoughtfully designed, can cultivate discipline, gratitude and a profound sense of national identity among Indonesia’s future generations.

In many developed countries, school meal programs have evolved beyond their nutritional purpose, transforming into rituals that nurture character, instill discipline and even sow the seeds of patriotism among young minds.

Japan, for instance, exemplifies this approach through its “Kyushoku” system. School lunches, complete with milk, are considered an integral part of education, where students learn about their cultural heritage and local produce. Meals often feature traditional dishes, reinforcing national identity while promoting healthy eating habits.

French school lunches are celebrated for their emphasis on quality and tradition. Meals completed with milk are considered an extension of education, teaching children about local produce, seasonal eating and balanced diets. Teachers and administrators ensure mealtimes are unhurried, fostering a sense of appreciation and attentiveness.

In Finland, free school meals emphasize equality, as all students receive the same meal regardless of socioeconomic status. The Finnish model also involves students in meal planning and waste reduction, teaching sustainability and critical thinking, which promotes a sense of duty and teamwork.

Learning from Japan, France and Finland’s experiences, we can see that developing a national curriculum based on character building during meals at school includes goals for health, nutrition and social learning, utilizing the school dining experience as a platform for teaching cultural appreciation and communal responsibility.

Thus, the school meal program transcends its conventional role as mere nutritional intervention, evolving into a dynamic pedagogical space where each shared bite becomes an opportunity to inculcate ethical principles, fortify social cohesion and nurture the moral and civic virtues fundamental to a floursihing society.

From a scientific point of view, integrating character-building activities into the free meals program offers multifaceted benefits that extend beyond mere nutrition. Such programs have been linked to improved student behavior and academic performance. A study from Rowan University in 2019 examining the effectiveness of character education in schools found that implementing these programs led to a decrease in disciplinary incidents and an increase in positive behaviors among elementary students.

Psychologically, shared mealtime rituals can enhance students’ social-emotional learning (SEL). Research by Bavarian et al., in hundreds of schools in Chicago, Illinois, the United States, noted that school-based SEL programs during lunchtime foster improved mental health and reduce problematic behaviors. Another scientific review from Pennsylvania State University has shown that the experience of sharing meals during school can also break down social barriers, encouraging interactions among students from diverse backgrounds.

Moreover, integrating discussions about cultural food traditions during meals can enhance students’ appreciation for diversity and heritage, as well as fostering mutual respect and understanding, which are essential components of a cohesive society. In this light, the school meal becomes a microcosm of society, a place where the foundational values of a just and compassionate community are learned and lived.

While Indonesia’s free meals program is a commendable step toward addressing malnutrition and student’s daily caloric fulfillment, it lacks a structured approach to character education, leaving a crucial opportunity untapped. Without intentional integration of discipline, responsibility and social values into mealtimes, the program risks being a transactional service rather than a transformative educational experience. This gap means that the program is being implemented purely as a health initiative, without leveraging its potential to shape future generations through everyday social experiences at the dining table.

However, this missing narrative can still be adopted without fundamentally altering the program’s core mission. Character-building components can be seamlessly integrated into school mealtimes through structured meal etiquette education, student responsibility in serving and cleaning up, gratitude rituals and discussions about local food culture and sustainability.

By embedding structured social-emotional learning, teamwork and cultural appreciation into mealtimes, Indonesia can transform the free meals initiative from a short-term nutritional fix into a long-term nation-building strategy. With its rich cultural heritage and collectivist values, this country has a unique opportunity to reframe the free meals program into a tool for holistic development.

For the government, adopting this model requires policy refinement, teacher training and community engagement rather than a complete overhaul of the program. The Elementary and Secondary Education Ministry can issue guidelines on character-based school meals, ensuring every meal becomes a lesson in values. By training educators, involving parents and monitoring behavioral progress, schools can transform mealtime into a daily character education ritual.

By injecting local wisdom, traditional values and regional heroes into the free meals program, Indonesia can craft a uniquely culturally relevant approach to character education. Drawing from the principles of gotong royong (mutual cooperation), students can participate in serving, cleaning and reflecting on their meals, fostering discipline and responsibility.

With lessons featuring the character and qualities of Indonesian historical figures, such as Sultan Agung’s leadership, Bung Hatta’s frugality or Martha Christina Tiahahu’s perseverance, the mealtime program can be integrated into daily meal discussions, instilling values of patriotism, self-sufficiency and national pride. Furthermore, introducing traditional meal customs like Makan Bajamba (West Sumatra), Liwetan (Java) or Mapalus (Minahasa) can reinforce the values of equality, humility and shared responsibility.

The Indonesian Gastronomy Community (IGC) has taken a proactive role by developing a specialized character education module rooted in the nation’s rich culinary and gastronomic heritage. This initiative aims to transform school mealtimes into opportunities for students to learn about traditional Indonesian dishes, their historical significance and the cultural values they embody. By integrating lessons on local food traditions, this IGC module, which is endorsed by the National Nutrition Body, seeks to instill values such as gratitude, respect and social awareness, thereby enriching the educational impact of the mealtime program and fostering a deeper appreciation for Indonesia’s diverse gastronomic culture among young learners.

This approach would align with Prabowo’s initiative with global best practices while maintaining its primary goal of eradicating malnutrition, turning school meals into a holistic investment in Indonesia’s future. The school lunch hour represents more than a break for sustenance, it is a unique, structured communal activity. In this setting, values like respect, gratitude, teamwork and responsibility can be cultivated. Children learn to appreciate food as a shared resource, understand the importance of serving others and experience the joy of communal living.

As the nation grapples with pressing issues like malnutrition and social inequality, it is time to recognize that feeding children is about more than filling stomachs. It is about shaping hearts, minds and the future of the nation. Let us reframe the free meals program as more than just an intervention for physical growth, but as a transformative strategy for character-building and nation-building.

