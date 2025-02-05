TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Nourishing character: Free school meals are more than just food

The free nutritious meals program, as championed by President Prabowo’s administration, has largely been framed as a direct intervention to combat malnutrition and health disparities among children.

The Jakarta Post
Jakarta
Wed, February 5, 2025

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Nourishing character: Free school meals are more than just food

by Ray Wagiu Basrowi, MD, PhD

Secretary-general of the Indonesian Gastronomy Community (IGC) and medical director of Danone Indonesia

The free nutritious meals program, as championed by President Prabowo’s administration, has largely been framed as a direct intervention to combat malnutrition and health disparities among children. While this approach has raised various responses, one should see that a shared meal at school is not just an act of nourishment, but a ritual of civilization, one that, if thoughtfully designed, can cultivate discipline, gratitude and a profound sense of national identity among Indonesia’s future generations.

In many developed countries, school meal programs have evolved beyond their nutritional purpose, transforming into rituals that nurture character, instill discipline and even sow the seeds of patriotism among young minds.

Japan, for instance, exemplifies this approach through its “Kyushoku” system. School lunches, complete with milk, are considered an integral part of education, where students learn about their cultural heritage and local produce. Meals often feature traditional dishes, reinforcing national identity while promoting healthy eating habits.

French school lunches are celebrated for their emphasis on quality and tradition. Meals completed with milk are considered an extension of education, teaching children about local produce, seasonal eating and balanced diets. Teachers and administrators ensure mealtimes are unhurried, fostering a sense of appreciation and attentiveness.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

In Finland, free school meals emphasize equality, as all students receive the same meal regardless of socioeconomic status. The Finnish model also involves students in meal planning and waste reduction, teaching sustainability and critical thinking, which promotes a sense of duty and teamwork.

Learning from Japan, France and Finland’s experiences, we can see that developing a national curriculum based on character building during meals at school includes goals for health, nutrition and social learning, utilizing the school dining experience as a platform for teaching cultural appreciation and communal responsibility.

Thus, the school meal program transcends its conventional role as mere nutritional intervention, evolving into a dynamic pedagogical space where each shared bite becomes an opportunity to inculcate ethical principles, fortify social cohesion and nurture the moral and civic virtues fundamental to a floursihing society.

From a scientific point of view, integrating character-building activities into the free meals program offers multifaceted benefits that extend beyond mere nutrition. Such programs have been linked to improved student behavior and academic performance. A study from Rowan University in 2019 examining the effectiveness of character education in schools found that implementing these programs led to a decrease in disciplinary incidents and an increase in positive behaviors among elementary students.

Psychologically, shared mealtime rituals can enhance students’ social-emotional learning (SEL). Research by Bavarian et al., in hundreds of schools in Chicago, Illinois, the United States, noted that school-based SEL programs during lunchtime foster improved mental health and reduce problematic behaviors. Another scientific review from Pennsylvania State University has shown that the experience of sharing meals during school can also break down social barriers, encouraging interactions among students from diverse backgrounds.

Moreover, integrating discussions about cultural food traditions during meals can enhance students’ appreciation for diversity and heritage, as well as fostering mutual respect and understanding, which are essential components of a cohesive society. In this light, the school meal becomes a microcosm of society, a place where the foundational values of a just and compassionate community are learned and lived.

While Indonesia’s free meals program is a commendable step toward addressing malnutrition and student’s daily caloric fulfillment, it lacks a structured approach to character education, leaving a crucial opportunity untapped. Without intentional integration of discipline, responsibility and social values into mealtimes, the program risks being a transactional service rather than a transformative educational experience. This gap means that the program is being implemented purely as a health initiative, without leveraging its potential to shape future generations through everyday social experiences at the dining table.

However, this missing narrative can still be adopted without fundamentally altering the program’s core mission. Character-building components can be seamlessly integrated into school mealtimes through structured meal etiquette education, student responsibility in serving and cleaning up, gratitude rituals and discussions about local food culture and sustainability.

By embedding structured social-emotional learning, teamwork and cultural appreciation into mealtimes, Indonesia can transform the free meals initiative from a short-term nutritional fix into a long-term nation-building strategy. With its rich cultural heritage and collectivist values, this country has a unique opportunity to reframe the free meals program into a tool for holistic development.

For the government, adopting this model requires policy refinement, teacher training and community engagement rather than a complete overhaul of the program. The Elementary and Secondary Education Ministry can issue guidelines on character-based school meals, ensuring every meal becomes a lesson in values. By training educators, involving parents and monitoring behavioral progress, schools can transform mealtime into a daily character education ritual.

By injecting local wisdom, traditional values and regional heroes into the free meals program, Indonesia can craft a uniquely culturally relevant approach to character education. Drawing from the principles of gotong royong (mutual cooperation), students can participate in serving, cleaning and reflecting on their meals, fostering discipline and responsibility.

With lessons featuring the character and qualities of Indonesian historical figures, such as Sultan Agung’s leadership, Bung Hatta’s frugality or Martha Christina Tiahahu’s perseverance, the mealtime program can be integrated into daily meal discussions, instilling values of patriotism, self-sufficiency and national pride. Furthermore, introducing traditional meal customs like Makan Bajamba (West Sumatra), Liwetan (Java) or Mapalus (Minahasa) can reinforce the values of equality, humility and shared responsibility.

The Indonesian Gastronomy Community (IGC) has taken a proactive role by developing a specialized character education module rooted in the nation’s rich culinary and gastronomic heritage. This initiative aims to transform school mealtimes into opportunities for students to learn about traditional Indonesian dishes, their historical significance and the cultural values they embody. By integrating lessons on local food traditions, this IGC module, which is endorsed by the National Nutrition Body, seeks to instill values such as gratitude, respect and social awareness, thereby enriching the educational impact of the mealtime program and fostering a deeper appreciation for Indonesia’s diverse gastronomic culture among young learners.

This approach would align with Prabowo’s initiative with global best practices while maintaining its primary goal of eradicating malnutrition, turning school meals into a holistic investment in Indonesia’s future. The school lunch hour represents more than a break for sustenance, it is a unique, structured communal activity. In this setting, values like respect, gratitude, teamwork and responsibility can be cultivated. Children learn to appreciate food as a shared resource, understand the importance of serving others and experience the joy of communal living.

As the nation grapples with pressing issues like malnutrition and social inequality, it is time to recognize that feeding children is about more than filling stomachs. It is about shaping hearts, minds and the future of the nation. Let us reframe the free meals program as more than just an intervention for physical growth, but as a transformative strategy for character-building and nation-building.

Source: Danone

Popular

Indonesia names two largest warships after historic kings

Indonesia names two largest warships after historic kings
Malaysia’s ASEAN chairmanship is off to a disappointing start

Malaysia’s ASEAN chairmanship is off to a disappointing start
China-led BRICS growth signals shifting world order

China-led BRICS growth signals shifting world order

Related Articles

After 100 days, little to show for Prabowo’s energy, food security plans

Bansos not affected by budget cut, says Sri Mulyani

Prabowo’s future with millennials and Gen Z hinges on free meals

Free meals, other populist policies contribute to Prabowo’s high approval rating

Moving forward together toward Golden Indonesia 2045

Related Article

After 100 days, little to show for Prabowo’s energy, food security plans

Bansos not affected by budget cut, says Sri Mulyani

Prabowo’s future with millennials and Gen Z hinges on free meals

Free meals, other populist policies contribute to Prabowo’s high approval rating

Moving forward together toward Golden Indonesia 2045

Popular

Indonesia names two largest warships after historic kings

Indonesia names two largest warships after historic kings
Malaysia’s ASEAN chairmanship is off to a disappointing start

Malaysia’s ASEAN chairmanship is off to a disappointing start
China-led BRICS growth signals shifting world order

China-led BRICS growth signals shifting world order

More in Opinion

 View more
United States President Donald Trump speaks to reporters in the Oval Office of the White House on Feb. 3, 2025, in Washington, DC.
Academia

Trump’s industrial policy is more continuity than disruption
Multipurpose program: Mangrove trees planted by the community in an attempt to slow erosion caused by rising sea levels are seen on Pari Island in the Thousand Islands regency, Jakarta, on Feb. 23, 2023.
Academia

Peatlands and mangroves are key to Southeast Asia’s climate efforts
Ready-to-eat: Workers unload lunch boxes from a van on Jan. 6, 2025, the first day of the free meals program, at a high school in Sidoarjo regency, East Java.
Academia

Free nutritious meals for resilient agrifood systems

Highlight
US President Donald Trump (right) and Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hold a press conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on February 4, 2025.
Americas

Trump says US will take over Gaza, create 'Riviera of the Middle East'
Protesters hold posters read “Dipisahkan Qunut, Disatukan Tambang“ (Separated by Qunut, United by Mining) during a protest against Islamic group Muhammadiyah's decision to accept the government's offer on coal mining concessions in Sleman, Yogyakarta on July 27, 2024.
Editorial

Mining permits for all?

President Prabowo Subianto delivers a speech at a plenary cabinet meeting at the Presidential Office in Jakarta on Jan. 22, 2025.
Regulations

Revised SOEs Law paves way for Danantara after ‘compromises’

The Latest

 View more
Archipelago

Five officer suicides highlight mental health crisis in National Police
Archipelago

Authorities demand closure of Batam crocodile farm after 105 reptiles escape
Regulations

Govt pauses rice aid to stabilize farm gate prices
Companies

Toyota announces Lexus EV plant in Shanghai
Archipelago

Japan-donated patrol boats to be deployed in Nusantara waters
Regional Elections

Court nixes East Java election dispute, paves way for Khofifah's victory
Europe

Indonesia hands over French death row prisoner for repatriation

Regulations

Qatar wants Chinese developers to lead Doha-funded housing projects in RI: Association
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!